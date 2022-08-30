All you need to know about Red Bull District Ride

Red Bull District Ride takes to the streets on Saturday, September 3, for what will be the sixth edition of the city-based urban slopestyle contest.

On a man-made course designed to push the limits of the slopestyle athletes as well as show off the medieval delights of the German city of Nuremberg, there will be features in five distinct districts that characterize the typical District Ride experience. Red Bull TV will be streaming action from the Finals live on September 3 .

Keen to know what to expect from Red Bull District Ride? Then watch the video in the player below:

3 min What is Red Bull District Ride? As Red Bull District Ride returns to Nuremberg, here's all you need to know about the MTB slopestyle event.

As the name of the event suggests, the course is split into districts that cover parts of Nuremberg's old town. The most recent editions have featured five districts. Each District is packed with its own distinct features and obstacles, so offering competitors variety and the best conditions to send different tricks.

The five districts for 2022 are: Castle District, Box District, The Quarter District, Dirt District and the Big Air District. More details on the course and the city landmarks it will pass in Nuremberg can be found here .

Castle District © Red Bull Box District © Red Bull Quarter District © Red Bull Dirt District © Red Bull Big Air District © Red Bull

Some features/obstacles in the districts will look fairly recognisable from the last couple of editions in 2014 and 2017. The Castle District remains largely unchanged with just a new way to start off a quarter pipe while as in previous editions, the Big Air District in the Hauptmarkt Square, the athletes will be dropping into a ramp from a window high up on city hall before being catapulted into the sky with the help of the 4-meter-high kicker.

Expect the unexpected in Big Air District at Red Bull District Ride © Marc Muller/Red Bull Content Pool

Features in the Box, Quarter and Dirt districts have been modified or are completely new. For instance, the Quarter District with its quarter pipes which then leads into a hip jump is very much a nod to skatepark riding.

Judging will underline how important each district is as the performances of the first four districts are included in equal parts. At the same time, points are also awarded for Flow Impression. As the final highlight of each run, the Big Air jump is rated more heavily and accounts for 20 percent of the overall performance.

Fifteen riders will be lining up at both the Best Trick contest and Red Bull District Ride finals. The rider list includes the Top 13 riders (as determined by their FMB World Tour ranking) and two wildcard entries, both chosen by event organizers following impressive performances at FMB World Tour ranking events.

Wildcards: Lukas Knopf (GER) and Miguel Guerrero (ESP)

Emil Johansson reigned supreme at Red Bull Joyride © Scott Serfas

Johansson, who basically seems unbeatable at the moment in any slopestyle contest, and who recently won Red Bull Joyride in August , will be trying to win the Red Bull District Ride for the first time. He was second in his first appearance in 2017. Defending champion Rogatkin will be his toughest opponent with the American no doubt planning something new to bring to the contest following his world first 1440 at the 2017 event.

The athletes that will get the biggest cheers and support will be local heroes Fedko and Knopf. Fedko first came to the attention of everyone at the 2017 contest as a wild card entry, finishing fifth. A major win is overdue for him.

Lukas Knopf © Red Bull Content Pool Erik Fedko © Red Bull Content Pool

With five previous competitions and one of the first urban mountain bike slopestyle competitions, Red Bull District Ride has plenty of history.

The first ever Red Bull District Ride took place in 2005, with Nuremberg hosting. The winner of the first Red Bull District Ride is Aaron Chase of the United States, who's since appeared several times as a course designer and judge at the event. The event ran again in 2006, with more than 40,000 spectators descending on Nuremberg's old town to watch the action. American Cam McCaul won the District Ride title that time.

Aaron Chase - The winner of Red Bull District Ride in 2005 © Ian Hylands

Then there was a wait of five long years for the next edition of Red Bull District Ride. The 2011 event was broadcast via livestream for the first time, with UK rider Sam Pilgrim winning. Another break followed before the fourth edition of the Red Bull District Ride that saw a close run battle between Canadians Brandon Semenuk and Brett Rheeder for the title, with Semenuk edging the scores with a 0.83 advantage over Rheeder.

5 min Red Bull District Ride 2014: Highlights The best of the action from Red Bull District Ride 2014.

2017 was the last time we saw Red Bull District Ride take place before this 2022 event. That edition was marked by some amazing tricks, including a world first by American Rogatkin, who pulled off a 1440 on the final big air jump. That trick was critical to Rogatkin taking the 2017 Red Bull District Ride title, too.

2 min Best of Red Bull District Ride Catch all the highlights from the Red Bull District Ride 2017 urban slopestyle MTB contest.