Behind the Tetriminos: A Tetris craft at Red Bull Flugtag Dallas

Red Bull Flugtag isn't just a stage for the wildest flying machines – it’s a launchpad for creativity and dreams. Among the brave teams hurling themselves into the sky (and water) this year at Red Bull Flugtag Dallas on September 13 was a group of creators who brought retro gaming flair to the runway with a custom-built, Tetris-themed flying craft.

Led by Kaitlyn Hoefling , a team of content creators is turning pixelated nostalgia into a flight-ready reality. Their mission? Pay tribute to Red Bull Tetris® , have an absolute blast and maybe – just maybe – get off the ground.

We caught up with Hoefling to talk about inspiration, team dynamics, the unpredictable process of crafting something that might barely leave the ramp and what it means to merge content creation with real-life adventure.

Kaitlyn Hoefling, leading a team of content creators at Red Bull Flugtag © Robert Snow / Red Bull Content Pool

“When the opportunity presented itself, I knew I was in,” Hoefling said. When she heard the words Tetris and Red Bull Flugtag, it was a no brainer for her. “Say no more. You’ve called the right person. I’m all about trying new experiences. I'm an artist, so any form of art I can touch, I will dabble in.”

From there, it was all about bringing the concept to life. The design process started with sketches, weighing both creativity and aerodynamics, all while still adhering to the guidelines . “I sent the sketches to the engineering team to see which was the most feasible to create,” said Hoefling. “Some ideas were more intricate and some were more simplistic. We obviously want it to fly, so I wanted their opinion on that.”

Their team name, Tetromaniacs, was born out of wordplay and instant chemistry. “It just flew off the tongue,” she said. The crew was handpicked by Hoefling and includes friends Avery Cyrus, Chloe Hubbard, Riley Petcosky and Brooklin Khoury. “It was important for me to pick high energy people and people that would get along with one another.”

Red Bull Flugtag is about teamwork, but it’s also about teams going all out in creating elaborate costumes and performances for the crowd. From themed outfits to choreographed skits, the runway becomes a stage for imagination before the plunge into the water.

For Hoefling, personal attention to detail is rooted in nostalgia and a shared love for the game that inspired the team.

Kaitlyn Hoefling's Red Bull Tetris® craft designs. © Kody Kohlman OTA Productions helps Kaitlyn Hoefling design her Red Bull Flugtag craft. © Kody Kohlman OTA Productions drafts craft designs. © Kody Kohlman

Like most kids of the '90s and 2000s, Tetris was a household favorite. “I would say everybody (on the team) has played it,” Hoefling said. “I definitely grew up playing Tetris, my dad was a really big fan.”

Designing the craft stirred feelings of nostalgia for Hoefling. And now through October 31 fans can rediscover the iconic game with an exciting twist through Red Bull Tetris —a collaboration with Tetris that blends classic gameplay with brand-new mechanics that challenge even the seasoned player.

But honoring a classic game with a flying machine is easier said than done.

The logistics of building a craft for Red Bull Flugtag is trickier than she expected. “I had this conversation with the engineering team – I’m just the artist,” Hoefling said. “In terms of functionality and ensuring it doesn’t tank (you have to keep that in mind), but it’s a lot more intricate than I thought it would be.”

There’s no real way to practice for something like this. That said, preparation still matters. “It just comes down to maintenance,” Hoefling said. “I don’t think there’s necessarily a regiment of training where I’m jumping into a pool every other day to get used to it, but just a good workout schedule and a good diet. Nothing too over the top or complex.”

The Tetromaniacs assemble their craft. © Jacob Leeks Kaitlyn Hoefling and her Red Bull Flugtag team pay tribute to Tetris®. © Jacob Leeks The Tetromaniacs assemble their craft. © Jacob Leeks

Red Bull Flugtag has been around since 1992, so the Tetromaniacs definitely looked into past crafts to help draw some influence and inspiration. “When I was looking at the different design options, we wanted to stick with a straight wing model, which we knew was going to be the most practical,” Hoefling explained. “But when I was looking at other competitors from the past, the ones that have done well in particular and I think holds the record is ‘The Chicken Whisperers.’ They did so well, so we based a lot off that design as well.”

​​For the record, The Chicken Whisperers absolutely soared. In 2013, they set the all-time Red Bull Flugtag flight record, gliding 258 feet off the launch platform.

But for most teams, the competition isn't about records. It's about imagination and putting on a show. So how does one leave a mark, especially when they might barely make it off the platform?

“This will be my first Flugtag,” she admitted. “Go big or go home. Having fun with it is always the center of it [all],” she continued. “I love creating videos. That to me is what always sparks joy. Really focusing on having high energy with the entire team and being really excited to be there and unapologetically ourselves.”

Red Bull Flugtag is judged on three things: flight distance, design and showmanship. When it comes to the latter, Hoefling feels confident. “I feel as though showmanship will be our strong suit. We’re a really great mix of energy. With the combination of all of our creative minds, I think showmanship is our strength.”

Tetromaniacs, Red Bull Flugtag © Jacob Leeks Kaitlyn Hoefling competes at Red Bull Flugtag in Dallas, Texas © Pat Nolan / Red Bull Content Pool

And flight distance? “I can only be so hopeful,” Hoefling laughed. “Honestly… not tanking right away and even if we go like two feet, that’s a win in my book.”

We caught up with her after the competition in Dallas and as it turned out, Hoefling and her team did amazing and actually went about 20 feet!

For team Tetromaniacs, Red Bull Flugtag was more than just a flying competition. It was a chance to turn a classic childhood favorite into a full-scale creative expression and share that joy with a crowd.