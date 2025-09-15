Red Bull Flugtag DFW returns with sky-high spectacles

The skies above Irving’s Lake Carolyn came alive on September 13, 2025, as Red Bull Flugtag returned to Dallas–Fort Worth for the first time in over a decade. More than 25,000 fans filled Levy Event Plaza to witness an unforgettable mix of engineering, comedy, and chaos, as 30 teams hurled handcrafted, human-powered aircraft off a 20-foot platform and into the water below.

The event kicked off with a proclamation from the City of Irving, declaring September 13 officially “Red Bull Flugtag Day.” The Red Bull Air Force punctuated the moment with a dramatic skydive onto the flight deck before the teams took center stage.

Mike Brewer arrives at Red Bull Flugtag in Dallas, Texas © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

Among the top performers, Team FLYboyant captured both first place and the day’s longest flight with FlamBouyancy 2—a flamboyant flamingo shimmering with iridescent feathers. “Our engineers and builders nailed the design, competing here with 25,000 behind us is something I’ll never forget,” said team member James Speigal.

The creativity didn’t stop there. Charcoal Commanders, a Greenville, TX crew, transformed their passion for Texas barbecue into a “mesquite-fueled flying pit” that landed them in second place. Third place went to 100 Men vs Gorilla, a group of Bell Helicopter employees from Fort Worth who launched a gorilla and banana rocket in an epic battle of beast versus machine.

Winners celebrate at Red Bull Flugtag in Dallas, Texas © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool Participant soars at Red Bull Flugtag in Dallas, Texas, © Pat Nolan / Red Bull Content Pool Event participants flies at Red Bull Flugtag in Dallas, Texas © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool Participants perform at Red Bull Flugtag in Dallas, Texas © Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool

Judges— including musician Sam Canty of Treaty Oak Revival , tennis stars John Isner and Steve Johnson, pro volleyball and Red Bull athlete Madisen Skinner , and viral creators Romeo Centeno and Sketch—scored teams on creativity, showmanship, and flight distance. “It was so great to see all the teams participating and the creativity that went into each craft,” said Skinner. “I was honored to be a judge and can’t wait for it to come back to DFW.”

Judges of Red Bull Flugtag © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

The entertainment stretched beyond the flight deck. Between launches, fans were treated to freestyle jet ski stunts, high-energy dance and drumline performances, and even a futuristic jet-pack flight from Red Bull athlete Issa Kalfon.

Since its debut in Vienna in 1992, Red Bull Flugtag has visited more than 50 countries and drawn over nine million spectators worldwide. Its long-awaited return to North Texas proved one thing: in the Lone Star State, even belly flops are bigger.