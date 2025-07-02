The ultimate Red Bull Gym Clash guide with pro tips from Noah Ohlsen

Functional fitness pro Noah Ohlsen is known not only for his explosive power and elite athleticism, but also his infectious energy and love for the sport. A longtime functional fitness competitor, Ohlsen is bringing that same passion to Red Bull Gym Clash – a team-based fitness competition designed for athletes of all levels.

For Ohlsen, it's more than just lifts and lunges: it's about celebrating the people who push you and the gym community that supports your journey.

What is Red Bull Gym Clash?

Red Bull Gym Clash 2025 © Joerg Mitte

Red Bull Gym Clash is a worldwide fitness competition that challenges strength, teamwork and gym pride. Teams of four (two men and two women) represent their gyms as they take on four challenging workouts designed to test endurance, skill, power and teamwork. From local qualifiers to the ultimate world final, it's a chance for athletes of all levels to push their limits, inspire others and compete for the title of the Greatest Gym on Earth.

Who is Red Bull Gym Clash for?

Red Bull Gym Clash will test participant's strength and team work © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

When it comes to training for Red Bull Gym Clash, Noah Ohlsen is a true expert. A veteran of the CrossFit Games, with 11 appearances under his belt, and a top level HYROX and World Fitness Project competitor, Ohlsen has spent over a decade at the pinnacle of the sport, earning a reputation for his relentless work ethic and infectious energy. Known for his mantra "happy but hungry ," Ohlsen has built a career not just on physical prowess, but on his ability to inspire others to embrace fitness as a joyful journey.

For Ohlsen, Red Bull Gym Clash is much more than just a competition, it's a celebration of the camaraderie and community that fitness brings into people’s lives. "Gym Clash is for everyone," Ohlsen says. "Everyone on their fitness journey has a gym, a training partner or a group of people that they can attribute their hard work and dedication to. Gym Clash is a celebration of that." The event, designed to welcome athletes of all levels, combines team-based challenges with a focus on fun, making it the ultimate way to showcase your gym's spirit and strength.

How to train for Red Bull Gym Clash?

Noah Ohlsen hard at work on his form © Drew Reynolds/Red Bull Content Pool

When it comes to preparing for Red Bull Gym Clash, Ohlsen emphasizes the importance of versatility in your training. "The best exercises to prepare for Gym Clash would be a variety of strength and conditioning/ functional fitness movements in the categories of weightlifting, cardio and bodyweight exercises," he explains. "For example, training variations of squats (back, front, overhead) with both a barbell and dumbbells, doing cardio on different machines (rower, runner, bike, ski erg) and practicing bodyweight movements like burpees, lunges, push-ups and pull-ups should be enough exposure to have you prepared for any of the challenges Gym Clash may throw your way."

While the workouts may be intense, Ohlsen reminds participants to keep things simple when it comes to gear. "The main piece of equipment you need to compete in Gym Clash is your body!" he says. “Aside from maybe some different shoes for running versus lifting events, and maybe a weight belt and some wrist wraps. Obviously, an ice cold Red Bull is highly recommended."

Fitness phenom Noah Ohlsen competes at the World Fitness Project © Drew Reynolds/Red Bull Content Pool The main piece of equipment you need to compete in Gym Clash is your body Noah Ohlsen

For those building a team, Ohlsen encourages a mix of strategy and good vibes. "If I was picking a team, I'd start with choosing three other people that I usually have a good time with. Even though it’s a competition, it should be fun and good vibes tend to lead to smoother performances," he says. But beyond the fun, balance is key. "Everyone should be pretty well-rounded, but having a couple of secret weapons where one specialises in strength, one in cardio and the other in skill should lead to an unstoppable quattro."

And if there’s one thing Noah Ohlsen knows, it's how to celebrate fitness in a way that’s as rewarding as it is fun.