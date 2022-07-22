Watch Video2 min
MTB

Meet the 15 athletes who'll compete at Red Bull District Ride

With the world's biggest urban slopestyle event returning to the German city of Nuremberg this September, get to know the riders set to start the contest.
By Henner Thies
5 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    Emil Johansson
  2. 2
    Nicholi Rogatkin
  3. 3
    Erik Fedko
  4. 4
    Timothé Bringer
  5. 5
    Dawid Godziek
  6. 6
    Szymon Godziek
  7. 7
    Tomas Lemoine
  8. 8
    Griffin Paulson
  9. 9
    Lucas Huppert
  10. 10
    Max Fredriksson
  11. 11
    Torquato Testa
  12. 12
    Paul Couderc
  13. 13
    Jakub Vencl
  14. 14
    Lukas Knopf – Wildcard
  15. 15
    Miguel Guerrero – Wildcard
On September 2-3, Red Bull District Ride, the biggest urban mountain bike slopestyle event in the world returns to the streets of Nuremberg, Germany, along with the best mountain bike slopestylers.
So who are the 15 athletes that will be taking part in Red Bull District Ride 2022? Scroll on to find out:
01

Emil Johansson

Emil Johansson of Sweden posing for a photograph during the Award Ceremony at the Red Bull District Ride 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany on September 2, 2017.
Johansson celebrates his second place at Red Bull District Ride in 2017
© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Emil Johansson is without doubt a superstar among the pro mountain bikers that compete in mountain bike slopestyle events. The Swedish rider is the man to beat when it comes to slopestyle, with his six consecutive slopestyle contest wins at Crankworx events a testament to that fact. Johansson will be competing at Red Bull District Ride for the second time, having finished second in 2017.
02

Nicholi Rogatkin

Nicholi Rogatkin is the reigning Red Bull District Ride champion, having won the event in 2017. That victory owed much to the 1440 the American pulled off on the final big air jump, a world first at the time. Since then he's gone on to win Crankworx's Triple Crown of Slopestyle and continues to entertain wherever he competes.

3 min

Nicholi Rogatkin's winning run at District Ride

Nicholi Rogatkin beats all-comers at Red Bull District Ride 2017 in Nuremberg.

03

Erik Fedko

Erik Fedko poses for a portrait at Crankworx in Innsbruck, Austria on June 18, 2022.
Fedko celebrates his 2nd place at Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle 2022
© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Erik Fedko is one of two German athletes in this year's Red Bull District Ride line-up. It was at this event in 2017 where Fedko first emerged into the limelight. He was a wild card entry then and put in an assured performance to finish fifth. Since then his level has progressed and he's now one of the most consistent performers on the slopestyle circuit.
04

Timothé Bringer

Frenchman Timothé Bringer is a good outside bet for the win at this year's competition. A former Red Bull FMB World Tour Rookie of the Year in 2019, Bringer is currently third in the FMB World Ranking. His recent results, including a third place at Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle in June, suggest that the 24-year-old is on his way to becoming one of the sport's leading riders.
Timothe Bringer performs in the Maxxis Slopestyle at Crankworx in Rotorua, New Zealand on November 7, 2021.
Bringer bringing on the send at Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle
© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool
05

Dawid Godziek

Dawid Godziek performs in the BMX competition at the Farm Jam in Winton, New Zealand on February 6, 2016.
Dawid Godziek getting into the flow
© Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool
Dawid Godziek has made the step up from an early career in freestyle BMX to mountain bike slopestyle, and just like his brother Szymon Godziek, he's now a regular participant in slopestyle contests worldwide. A meticulous worker, both he and Szymon have their own training compound back in their home country of Poland. This detailed approach is now paying dividends, with a fourth place at Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle this year seeing him outperform his brother.
06

Szymon Godziek

Szymon Godziek is a Red Bull District Ride veteran, having left his mark at the 2014 and 2017 contests. The Polish rider was the first athlete to pull off a 'tsunami flip' in competition at Red Bull District Ride in 2014, where he also won the Best Trick Contest. Then, at the 2017 event, he finished third behind Nicholi Rogatkin and Emil Johansson.

1 min

Szymon Godziek Tsunami Frontflip

Polish shredder Szymon Godziek pushes things forward with a world-first at Red Bull District Ride 2014.

Szymon Godziek
07

Tomas Lemoine

Tomas Lemoine of France performs during the Finals of the Red Bull District Ride 2014 in Nuremburg Germany on September 6, 2014.
Tomas Lemoine competed in Red Bull District Ride in 2014
© Daniel Grund/Red Bull Content Pool
Tomas Lemoine is one of the best all-rounders on a mountain bike. The Frenchman is a regular participant on the Crankworx circuit, where he not only competes in slopestyle but in events like speed & style and pumptrack. A hardened competitor, you can be sure that the man from Marseille will be right at home on such a big slopestyle stage as Nuremberg.
08

Griffin Paulson

Canadian Griffin Paulson, who hails from British Columbia, is beginning to make a name for himself at the ripe old age of 25. The former junior ice hockey player is one tough individual and we can't wait to see what he has in store for his debut at Red Bull District Ride.
Griffin Paulson seen at Red Bull Roof Ride in Katowice, Poland on August 20, 2021.
Griffin Paulson could spring a surprise at the Red Bull District Ride
© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool
09

Lucas Huppert

Lucas Huppert performs at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, Canada, on August 17, 2019.
Lucas Huppert at Red Bull Joyride
© Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool
Lucas Huppert is proving that Swiss mountain bikers like to fly as much as they like riding cross-country. A professional since 2020, the 22-year-old is currently eighth in the FMB World Ranking.
10

Max Fredriksson

Max Fredriksson is another athlete making his debut at Red Bull District Ride. The Swedish riser is as comfortable riding on a downhill bike as he is slopestyling on a dirt jump bike.
Max Fredriksson riding in Stockholm, Sweden.
Max Fredriksson during Stockholm's golden hour
© Niklas Wallner
11

Torquato Testa

Torquato Testa and his slopestyle MTB as seen before the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle contest 2022.
Torquato Testa and his Rose Bikes The Bruce
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Italian Torquato Testa seems to have been around for ages. He first came to public consciousness as a relatively unknown rider who earned a Joyride invite after a strong performance at a stateside FMB World Tour warm-up event. He's thrown down with the big boys ever since and got some big results along the way.
12

Paul Couderc

Frenchman Paul Couderc sees slopestyle and mountain biking in general as a work of art. His YouTube videos, especially his My War series, bear witness to this. We'll be hoping to see this innovative and creative approach in Nuremberg!
Portrait photo of Paul Couderc for his My War video series.
It's all about the style for Paul Couderc
© JB Liautard
13

Jakub Vencl

MTB rider Jakub Vencl in Austria.
Jakub Vencl getting styled in Austria
© Richkphotography/FMB World Tour
At 32, Jakub Vencl is the oldest rider in the field at this year's Red Bull District Ride. The Czech rider will be sure to use his experience of riding contests the world over in Nuremberg.
14

Lukas Knopf – Wildcard

The first of two wildcard entries for Red Bull District Ride is Lukas Knopf. The German rider will be itching to make his first run in Nuremberg having missed out on participating on home soil in 2017.
Lukas Knopf (GER) performs during the Telekom Best Trick Contest at the Red Bull District Ride in Nuremberg, Germany on September 5, 2014.
Lukas Knopf in action at Red Bull District Ride qualifying in 2017
© Christoph Laue/Red Bull Content Pool
15

Miguel Guerrero – Wildcard

Portrait photo of MTB rider Miguel Guerrero.
Miguel Guerrero is ready for Red Bull District Ride
© Red Bull Germany
The second wildcard entry for this year's Red Bull District Ride is Miguel 'Carolo' Guerrero. The Spaniard earned his place after being the best-placed rider who wasn't already seeded for Red Bull District Ride at the most recent FMB event, Eurobike Skyline Ride in Frankfurt.
Download the free Red Bull TV app and watch Red Bull District Ride on all your devices!
MTB
Bike