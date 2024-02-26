Only seconds separated glory from defeat at Red Bull Hardline Australia
12 min
Top 3 runs – Australia
Check out the top three runs from the inaugural Red Bull Hardline Australia in Maydena.
Riders
- Bernard Kerr (UK)
- George Brannigan (New Zealand)
- Jackson Goldstone (Canada)
- Gaetan Vige (France)
- Darcy Coutts (Australia) - pulled out
- Matteo Inguez (France)
- Adam Brayton (UK)
- Rónán Dunne (Ireland)
- Laurie Greenland (UK)
- Brook Macdonald (New Zealand)
- Kaos Seagrave (UK)
- Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)
- Dan Booker (AUS)
- Sam Gale (New Zealand)
- Thibault Laly (France)
- Jim Monro (UK)
- Vincent Tupin (France)
- Theo Erlangsen (South Africa)
- Connor Fearon (Australia)
- Baxter Maiwald (Australia)
- Johny Salido (Mexico)
- Thomas Genon (Belgium)
- Matt Jones (UK)
- Reed Boggs (USA)
- Remy Morton (Australia)
- Dennis Luffman (UK)
- Louise Ferguson (UK)
- Gracey Hemstreet (Canada)
The track
- Track length - 2.3km
- Vertical elevation - 575m
- Largest gap jump - 75ft/23m
- Largest vertical drop - 10m+
- Estimated course race time - 3.5min
- Highest elevation point - 925m above sea level
- Geology on the course changes three times, which results in totally different rock and soil types throughout the course
4 min
The Red Bull Hardline Australia course preview
Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland take us down the course for the inaugural Red Bull Hardline Australia.
The crowd
Practice/seeding
6 min
Ready to drop on Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
Riders are ready to roll ahead of finals at the inaugural Red Bull Hardline in Australia.
Race recap
Rank
Rider
Country
Time
1
Rónán Dunne
IRL
3:08.145
2
Bernard Kerr
GBR
3:10.021
3
George Brannigan
NZL
3:11.021
4
Matteo Ingiuez
FRA
3:13.047
5
Connor Fearon
AUS
3:13.469
6
GBR
3:14.177
7
Sam Gale
NZL
3:14.700
8
Sam Blenkinsop
NZL
3:14.721
9
Theo Erlangsen
RSA
3:15.807
10
Gaeton Vige
FRA
3:15.844
11
NZL
3:16.607
12
Baxter Maiwald
AUS
3:18.072
13
Adam Brayton
GBR
3:18.508
14
Thibault Laly
FRA
3:18.727
15
Kaos Seagrave
GBR
3:20.832
16
Vincent Tupin
FRA
3:21.447
17
Jim Monro
GBR
3:22.525
18
Dennis Luffman
GBR
3:25.487
19
MEX
3:36.340
20
AUS
3:45.607
21
GBR
3:54.107
22
CAN
3:56.586
23
Reed Boggs
USA
3:59.562
24
BEL
4:19.916
25
Louise-Anna Ferguson
GBR
5:08.412
26
Dan Booker
AUS
DNF
27
CAN
DNF
Red Bull Hardline 2024 – Australia
The world’s toughest downhill MTB race is dropping into Australia for the first time. Watch it on Red Bull TV.
Part of this story