Everything you need to know about Red Bull Hardline 2022

Red Bull Hardline is back for its eighth edition and has strengthened its status as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world.

The event's creator, Dan Atherton, has spent the last year making improvements to the course – a brutal part-downhill, part-freeride track set in the heart of Wales's Dyfi Valley – which should make this year's event the hardest yet.

Throw in the unpredictable Welsh weather and 25-plus mountain bikers from across the world and various disciplines and you've got a downhill race like no other.

01 How can I watch?

That face you make when watching Hardline finals © Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Where are we?

The Dyfi Valley is located in Snowdonia, north Wales. This area is very popular with mountain bikers, as it's only a few miles north of Machynlleth and close to Dolgellau, two villages with access to all types of MTB trails and bike parks.

Dan Atherton rides above Dyfi © @MountCreative

03 What’s the Hardline course like?

The Hardline track – designed and built by Dan Atherton and Ollie Davey – is a beast. Snaking its way down the mountain in the heart of the Dyfi forest, the track combines huge freestyle jumps with extremely technical downhill features. This means that you need to nail the formula of this course in order to make it down in one piece, never mind in a winning time. To do that, riders need to have the skills to handle big jumps and navigate their way through difficult and (usually) damp forest sections.

Red Bull Hardline 2022 Course Illustration © Red Bull Hardline 2022

With gigantic step-ups, gaps and speeds of up to 40mph, it's fair to say that the Hardline course is the gnarliest downhill track in the UK – if not the world!

For 2022, the Hardline track has two newly built sections in the middle of the run to make it even more demanding. The first new feature is an on-off jump that replaces the old 'Dirty Ferns' hip. The on-off provides the speed into the next new feature, back-to-back doubles that are absolutely huge. At an eye-watering 86ft for the first jump and 85ft for the second, this section is not for the faint-hearted.

Take a look at the 2021 Red Bull Hardline course with Bernard Kerr:

4 min Course preview with Bernard Kerr Follow two-time Red Bull Hardline champ Bernard Kerr as he takes us down the challenging 2021 course.

04 Who's going to win the 2022 edition?

30 riders will lineup to take on the Red Bull Hardline course this year. Previous winners Bernard Kerr, Danny Hart and Craig Evans are all lining up in Wales and Kerr is going to be tough to beat. He already has a hat-trick of wins at Red Bull Hardline, including last year's race.

Bernard Kerr is one of the best at taming the Hardline course © Sven Martin/Red Bull Content Pool

Another former winner, Gee Atherton makes his racing return back at Hardline. This will be Atherton's first appearance on a downhill race track since racing at the World Cup in Leogang in June 2021. Atherton would go on to suffer a horrific crash while filming his "The Knife Edge" video edit a week or so later in the same month and has been rehabbing since then.

What a downhill course to return to racing on! © Dan Griffiths

A slew of other Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup downhill racers will also be starting, including Andreas Kolb, Charlie Hatton, Flo Payet, George Brannigan, Gaetan Vige, Kade Edwards , Ronan Dunne and exciting Junior racer Jackstone Goldstone .

Brook Macdonald , who built his own dream track in New Zealand , will race Hardline for the first time since 2016. Vincent Tupin, a man more known for his freeride skills, and female freeracer Jess Blewitt are further interesting additions to a rider list. All in all, this is the strongest Hardline rider list to date.

Phil Atwill (GBR)

George Brannigan (NZL)

Adam Brayton (GBR)

Ronan Dunne (IRL)

Kade Edwards (GBR)

Craig Evans (GBR)

Dennis Luffman (GBR)

Gee Atherton (GBR)

Sam Gale (NZL)

Jackson Goldstone (CAN)

Jess Blewitt (NZL)

Thibault Laly (FRA)

Harry Molloy (GBR)

Danny Hart (GBR)

Charlie Hatton (GBR)

Sam Hockenhull (GBR)

Dan Atherton (GBR)

Matteo Iniguez (FRA)

Gaetan Vige (FRA)

Bernard Kerr (GBR)

Andreas Kolb (AUT)

Josh Lowe (GBR)

Brook Macdonald (NZL)

David McMillan (AUS)

Jim Monro (GBR)

Flo Payet (FRA)

Kaos Seagrave (GBR)

Joe Smith (GBR)

Vincent Turpin (FRA)

Theo Erlangsen (RSA)

05 What happened last time?

4 min Bernard Kerr's winning run Check out British rider Bernard Kerr's winning downhill run that sealed his third Red Bull Hardline victory.

In 2021, the event was shifted from its traditional September slot to late July. Even so, the weather still had an impact on proceedings as high winds saw qualifying cancelled, meaning all riders would be competing on finals day.

Debutants like Jim Monro, Josh Lowe and Matteo Iniguez all put in stomping runs, while Laurie Greenland and Kade Edwards stepped up to take their first podium spots at the event.

There was only ever one favorite though, and he delivered once more. Bernard Kerr has become something of a master of Hardline and regardless of new features or conditions, he still pulls it out of the bag. The 2021 edition was no different and Kerr became the first three-time winner in the event'' history with a faultless finals run.