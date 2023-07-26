Competing is a big part of modern climbing – you compete with yourself, the route, the wall, the elements and other climbers. While climbing contests in gyms or arenas are easy to organize, outdoor events in real-world conditions are a different proposition altogether. There are so many variables with the route, the logistics and the impact on the environment.

First held in 2022, Red Bull Dual Ascent is just that; an outdoor climbing competition which is breaking boundaries in terms of man-made-route climbing events. Where most climbing gyms top out at about the height of a standard pitch of 60-70m, Red Bull Dual Ascent goes much higher. The event location, as in 2022, is at Switzerland’s 220 meters Verzasca Dam, where the athletes will be climbing up to a massive 180 meters.

This is just one of the things that makes Red Bull Dual Ascent so different compared to other climbing competitions. You'll also see head-to-head multi-pitch competition on identical, artificial routes. Read on to learn more about the event and the detail on the 2023 competition.

01 What is multi-pitch climbing?

Climbing a multi-pitch route is done in teams of two or more. One person ‘lead climbs’, the same as on a sport route, taking the risk of climbing above the bolts that would catch them if they fall, while the other belays. For the next pitch, they’ll switch, with the belayer climbing the next pitch while the first climber rests and belays. A ‘pitch’ is normally defined as what can be climbed using one standard rope, which is typically 60-70m in length, so a pitch is often around 30-40m high. The world’s most legendary multi-pitch route is probably The Nose on Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan.

02 What’s the ‘dual’ in Red Bull Dual Ascent?

This climbing competition offers something never seen outside of a competition climbing stage: two routes, right next to each other. Each route is made up of six pitches and 180 meters of climbing, and every hold is identical between the two routes – exactly the same hold in exactly the same place.

03 How hard is it, really?

The climb has been put together by a team of expert route setters led by Simon Margon (the mastermind behind 360 Ascent, Janja Garnbret ’s project from 2020). The pitches will be a minimum of 6C and go up to a difficulty level of 8B on the French system. In other words: tough.

As renowned Brazilian climber Felipe Camargo and confirmed 2023 participant says: "The competition has been specially designed to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible – we hope this also inspires the climbing community and newcomers to take on their own challenges."

04 Who won last time?

The first edition in October of 2022 saw 16 climbers in teams of two compete. Spain's Alberto Ginés López and Slovenia’s Luka Potočar were crowned champions after beating Slovenian champion Domen Škofic and former bouldering world champion Jernej Kruder in a thrilling final.

05 How the does the 2023 contest work?

Athletes will gather at the Verzasca Dam on October 30 with competition days taking place through November 1–4. There is a rest day on November 3 with finals day on November 4.

In total there will be 24 climbing athletes taking part in Red Bull Dual Ascent. These athletes will be paired off to 12 teams. The teams for 2023 will be mixed-only, so one male athlete and one female athlete.

Groups of two teams will climb head-to-head on the identical routes using the same ropes and equipment. Routes will be climbed ‘redpoint’ (flash mode) meaning it is the first time the climbers try the route; however, they will have received prior information from a route demonstration shortly before.

Teams will need a clean redpoint send, on every pitch, on lead and following. The climbers are allowed an unlimited number of falls, where, if they do fall, they start at that same pitch again. If both teams complete all pitches, the total time to complete the route will determine the winner. Time doesn’t stop until the second climber finishes the last pitch.

06 Can I watch Red Bull Dual Ascent?

There’s a limited amount of space for spectators to witness Red Bull Dual Ascent in person at Switzerland’s Verazca Dam. However, the good news is that finals day of the 2023 event on November 4 will be shown live on Red Bull TV.

07 Who’s competing at Red Bull Dual Ascent?

The final athlete list is not yet complete but these are the athletes who are confirmed to be in Switzerland for the second edition of Red Bull Dual Ascent currently. The list so far encapsulates athletes from various climbing disciplines:

A first participation for Felipe Camargo at Red Bull Dual Ascent

08 Where have we seen the Verzasca Dam before?

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you – yes, the Verzasca Dam looks familiar. It’s been in a number of films, most famously in the James Bond film Goldeneye, where Bond bungee jumps off it. The dam holds back 23 million cubic feet of water, and allows flow of 46,000 cubic feet per second (that’s a lot) into the Lago di Vogorno, producing 234GWh of power per year. It’s also a stunning stage for Red Bull Dual Ascent.

