Mani Lettenbichler is a four-time winner of Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Taking place in the largest iron ore mine in Central Europe, the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is known as the toughest off-road motorsports race weekend. The 2025 edition was no exception to the rule, with over 1000 riders from 43 different countries on the start line, ready to battle the terrain of the ‘Iron Giant.’

Defending the title... again

Just as in the 2024 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, the lead of the race was only shared between the two top riders, sharing nine World Championships between them – Manuel Lettenbichler and Billy Bolt .

Manuel Lettenbichler wins 1st place for a fourth time © Sam Strauss/Red Bull Content Pool Billy Bolt takes 2nd place for the third year running © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

But Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Lettenbichler proved to be yet again unstoppable, finishing first in 2 hours and 49 minutes, 11 minutes ahead of Bolt. Completing the podium was Teodor Kabakchiev with a time of 3 hours and 13 minutes.

Rugged, steep terrain © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool There was so much pressure already before the race Manuel Lettenbichler

“Coming to this race, you are the title contender. There was so much pressure already before the race. It was really difficult to chase Billy in the first third of the race as the pace was so high, and Theo was in between, but I managed to pass him and push on and try to give Billy a hard time. He was riding really well in the stones, but I knew that in the trees I should have him,” summarised Lettenbichler.

The 22-mile-long, rugged and boulder-strewn race course featuring massive climbs is contrasted by a backdrop of Styrian mountains, offering a mix of barren landscapes and Alpine vegetation.

The race completion rate is famously low, with approximately 99% of participants failing to finish the competition. The 2025 edition saw 14 people out of 500 finishing before the four-hour cut-off, six more than last year’s edition.

Only a small number make it to the finish line

Josep Garcia fights his way forward © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

For Bolt, the intensity of the race became obvious once again. "This is such a special event. It's the race that made our sport what it is. I think if you had all day to complete the track, then it would not be so difficult. But, you know, the time limit and start of 50 guys on the same line, and the intensity that we ride at least the first hour of the race is insane."

The opening day started with the Iron Road Prologue qualifying, which offered drama and action in its purest form. The race weekend began with rainy conditions on Saturday, which meant the course was a bit softer in places. Spain’s five-time Enduro World Champion Josep Garcia set the fastest time on the Iron Road Prologue in 2025.

Only the fastest 500 riders of the Iron Road Prologue qualified for the main race on Sunday. Amongst those were off-road racers Seth Quintero and 2025 Dakar Rally winner Daniel Sanders , who came to the mountain to perform a rally raid show run. The spectacle of a must-see weekend event for petrol heads drew in the pair.

Daniel Sanders conquers the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Starting from the front row, having placed sixth in the Prologue, Britain’s Billy Bolt sped off to the lead position, laying down the blistering pace until checkpoint number 10. After that, the race saw a shift when Lettenbichler overtook Bolt, right before the ‘George Avenue’ checkpoint.

Riding through changes in weather

About one hour after the race started, the weather shifted the game, with rain bringing some additional challenges due to reduced traction, pushing the riders to adapt to very different race conditions than what they started in.

Ready for the race to start © Sam Strauss/Red Bull Content Pool Riders charge ahead © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool Teodor Kabakchiev rounded out the podium © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool The 2025 finishers © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

As more and more competitors began to drop out during the course, the reigning Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and FIM Hard Enduro World Champion Lettenbichler kept growing his lead and repeated his win for the fourth time in a row.

Watch the action from Red Bull Erzbergrodeo on Red Bull TV .