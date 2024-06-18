Watch Video1 min
New Red Bull Editions Sugarfree: Watermelon and Strawberry Apricot

The Red Bull Red Edition and Red Bull Amber Edition are now available without sugar.
By Riley Hunter
2 min readPublished on
The Red Bull Red Edition Sugarfree with the taste of Watermelon and the Red Bull Amber Edition Sugarfree with the taste of Strawberry Apricot will join the original Red Bull Sugarfree and Red Bull Zero in this expansion of zero sugar options. These new editions sugarfree are now available nationwide.
“I’m doing everything I can to get better every day and get myself ready to step on the court at 100% and that includes what I’m eating and drinking,” said Red Bull athlete and national collegiate basketball champion MiLaysia Fulwiley. “I love Red Bull Red Edition, that’s my go-to, so having a sugarfree edition now gives me more options in my training program as well as in my everyday life.”
Ready to taste the new Editions Sugarfree? Check out the refreshing Watermelon Fizz and Spicy Apricot Smash mocktail recipes curated by mixologist Saeed "Hawk" House below.

Mocktail recipe: Red Bull Red Edition Sugarfree "Watermelon Fizz"

Quench your thirst with this light and fizzy drink

A Watermelon Fizz Mocktail with Red Bull Red Edition Sugarfree.

Instructions:
  1. Add to shaker: 3 watermelon chunks and 3 cucumber slices
  2. Muddle
  3. Add to shaker: 8 mint leaves, ¾ oz lime juice and 1 1/4 oz monk fruit syrup
  4. Shake + pour over ice into rocks glass
  5. Top with 2oz of Red Bull Red Edition Sugarfree
  6. Garnish with mint sprig + cucumber

Mocktail recipe: Red Bull Amber Edition Sugarfree "Spicy Apricot Smash"

Bring the heat this summer with a Spicy Apricot Smash

A Spicy Apricot Smash Mocktail with Red Bull Amber Edition Sugarfree.

Instructions:
  1. Add to shaker: 2 serrano peppers slices (to taste)
  2. Muddle
  3. Add to shaker: 2oz peach nectar, 1 1/4 oz monk fruit syrup and 3/4 oz lemon Juice
  4. Shake + pour over ice into rocks glass
  5. Top with 2oz of Red Bull Amber Edition Sugarfree
  6. Garnish with with Tajin rim + lemon wheel
