Fencing
Behind the scenes at Red Bull En Garde, watch the exclusive recap
An insider look at the unique fencing event that took place in New York City with Miles Chamley-Watson, VFILES and designer CourtneyMC.
One of Miles Chamley-Watson’s dreams is to change the game of fencing and grow the audience of the sport he loves. This dream came to life with Red Bull En Garde, a first of its kind ‘fashion meets fencing’ event that took place at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on September 6th.
Red Bull En Garde put a contemporary spin on fencing, one of the oldest sports in the world. The event brought engaging elements to a traditional fencing tournament to reinvent what a fan experience can look like, including customized fencing uniforms by VFILES and designer CourtneyMC.
After the event, Miles shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram. "My goal has always been to push the boundaries, change my sport forever and inspire kids and let them know you can be anything you want even when society deems it 'weird or different' I'm living proof of that."
He continued, "I can't thank @redbull @vfiles and @courtneymc for bringing my vision to light. This is just the beginning but I think we are onto something."
Selema Masekela and David Willette hosted the special evening at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. After introductions and remarks from Courtney McWilliams on her inspiration for the fencing designs, the athletes battled it out in a round robin style fencing exhibition. The athletes who competed included two professional players, Miles and Alex Choupenitch, two next generation players, Maia Weintraub and Zander Rhodes, and two local heroes, Adam Mathieu and Lauren Scruggs.
This was an exclusive event with only 300 invites sent out. Some of the lucky people in attendance were fellow Red Bull athletes, Zeb Powell, Hailey Langland, Will Claye, Vashti Cunningham and Zion Wright.
The event coincided with the start of fashion week and brought together notable New Yorkers across fashion, sports, entertainment and culture.
"Thank you to all the people for believing in me but a special thank you to those who didn't," Miles shared on his Instagram post. "This is for you. Love over all."