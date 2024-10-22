This summer, the New York region invited local designers, street art lovers and basketball fans to create the basketball court of their dreams for the chance to have it brought to life at the Red Bull Half Court World Final in New York City. Teaming up with Project Backboard, the winning design will be turned into a permanent court that'll remain in Brooklyn Bridge Park on Pier 2 after the tournament concludes, giving one local artist the chance to have their design live in a NYC Park.
The winning court was by C De La Cruz Rodriguez, also known as C. C's design was chosen by a jury of NYC and basketball tastemakers like Brooklyn Bridge Park, Project Backboard, Aces®, Hoop York City and SLAM Magazine.
As an architect by training, C graduated from architecture school before transitioning into production design, set design, concept design, and graphic design. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, C has been living in NYC for nearly a decade—officially a bagel lover and proud New Yorker! A multidisciplinary artist and communicator, C has a deep passion for design, sports and fostering community and inclusion. C is especially excited to work on this basketball project, as it resonates deeply with their Puerto Rican roots. C looks forward to using their design to unite people from around the world in celebration of sport, design, camaraderie and community.