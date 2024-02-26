Over 5,000 excited fans celebrated Rónán Dunne as he took the top spot at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania at Tasmania’s Maydena Bike Park. He was joined by Bernard Kerr in second and George Brannigan in third to complete the podium at the first-ever Red Bull Hardline Australia. (Full results and times below.)

The event also saw huge progression and firsts as many women competitors rode the long, technical course across practice days and race day.

12 min Top 3 runs – Australia Check out the top three runs from the inaugural Red Bull Hardline Australia in Maydena.

Wildcard entry Gracey Hemstreet and Louise-Anna Ferguson became the first-ever women in the event's history to compete as riders in the Red Bull Hardline final.

Other women riders, Tahnée Seagrave , Harriet Burbidge-Smith , Hannah Bergemann and Cami Nogueira, all rode most parts of the track but did not qualify.

01 Riders

Participants © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Check out the full list of riders below.

02 The track

Sam Blenkinsop and Brook Macdonald play follow my lead © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Hardline Tasmania track was a behemoth, with 2.3km of carefully curated trails from top to bottom. Throughout practice and race day, riders were pushing 70kph plus in some areas.

Check out some facts about the track below:

Track length - 2.3km

Vertical elevation - 575m

Largest gap jump - 75ft/23m

Largest vertical drop - 10m+

Estimated course race time - 3.5min

Highest elevation point - 925m above sea level

Geology on the course changes three times, which results in totally different rock and soil types throughout the course

The course preview was a perfect way to watch the thing being tackled from top to bottom.

4 min The Red Bull Hardline Australia course preview Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland take us down the course for the inaugural Red Bull Hardline Australia.

03 The crowd

Theo Erlangsen and Sam Gale drop in © Dan Griffiths

Hats, or helmets, off to the crowd! It was the best energy from gates open to close, with spectators filling every single section of the track, cheering on their favorite riders.

Bells were heard when the second wave of competitors hit the track, with whistles and cheers clearly audible as they rode down the hill.

They braved the sun, rain, dirt and dust to make the first-ever Red Bull Hardline Tasmania one to remember, and for that, we thank them!

04 Practice/seeding

Tahnee Seagrave is ready to go © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool Jackson Goldstone gives the track a thumbs-up © Brett Hemmings

Rider testing took place across the week, with competitors being able to walk through and test-ride various parts of the track. A load of great content captured, which you can check out on the Red Bull Instagram.

The weather did take a turn on Friday, with rain and heavy winds testing some competitors and shortening practice times, raising the stakes for race day.

The great thing about having a few days leading in were the daily pre-shows, which were a perfect way to get to know the riders, their set-ups, and all the parts of the track, including the speedy Baxters Highway section, the hefty Road Gap, the high-flying Shark Fin, and the final, 70-foot kicker to finish.

Check out the Friday show below.

6 min Ready to drop on Red Bull Hardline Tasmania Riders are ready to roll ahead of finals at the inaugural Red Bull Hardline in Australia.

05 Race recap

Remy Morton makes the jump © Brett Hemmings

The day opened with perfect weather, which meant the track was drying out throughout the day and getting quicker and quicker.

Riders left in opposite order of their seeding, with the slowest qualifiers starting first.

When it came down to it, there wasn't much in it, with only 3 seconds between the first-place rider, Ronan Dunne, Bernard Kerr in second and third-place rider George Brannigan. This is wild considering riders were completing the course on average a little over three minutes, meaning a turn could have been the difference in placement.

On the podium – Bernard Kerr, Ronan Dunne George Brannigan © Graeme Murray

Rider of the week went to Canadian rider Gracey Hemstreet, which got a huge cheer from the crowd and her fellow riders.

Gracey Hemstreet wins rider of the week © Graeme Murray

Check out the full list of riders and their times below.

Red Bull Hardline Final standings Go to Event 1 IRL Time 3:08.145 2 GBR Time 3:10.021 3 NZL Time 3:11.021 4 FRA Time 3:13.047 5 AUS Time 3:13.469 Show all results Rank Rider Country Time 1 IRL 3:08.145 2 GBR 3:10.021 3 NZL 3:11.021 4 FRA 3:13.047 5 AUS 3:13.469 6 GBR 3:14.177 7 NZL 3:14.700 8 NZL 3:14.721 9 RSA 3:15.807 10 FRA 3:15.844 11 NZL 3:16.607 12 AUS 3:18.072 13 GBR 3:18.508 14 FRA 3:18.727 15 GBR 3:20.832 16 FRA 3:21.447 17 GBR 3:22.525 18 GBR 3:25.487 19 MEX 3:36.340 20 AUS 3:45.607 21 GBR 3:54.107 22 CAN 3:56.586 23 USA 3:59.562 24 BEL 4:19.916 25 GBR 5:08.412 26 AUS DNF 27 CAN DNF

You can watch the full broadcast below for free on Red Bull TV now.

Red Bull Hardline 2024 – Australia The world’s toughest downhill MTB race is dropping into Australia for the first time. Watch it on Red Bull TV.