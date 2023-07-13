Follow freerider Johny Salido through his full Red Bull Hardline experience

The first thing people learn about Red Bull Hardline is that the course, masterminded by builder Dan Atherton , is a beast. Though some of the riders can tame it each year – and maybe even make it look effortless - very few of them can claim to truly understand what it takes to master it.

Red Bull Hardline challenges elite mountain bikers to push their abilities © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Ask any professional rider why they do what they do, and very few, if any, will tell you that it's for the money Dan Griffiths

I've been lucky enough to spend time working with elite-level athletes in competition and have gained insight into the physical, mental and emotional processes these individuals go through to pursue excellence.

The sport's entertainment value allows riders to make a living, but ask any professional rider why they do what they do, and very few, if any, will tell you that it's for the money.

Reaching the top is a lifetime commitment, taking tens of thousands of hours of practice, and the process is far from linear. Like any venture, there's no guarantee of success, and the very-evident risk factors can set a rider back months, or worse .

This constant exposure to a high level of danger means that many top riders – many of my friends among them – form an entirely new threshold on what is considered 'scary.' Only once they zoom out do they recognize how abnormal it is.

Seeing some of the processes riders go through behind closed doors to excel in this environment has made it apparent to me just how little this side of the sport is showcased in the media.

Gee Atherton's serious crash in 2021 is a reminder of the dangers of DH MTB © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

With Red Bull Hardline taking place this weekend , I wanted to give you an in-depth insight into what it takes for a rider to push a sport to its limit.

Johny brings his freeride flair to Dyfi Bike Park © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

So, this week, I'm following the journey of Mexico's Johny Salido as he has his third crack at Red Bull Hardline.

01 Who is Johny Salido?

Johny strength training © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Juan Diego 'Johny' Salido was born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, and still lives in the family home today.

Despite being in a city with a population of 1.5 million, growing up, Johny was no stranger to the outdoors and extreme sports. His father had been into motocross his entire life, and Johny and his brothers found themselves shredding on the moto by the time they were three years old, igniting their passion for an adrenaline-fueled lifestyle.

Johny has been riding since he was three © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Johny soon learned to wakeboard, surf, snowboard and even scuba dive. When he was nine years old, he discovered mountain bikes. Having spent most of his short life riding moto, the transition to mountain bikes felt natural, and he was hooked immediately. His first bike was a US$400 Giant Boulder SE Hardtail, which he describes as "the worst bike you could possibly buy."

Johny (centre) celebrates becoming Mexican national champ in 2014 © Johny Salido Johny riding as a kid in Guadalajara © Johny Salido

Although Johny is now best known as a freerider, his mountain biking career started in downhill, where he competed in his first race in 2013. Despite his father's love for adrenaline, his mother had a very different outlook and, fearing he'd hurt himself, didn't let Johny race too much. He would still find himself Mexico's Junior National Champ in 2014 and 2016. But, limited by how often he could compete, he was soon drawn to the freedom that freeride offered him.

Johny Salido seat-grabs on the Step-Up at Red Bull Hardline © Boris Beyer

In 2018, Johny headed out to Crankworx Whistler , where he began to make some noise for himself, putting on a show for his soon-to-be fans wearing a Mexican flag like a cape. After that, he was invited to an urban downhill race in Medellin, Columbia, where he did pretty well for himself and won $2,000 USD. The next year, he used the money to fund a couple of flights and propel his career. Having enjoyed himself so much at Crankworx in 2018, Johny promised himself he would do the entire tour in 2019, leading to Red Bull Hardline and Proving Grounds invitations and, finally, the holy grail of any freerider's career - an invitation to Red Bull Rampage .

Johny scopes out the line from on high at Red Bull Rampage © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

It's been an immensely successful career for the 23-year-old, taking a second place at Proving Grounds, being the first-ever Mexican to compete at Red Bull Rampage , and now preparing for his fourth year hosting his very own MTB event - Freeride Fiesta.

Johny while filming his edit, A Star rides into Town, in Bogotá, 2021 © Maximiliano Blanco/Red Bull Content Pool My career went from 0-100 in less than a year. Suddenly I had a bunch of contracts and a bike sponsor, and ever since, I've been doing my best to keep the dream going Juan Diego Salido

But it's not all been sunshine and rainbows.

2 min Night-time ride of the urban downhill course Johny Salido hits up the iconic staircase of Bogotá at night ahead of Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo 2022.

In 2019, after achieving his dream of making it to Red Bull Rampage, a crash the day before finals resulted in a ruptured spleen - an injury he wasn't aware of at the time – which would come back to haunt him the following day. Johny was forced to pull out of the competition right before it was time to drop.

Johny suffered multiple injuries in a crash at Red Bull Rampage in 2019 © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

"The crash at Red Bull Rampage was the lowest point of my career," he recalls. "Everything was blowing up, and social media in Mexico was going crazy. I had over 2,000 messages on my phone, and everybody was watching the live feed, waiting for me to drop in... but I never appeared."

On the comeback trail © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

The crash was a big eye-opener for Johny and forced him to reassess his views towards riding and how he manages the risks. Nowadays, the idea of being the best has less appeal in his eyes, and he's far more concerned with having fun and pushing his boundaries in a more sustainable way. Johny recognizes that accidents will eventually happen if he's going 110 percent, day in and day out, and his approach now is much more calculated.

Picking the best line down before dropping in © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

"I've grown a little bit, I've learned my lessons, and I'm not always going at 110 percent like when I was 18 or 19 - crashing, learning, progressing and not caring," he says.

"Nowadays, I pick my battles and I can be more chill. I don't need to prove anything, and I don't need to go full beast all the time. If the risk is there, and I want to do it, I'll do it, but I don't need it to have fun."

Johny at Freeride Fiesta © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Today, Johny's life is busier than ever; he's always on the move. On the bike, he's riding as much as possible, ticking off five or six events a year alongside projects and sponsor obligations. He's in the gym up to six days a week, ensuring he's strong enough to handle everything his fast-paced lifestyle throws at him and still finding time to manage his own businesses on the side.

Training in the run-up to Red Bull Hardline 2023 © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

His gym regime consists of strength, mobility and cardio work in a program built specifically to his needs by the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center . In the winter, Johny spends less time on the mountain bike and more time on the moto to keep things fresh; in the summer, it's all systems go on the freeride rig. Once a year, he'll try to head out to Utah, where the variety of different terrains and features makes it the ultimate MTB training ground.

02 Preparing for Red Bull Hardline 2023

Johny applies his freeride skill to the ultimate downhill challenge © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

"In the run-up to Red Bull Hardline , I've been really pushing the training because I want to do well, but I'm also not a racer, so I'm not there to win. I love being in the gym and getting stronger, and I'm spending a lot of time on the moto, too, because it's great training for downhill.

"I'm spending the week before Red Bull Hardline out in the US, setting up my bike for racing, rather than its usual freeride feel."

Working on the bike © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Knowing that he doesn't intend to win helps to alleviate a lot of the pressure Johny would usually feel in the lead-up to an event. For him, everything besides Red Bull Rampage and Proving Grounds is relatively stress-free on the mind as, although he still wants to do his best and outperform his own expectations, the need to perform for others is removed from the equation. He's able to enjoy himself and ride as he knows how without overthinking things.

Preparing for race day © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

"This will be my third year at Red Bull Hardline," says Johny. "That's not to say I'm underestimating it and going into it with my guard down, but I'm also not afraid of it."

Though it's his third time, Johny won't be underestimating the course © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Mentally, riders can feel enormous amounts of pressure in the run-up to a major event or project, whether that's pressure to perform for themselves, fans or sponsors. As they take on the next big challenge, how they deal with the process physically, mentally and emotionally and manage the risks involved will vary based on the individual.

The art of risk-taking is not to be understated. I'll learn all about what it takes to survive at the top of the sport later this week as we follow Johny through his third year at Red Bull Hardline.

Johny, with his faithful Transition TR11 © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool