Johny Salido participates at Red Bull Hardline in Maydena Bike Park, Australia on February 24th, 2024.
MTB

Only seconds separated glory from defeat at Red Bull Hardline Australia

From first-timers to female firsts – this is how you make Red Bull Hardline history Down Under.
By Andrew Cotman
4 min readPublished on

Over 5,000 excited fans celebrated Rónán Dunne as he took the top spot at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania at Tasmania’s Maydena Bike Park. He was joined by Bernard Kerr in second and George Brannigan in third to complete the podium at the first-ever Red Bull Hardline Australia. (Full results and times below.)
The event also saw huge progression and firsts as many women competitors rode the long, technical course across practice days and race day.

12 min

Top 3 runs – Australia

Check out the top three runs from the inaugural Red Bull Hardline Australia in Maydena.

Wildcard entry Gracey Hemstreet and Louise-Anna Ferguson became the first-ever women in the event's history to compete as riders in the Red Bull Hardline final.
Other women riders, Tahnée Seagrave, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Hannah Bergemann and Cami Nogueira, all rode most parts of the track but did not qualify.
Riders

Athletes pose for a photograph at Red Bull Hardline

Participants

Check out the full list of riders below.
  • Bernard Kerr (UK)
  • George Brannigan (New Zealand)
  • Jackson Goldstone (Canada)
  • Gaetan Vige (France)
  • Darcy Coutts (Australia) - pulled out
  • Matteo Inguez (France)
  • Adam Brayton (UK)
  • Rónán Dunne (Ireland)
  • Laurie Greenland (UK)
  • Brook Macdonald (New Zealand)
  • Kaos Seagrave (UK)
  • Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)
  • Dan Booker (AUS)
  • Sam Gale (New Zealand)
  • Thibault Laly (France)
  • Jim Monro (UK)
  • Vincent Tupin (France)
  • Theo Erlangsen (South Africa)
  • Connor Fearon (Australia)
  • Baxter Maiwald (Australia)
  • Johny Salido (Mexico)
  • Thomas Genon (Belgium)
  • Matt Jones (UK)
  • Reed Boggs (USA)
  • Remy Morton (Australia)
  • Dennis Luffman (UK)
  • Louise Ferguson (UK)
  • Gracey Hemstreet (Canada)
The track

Sam Blenkinsop and Brook Macdonald ride down the Red Bull Hardline Australia course in unison.

Sam Blenkinsop and Brook Macdonald play follow my lead

The Red Bull Hardline Tasmania track was a behemoth, with 2.3km of carefully curated trails from top to bottom. Throughout practice and race day, riders were pushing 70kph plus in some areas.
Check out some facts about the track below:
  • Track length - 2.3km
  • Vertical elevation - 575m
  • Largest gap jump - 75ft/23m
  • Largest vertical drop - 10m+
  • Estimated course race time - 3.5min
  • Highest elevation point - 925m above sea level
  • Geology on the course changes three times, which results in totally different rock and soil types throughout the course
The course preview was a perfect way to watch the thing being tackled from top to bottom.

4 min

The Red Bull Hardline Australia course preview

Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland take us down the course for the inaugural Red Bull Hardline Australia.

The crowd

Theo Erlangsen and Sam Gale participate at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania.

Theo Erlangsen and Sam Gale drop in

Hats, or helmets, off to the crowd! It was the best energy from gates open to close, with spectators filling every single section of the track, cheering on their favorite riders.
Bells were heard when the second wave of competitors hit the track, with whistles and cheers clearly audible as they rode down the hill.
They braved the sun, rain, dirt and dust to make the first-ever Red Bull Hardline Tasmania one to remember, and for that, we thank them!
Practice/seeding

Tahnee Seagrave at Red Bull Hardline.

Tahnee Seagrave is ready to go

Jackson Goldstone is seen during the Red Bull Hardline seeding.

Jackson Goldstone gives the track a thumbs-up

© Brett Hemmings

Rider testing took place across the week, with competitors being able to walk through and test-ride various parts of the track. A load of great content captured, which you can check out on the Red Bull Instagram.
The weather did take a turn on Friday, with rain and heavy winds testing some competitors and shortening practice times, raising the stakes for race day.
The great thing about having a few days leading in were the daily pre-shows, which were a perfect way to get to know the riders, their set-ups, and all the parts of the track, including the speedy Baxters Highway section, the hefty Road Gap, the high-flying Shark Fin, and the final, 70-foot kicker to finish.
Check out the Friday show below.

6 min

Ready to drop on Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

Riders are ready to roll ahead of finals at the inaugural Red Bull Hardline in Australia.

Race recap

Remy Morton competes during the Red Bull Hardline

Remy Morton makes the jump

The day opened with perfect weather, which meant the track was drying out throughout the day and getting quicker and quicker.
Riders left in opposite order of their seeding, with the slowest qualifiers starting first.
When it came down to it, there wasn't much in it, with only 3 seconds between the first-place rider, Ronan Dunne, Bernard Kerr in second and third-place rider George Brannigan. This is wild considering riders were completing the course on average a little over three minutes, meaning a turn could have been the difference in placement.
Bernard Kerr, Ronan Dunne George Brannigan at Red Bull Hardline

On the podium – Bernard Kerr, Ronan Dunne George Brannigan

© Graeme Murray

Rider of the week went to Canadian rider Gracey Hemstreet, which got a huge cheer from the crowd and her fellow riders.
Gracey Hemstreet wins rider of the week at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania.

Gracey Hemstreet wins rider of the week

Check out the full list of riders and their times below.

Red Bull Hardline

Final standings

Go to Event

23

Feb

24

Feb

Rank

Rider

Country

Time

1

Rónán Dunne

IRL

3:08.145

2

Bernard Kerr

GBR

3:10.021

3

George Brannigan

NZL

3:11.021

4

Matteo Ingiuez

FRA

3:13.047

5

Connor Fearon

AUS

3:13.469

6

Laurie Greenland

GBR

3:14.177

7

Sam Gale

NZL

3:14.700

8

Sam Blenkinsop

NZL

3:14.721

9

Theo Erlangsen

RSA

3:15.807

10

Gaeton Vige

FRA

3:15.844

11

Brook Macdonald

NZL

3:16.607

12

Baxter Maiwald

AUS

3:18.072

13

Adam Brayton

GBR

3:18.508

14

Thibault Laly

FRA

3:18.727

15

Kaos Seagrave

GBR

3:20.832

16

Vincent Tupin

FRA

3:21.447

17

Jim Monro

GBR

3:22.525

18

Dennis Luffman

GBR

3:25.487

19

Juan Diego Salido

MEX

3:36.340

20

Remy Morton

AUS

3:45.607

21

Matt Jones

GBR

3:54.107

22

Gracey Hemstreet

CAN

3:56.586

23

Reed Boggs

USA

3:59.562

24

Thomas Genon

BEL

4:19.916

25

Louise-Anna Ferguson

GBR

5:08.412

26

Dan Booker

AUS

DNF

27

Jackson Goldstone

CAN

DNF

You can watch the full broadcast below for free on Red Bull TV now.

Red Bull Hardline 2024 – Australia

The world’s toughest downhill MTB race is dropping into Australia for the first time. Watch it on Red Bull TV.

