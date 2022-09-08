The photo guide to what to expect from the Red Bull Hardline 2022 course

Red Bull Hardline returns to Dyfi Valley, Wales, this Sunday, September 11. You can catch all the action live on Red Bull TV from 5am PT / 8am ET. And remember, for the best experience, download the free Red Bull TV app .

Red Bull Hardline course creator Dan Atherton has once again been dreaming up ways to make the world's most difficult downhill mountain bike race even harder.

"World Cup riders push harder and harder every year, but I don't think the tracks necessarily keep up with that progression from the riders," says Atherton. "Red Bull Hardline is about having a closed event where we can push the sport as hard as we want."

Atherton has always seen the event as a way to challenge riders' ability, rather than their outright speed.

Course creator, and Hardline tormentor-in-chief, Dan Atherton © Dan Griffiths

"From the moment you walk the course, you're thinking, 'How can I link all this together? How can I pull off a run?'. You're wondering how you'll get down this thing and that thought is in your head the entire week, right up until your race run. Then, all of a sudden you're in a race mentality, but you're against the course rather than the clock, which is a weird place to be.

"On Sunday afternoon, there will be a few riders who will be comfortable enough to push it and, for the most part, it's about battling the course, not themselves."

Gee Atherton confirmed as riding

Gee Atherton , Dan's brother, will be among the field of 30 riders competing in his first competitive outing since a horror crash while filming a video clip in 2021.

"That man is too tough for his own good. But, of course, seeing him back on the bike and how far he's come in such a short time is amazing."

What a downhill course to return to racing on! © Dan Griffiths

Below you will find a step-by-step guide to the gauntlet Atherton has laid down for the mountain bike elite in 2022's race. You can also find out how the course was built and what goes into preparing the mountainside here .

01 Before the start

On their way to the gate, riders roll through remnants of the former start straight, which included a heavy pedal through two doubles.

For riders, the challenge begins before they even reach the start gate © Dan Griffiths

Riders are greeted by views of the valley and enjoy a final moment of calm before dropping into the action.

The event is invitation-only, meaning only a handful of the world's most skillful riders get the opportunity to embrace this view.

There aren't many start gates that offer a view quite like this one © Dan Griffiths Just a casual reminder that Red Bull Hardline is epic in almost every way © Dan Griffiths

At Red Bull Hardline, you can expect to see riders bumping up their suspension's compression to cater for the fast, heavy hits. The start gate offers a final opportunity to ensure settings are dialed-in before the drop.

Riders' mechanics have their work cut out setting up for Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

02 Section 1: Rock and roll

Straight out of the gate, riders are met by familiar Welsh rock and its rough, grippy nature allows them to set themselves up for the first drop.

Aerial view of the first section, which is tailored for downhill riders © Dan Griffiths Riders are on some typically rocky Welsh terrain right out of the gate © Dan Griffiths

Compared to the rest of the course, the first drop is relatively mellow, although the landing has become less forgiving over the years as the weather has worn it out - adding to the compression riders feel before the first berm.

The first berm catches riders out of the landing from the drop. It's long and easily carries speed, an ideal setup for the following huck.

The first drop © Dan Griffiths The first berm © Dan Griffiths

Although acting as a solid catch, the first berm's surface still contains a lot of loose dirt and rocks, which we can expect to see getting thrown up as riders attack it this weekend.

Right from the first berm, riders need to be on their guard © Dan Griffiths The first step-down © Dan Griffiths The start post – visible top left – gives a sense of the course's steepness © Dan Griffiths

Out of the first berm, riders are quickly sent into a man-made step-down feature, typically hucked right down to the slab. You can see an example of this in the middle of the photo that follows, where the rock is clearly visible.

The slab is pushing on 45 degrees – tyre washout territory © Dan Griffiths

This off-camber slab might be overshadowed by some of the course's more prominent features, but it's fast and slick – even in the dry – and can easily catch a rider out if they're not paying attention. The first section of the track is now complete, but riders know that at least four very wild minutes of riding still lay ahead of them.

While the first section is tailored to the downhill riders, it's now time to tackle some more daunting, freeride-style features.

03 Section 2: Roots manoeuvres

Riders now head off the open moors and into a dark, wooded area. The riders' eyes have to adapt quickly to the changing light, as there are only a few seconds before things get pretty challenging.

Into the woods © Dan Griffiths

A wooden North Shore-style lander takes some of the blow on the second drop. Riders then cross a rock slab, which can prove rather slick in the wet. With the speed they're carrying through this section, much of these details will go unnoticed before they're greeted by a much-needed catch berm.

The second drop begins © Dan Griffiths A view from the other side shows how steep the drop is © Dan Griffiths

The North Shore lander hasn't always been a feature. It was introduced to the course in 2019 to firm up the landing and make it a little more predictable for the riders. Before it was brought in, riders faced a huge compression that offered very little time to recompose themselves before the upcoming sharp right...

This berm is one of the most well-built on the course – it has to be © Dan Griffiths

There are some serious Gs to be felt by riders as they hit the berm above, while the one below needs to be caught exactly right. This is because riders need every bit of speed they can get on the 328ft-long approach to the following two monsters...

Gee Atherton catches the berm just right, ready for the next two features © Dan Griffiths

Riders have time to psych themselves up as they accelerate down a straight, rocky run-in towards The Cannon, one of the course's scariest features. It sees riders shoot out into the forest, over a 56ft gap.

Staring down the barrel at The Cannon © Dan Griffiths The view down course from the top of The Cannon © Dan Griffiths Looking back up at the jump © Dan Griffiths

Riders are now pushing 40mph around the corner after the Cannon. It's a good job, too, because for the next feature they wouldn't want to get away with anything less...

A chance to pick up speed © Dan Griffiths

The Step Up has claimed several victims, including 2017 Red Bull Hardline victor Craig Evans, who broke his knee on this jump the year before. Over the years however riders have become more and more comfortable with the Step Up and in 2019 Kaos Seagrave even Backflipped it on his race run.

Atherton has used a steel freestyle motocross ramp to act as the take-off for this mammoth feature, in order to give riders as much airtime as possible.

The Step Up, in all its magnificence © Dan Griffiths The Step Up, looking back towards the ramp © Dan Griffiths

One of the biggest intimidation factors of the next feature, the Step Down, is that it's almost entirely blind until the riders take off.

The Step Down is easily one of the wildest features on the Red Bull Hardline course. Just a few seconds after landing the Step Up, riders have to compose themselves for an 59ft send, dropping 39ft into a big, dirt landing. Brage Vestavik took a big slam here last year, but in true Viking fashion, he brushed it off like it was nothing.

The Step Down debuted in 2021 © Dan Griffiths The Step Down take off is a bit of a leap of faith © Dan Griffiths

The speed carried off the Step Down landing is significant and once you've dealt with the initial heavy impact from landing, there's little time to prepare yourself for the next crest. If riders come into this section off-balance it will almost certainly bring problems.

Gee Atherton keeps his speed and balance coming off the Step Down © Dan Griffiths

The course snakes across the mountain for the next 15 seconds or so and it's rough, rocky and technical.

The section after the Step Down is rocky and technical © Dan Griffiths

The Rock Gully may seem relatively mellow compared to the rest of the course, but there's no respite in this section. It's full of tree stumps, roots and giant boulders – so basically, anything and everything that can catch a rider out.

"Technically, it's fast and the whole time you're thinking about the right-hander, because if you get that one wrong, you can't do the entire next section. You have to nail the right-hander to get the Step Down, and the on-off - it's starting to get to the point where every feature is linked," Dan explains.

The Rock Gully is another highly technical section © Dan Griffiths

04 Section 3: Freeride thrills

After a rough downhill section, riders are now propelled into a set of new features that lean on their freeride game. Expect to see some amazing air-time.

Next up is the freeride section © Dan Griffiths

The section starts with a 45ft step-down into a berm. This long left berm has been brought in from 90 degrees to around 45 to set riders up for the new on-off feature.

The first berm of the freeride section allows riders to maintain speed © Dan Griffiths

The on-off consists of a 39ft on-gap, landing riders onto a short, 29.5ft landing pad, before another 39ft off-gap.

The new on-off feature looks spectacular © Dan Griffiths

The next 15 seconds see a long, fast jump section incomparable to anything done on a race track before...

The brand new jump section in its entirety © Dan Griffiths

"It's so wide open and entirely not, technically. Everything else feels quite constrained then you're suddenly onto these wide-open jumps. We built them like that, because it's not just like the old, big hip. You have to link features to make it work, which is what this event is all about," enthuses Atherton.

The first of the new jumps in the freeride section is a 26m double... © Dan Griffiths ...the second jump is fractionally shorter at 25m © Dan Griffiths

"The new jump section is so good. It's one of the most significant shifts in terms of style of the course - initially, the whole course was as one, there wasn't one stand-alone feature, but now this jump line has become its own beast."

From here, the course continues to wind down the mountainside, running into another woods section initially. Below the tree-line is a chance to keep some much-needed speed before they arrive at one of the most daunting features on the course – the Road Gap.

""his is one of the gnarliest sections and a lot of riders lose time here. It's super janky and we did this on purpose so riders wouldn't come too fast into the Road Gap," Atherton explains.

Riders will need to maintain their speed through a series of crafted berms © Dan Griffiths

The infamous Road Gap is a 16.7m send over a fire access road and onto a massive lander. It's one of the scariest features on the course to hit the first time but, actually, it's also one of the easiest for elite riders to handle. This is because it's predictable and riders have sight of where they're going to land at all times.

The Road Gap is actually of the 'easiest' jumps on the course... © Dan Griffiths Looking over the road from the infamous Road Gap jump © Dan Griffiths

"The Road Gap is one of the original features from the first Red Bull Hardline. Not much has changed over the years, but in 2021 we made it even bigger. On other features, you might chill and relax, but on this, you just can't get away with a crash, so you're always 100 percent engaged and you never let your guard down," Atherton says.

The Road Gap landing is long to soak up the hit after the colossal airtime © Dan Griffiths

05 Section 4: Tech it to the finish

The riders' speed is carried off the berm from the Road Gap into an on-off lilypad feature. "The lilypad is quite techy, but it feels mint. You've just landed the Road Gap and have to switch back on quickly," Dan warns.

The on-off Lilypad feature © Dan Griffiths

The bottom section of the track sees rough, technical terrain, including the G-Out.

"The G-Out rock drop is hideous. It's hard to make it smooth and you're so tired at this point. It's probably one of the most physical bits. You've just come off the Road Gap and you're still holding your breath, because you're so tense, and then you have to deal with this," Atherton explains.

"You're making sure you've got the right line, trying to carry your speed. You want to relax, if that's the right word, before the last jumps, but at the same time you're trying to carry momentum for the bottom jumps."

The G-Out: the riders' line is over the rocks in the centre of this image © Dan Griffiths There are roots for riders to contend with as they approach the finish © Dan Griffiths

Just when they thought it was over, riders have to throw themselves over a couple of jumps including the Final Fly-Off jump – with its 66ft gap – before a quick pedal and a speed tuck down to the finish line.

Just out of the woods is the penultimate jump © Dan Griffiths

"The bottom jumps are big, but they're pretty mellow. You're tired by this point; the whole run's pressure is on top of you and if you mess up one of the jumps before, you can't clear the last one," Atherton says.

The Final Fly-off, with the finish in the field beyond © Dan Griffiths

And that's really all there is to it...

