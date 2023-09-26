Red Bull Half Court World Finals in Serbia: Who are the new champions?

was on-site to support the USA men’s and women’s squads that traveled more than 5,000 miles after clinching USA 3v3 national titles in Atlanta’s stifling 100-degree heat last month. Both teams advancing from the U.S. had a few weeks to prepare for Serbia where they navigated a gauntlet of 14 women’s and 25 men’s teams from 24 countries.

The USA men’s team, known as “Sankofa,” were led by Brannon Hopkins, Tim Mitchell, Saveyon Edwards and Carlos Nichols. In pool play, the team finished 2-1 in a strong bracket that included United Arab Emirates, the country of Georgia, and Montenegro. They advanced to the Sweet 16 where they again faced Team UAE and came away with a thrilling 19-18 victory led by the hot long-distance shooting of Hopkins. In the Great Eight, they shocked the local crowd by taking out one of the tournament favorites Team Montenegro, after losing to them a day prior in pool play. Again it was a hot Hopkins from the outside, combined with the bully ball inside moves of Mitchell. In a Final Four matchup against powerhouse Team Serbia, their journey came to an end in a hard-fought match against a well-schooled opponent.