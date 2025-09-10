© Daniel Zuliani / Red Bull Content Pool
Fitness Training
Red Bull Gym Clash National Final: Team Bear Republic crowned winners
Sixteen elite gyms battled in Miami for the ultimate fitness title. It was San Diego’s Team Bear Republic who rose above the field—proving grit, balance, and teamwork are keys to global contention.
The heat of Miami matched the intensity inside Legacy Gym as sixteen of the nation’s fittest teams converged for the Red Bull Gym Clash National Final. With the search for the Greatest Gym on Earth, the competition demanded a rare blend of endurance, skill, power, and strategy. When the dust settled, it was Team Bear Republic of San Diego, CA who stood atop the podium, punching their ticket to the World Final in Athens this October.
Red Bull Gym Clash is the ultimate global gym showdown, challenging fitness communities across four demanding stages: Selection, Regional Qualifiers, the National Final, and the World Final. Teams of four (two men and two women) are tested across endurance, skill, power, and strategy in synchronized events designed to push them to new heights.
It feels awesome. We put in a lot of hard work, running through these workouts again, a lot of practice time together. A lot of hard work paid off, and we went out there and we showed it on the floor tonight.
The podium was rounded out by local powerhouse Team Peak 360 (Miami, FL) in second place, and Team Invictus (Washington, D.C.) in third.
What set Bear Republic apart was not a single star but a collective balance. “I wouldn’t say any one of us has one extreme skill set,” they explained. “We’re all very capable across the board… our combined strength puts us across the board, the number one team.”
That strength was tested early with a team max clean & jerk, before synchronized squats, burpees, and shoulder-to-overheads pushed every athlete into the red zone. “The front squats were the toughest part for me to grit through,” one teammate admitted. “But I think my teammates will echo the same sentiments.”
Despite training across multiple cities—Sacramento, Florida, San Diego—the squad managed to sync when it mattered most. “We came together, had a game plan, and executed,” they said.
For Red Bull fitness athlete Noah Ohlsen, who hosted the event, was as much about spirit as spectacle. “The energy and passion reminded me of when I first started competing 15 years ago,” Ohlsen said. “Raw, electric, and all about community. This event takes that grassroots spirit and elevates it with the signature Red Bull twist!”
He noted that success often hinged not on strength alone but on strategy: “If communication and synch fell apart, teams would fall behind.”
With the win, Bear Republic will now represent the United States on the world stage. “We want to go out there and do our best,” the team said. “There’s 14 other countries, so we want to represent the USA, put forth a good effort, and try to win the global final.”
Ohlsen offered his advice for their next challenge: “Practice the movements both solo and synced up with the team as often as possible. Try different strategies until you dial in the one that will help you win the World Final.”
For now, celebration comes first. As Bear Republic joked: “We’re going to the club, and we’re gonna eat too. We got our 20 hours of sleep today.”
From Miami to Athens, the journey to the title of Greatest Gym on Earth is far from over—but Team Bear Republic has already proven they’re ready to compete with the world.
