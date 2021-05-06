Get the Inside Scoop on Red Bull Foam Wreckers

With 13 events held in 5 different bodies of water, male and female surf enthusiasts around the country will have the opportunity to enter into the world’s most fun surf competition. Entrants will compete alongside soft-top surf heroes Jamie O’Brien, Kalani Robb, Ben Gravy, Blair Conklin and the rest of the Catch Surf team.

“The whole soft board movement is so fun, and the relatability of people surfing carefree is so appealing,” says Jamie O’Brien. “I feel like Red Bull Foam Wreckers is the coolest contest in the world, because anybody could win. It’s not about how good you are, it’s about how much fun you can have and how creative you can be.”

From Texas, to New York, San Diego to Oregon, Hawaii to Florida and everywhere in between, Red Bull Foam Wreckers will be coming to beaches around the United States from May through to October 2021. Safety protocols will be implemented at every stop to allow for a clean, healthy and socially distanced outdoor event.

