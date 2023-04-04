Red Bull DIY: The art of skateboarding on ice

Winters in the Midwest can stop skateboarding in its tracks. It’s not just cold or uncomfortable–onslaughts of snow, and the salt and sand that follow, chase skaters from the streets and parks, forcing them to find shelter, be it at an indoor skatepark, a parking garage or on the couch, to wait out this cruelest season.

But does it have to be that way? Enter Red Bull DIY . In past years of the contest, skaters were given a shovel, two sheets of plywood and the month of February to find ways to skate outside despite the weather and to document it, creating a winter skateboarding video. For 2023, the contest’s fourth year, there’s still ice and cold, but this time around, it’s been brought inside.

“It’s pretty good actually,” says skateboarder Dalton Jones, a member of Team Twin Cities in this year’s Red Bull DIY. He’s talking about skating huge blocks of ice. “It’s more slippery than a regular ledge but not as sketchy as I would have bet.”

Jones is inside a cold and dimly lit warehouse in Minneapolis near the University of Minnesota campus. It’s cold in there for a reason: Before showing up that Sunday afternoon, he and his three teammates were given 24 foam blocks to design a layout that would be realized in the form of 24 ice blocks. The ice blocks, 40” by 20” by 10” and 300 pounds each, were cut, melted together and otherwise formed to create skateboard obstacles.

Over the course of a chilly Twin Cities weekend in March, Team Twin Cities, along with Team Des Moines, Team Kansas City, and Team Omaha, were each given three hours in the warehouse to skate and film a 60-second video.

The videos were judged by a panel of skateboard experts: Red Bull athlete, Olympian and Brazil-native Felipe Gustavo ; professional skateboarder and Minnesota-native Cody Davis; skateboarder, podcaster and Kansas City-native Steezus Christ; and professional skateboarder, Olympic skate judge and artist Garrett Hill . Each of the judges visited the warehouse to understand the conditions and to skate the ice themselves.

Jones says it took about 15 minutes to warm up to skating the ice, which he and others say changes with every grind, chipping away and then chipping again in a new way. “Everything works but I would not try a manual,” he says, talking about balancing on just two wheels atop a block.

Photographer Alex Sveda, who’s been in the warehouse all weekend to document the four teams skating, says reactions to the situation have been uniform. “At first everyone is like, ‘What the hell is this?’ But then an hour in they’re killing it,” he says. Sveda says he tallied five broken boards, a broken camera and a brutal shinner, though he can’t blame any of those happenings on the cold conditions within the warehouse. “It’s really cool each team got to design their setup.”

When the ice finally melted, the judges chose their winner: Team Des Moines. The skaters from Iowa, Mirza Jasarovic, Jacob Kelley, Damier Jones and Conor Patterson were also the People’s Choice Award winners, as voted by the public.

“I was feeling pretty confident about the edit–yeah, we skated good and packaged it up nicely,” says Jasarovic, adding with a laugh, “Everyone else was nervous but I was pretty confident.” Says Patterson, “The other teams are really good … we kind of knew what we were going up against.”

Team Des Moines echoes the feelings of others who skated the ice blocks. “It’s slicker than any ledge ever,” says Jasarovic. Damier Jones says he prepared to skate the ice by over-waxing ledges to make them as slippery as possible. Still, even with physical and mental preparation, the ice, and the slippery ground that came with it as it chipped away, proved challenging. “Everyone did slam pretty good,” says Jasarovic.

The Iowa skaters credit Kelley as the “mastermind” behind their various ice configurations. He came up with obstacles that everyone could skate and get some tricks on. For their efforts, Team Des Moines is getting some hefty gift cards to their local skate shop, Subsect, as well as a trip out west to California. “Thanks to Red Bull for giving us this opportunity,” says Patterson.

With spring now taking hold in the Midwest, snow and ice will become distant memories for all four teams as the skaters take to the streets–as tough as the cold months can be, Midwestern summers are just that good. Of course, there’ll always be next winter, and the skaters from Team Des Moines say they’re looking forward to the challenge of another Red Bull DIY.