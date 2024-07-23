Red Bull Half Court: New court designs leave a colorful legacy

01
What you need to know
With 3-on-3 qualifiers wrapping up across five continents along with stunning court makeovers in countries like North Macedonia and Mauritius, the USA takes center stage now with two qualifiers going down on August 17 in New York and Atlanta. The men's and women's team that rise to the top will then take on each other in an epic US final showdown on Oct 18 at Brooklyn Bridge Park. The last men’s and women’s USA teams standing will move on to the next day and compete in the World Finals weekend. The court they will be playing on will be unveiled through a design contest that is now live here.
Looking back at other court makeovers: In Port Louis, Mauritius, Brad_Cmr painted a vibrant basketball player, capturing the dynamic spirit of the sport. This artwork transformed the court into a lively community hub. In North Macedonia, another artist, Satja Grabuloski, revitalized a court with a mural that embodies the city's essence. Now, the court radiates new energy, inspiring young players. In Belgium, renowned artist Vexx transformed the Mehdi Bouda Court in Dansaert, Brussels.
His dynamic lines and energetic colors have created an eye-catching and inspiring space for local players. Beyond the games, those are just a few examples of how Red Bull Half Court is joyfully dedicated to giving back to communities by revitalizing local courts into life-loving spaces. The transformed courts create lasting legacies that spark inspiration in players and infuse neighborhoods with energy and spirit. The spirited spaces not only bring a new level of excitement to the game but also foster a deeper connection between basketball and the local culture.
"'Atlas' was the artist’s name of Mehdi Bouda, the person that the court is named after. I found it very important to include him in the design," said Vexx. "I sat together with his family, his brother... We worked two weeks on the project with three people, and it allowed us to get the community here. An amazing experience. Can't wait to see people playing basketball on my creation."
Lethal Shooter added, "It’s incredible to see courts refurbished and showcased in a new light, highlighting the power of basketball and community. Transforming these spaces into meaningful spots allows the community to come together and celebrate the sport. It’s not just about playing basketball; it’s about creating a lasting impact that resonates and inspires players worldwide. I can’t wait to see the design come to life at Brooklyn Bridge Park for the Red Bull Half Court World Finals."
02
Looking ahead to the World Finals in New York
The culmination of this year's tournament will be held at the iconic Brooklyn Bridge Park from October 18 to 20. Brooklyn Bridge Park will also receive a completely re-designed full court. From July 8th - September 1st, the New York region will invite local designers, street art lovers, and basketball fans to create the basketball court of their dreams for the chance to have it brought to life at the Red Bull Half Court World Finals. Red Bull is teaming up with Project Backboard to turn the winning design into a permanent court that remains in Brooklyn Bridge Park on Pier 2 long after the tournament concludes, giving a local artist the chance to have their design live in a NYC Park. The winning court will be chosen by a jury of NYC and basketball tastemakers like Brooklyn Bridge Park, Project Backboard, Aces®, Hoop York City and SLAM Magazine.
03
Participating countries in 2024
There are 20 countries participating in the 2024 tournament edition, including the United States, Australia, Belgium, Egypt, India, Japan, Serbia, the Philippines, Italy, UAE and more.
04
Unique tournament rules
- Rosters consist of three starters and one substitute.
- Each game has a 10-minute time cap, with 21 being the maximum high score. In case of a tie at the time cap, the first team to score two points wins.
- During pool play, the team accumulating the most scoring points receives a bonus to aid in advancing, ensuring a fast-paced version of 3on3 basketball.
The tournament, known as the fastest version of 3-on-3 basketball to players worldwide, kicked off with national qualifiers in Australia earlier this year and has already featured almost 20 national finals and 40 qualifier events across the globe. The excitement builds with the qualifiers and finals remaining and vibrant court refurbishments enhancing local communities, while all eyes are now set on the iconic World Finals in New York City this October.
Dive into the world of Red Bull Half Court and explore the intersection between basketball and art.
Part of this story