Red Bull Heavy Metal breakdown: Riders to watch battle it out in Detroit

On February 11th, forty of the most talented snowboarders in the streets will land in Detroit, Michigan on a Midwest mission to Red Bull Heavy Metal . The destination is Hart Plaza, an iconic, spot-laden haven that sits alongside the Detroit River in the city’s downtown. Of course, while winners will be crowned, Red Bull Heavy Metal is far from a standard contest. The event brings together a roster of riders who spend their winter filming for videos—generally more metal, less medal—and opens up an infamous location for no-holds-barred boarding, focusing a distinct spotlight on street snowboarding.

Zeb Powell snowboards at Red Bull Heavy Metal 2022 in Duluth, Minnesota © Mark Clavin / Red Bull Content Pool

If 2022’s Red Bull Heavy Metal in Duluth is any indication of what’s to come in Detroit (and we’re pretty confident it is), this year’s contest will be bananas. Here’s what to expect and which riders to watch out for in the lead up to Red Bull Heavy Metal Detroit.

The contest is broken into three zones, each one favoring different trick approaches. Zone one is The Wall, a 20-foot-tall slab of concrete famously handplanted by Scott Blum in "The SNOWBOARDER Movie." Of course, the Wall is a behemoth and will require no shortage of guts to get to the top; ATV riders with little fear and lots transition tricks will do well, as this zone is made for plants and stalls. Watch out for Rob Roethler, Dylan Okurowski, Jill Perkins, Zak Hale, Nora Beck , and Zeb Powell (among others). Due to The Wall’s imposing size and the infrequency of conditions lining up to make it possible to hit, setting up this spot during Red Bull Heavy Metal for a few dozen pros is essentially opening up the floodgates to a tidal wave. Expect a show right of the bat and likely some NBDs.

Maggie Leon drops into zone one at Red Bull Heavy Metal 2022 © Emily Tidwell / Red Bull Content Pool

Zone 2 is where things get really technical: The Kink Rail, a down-flat-down rail nestled in between Hart Plaza’s walls. This essential street feature is the perfect combination of size and complexity for flawlessly executed staples and switch tricks, along with complicated 270 variations to all shine. Things are going to get gnarly during this session, as The Kink Rail is a prime proving ground for each and every rider in Red Bull Heavy Metal. Individuals with unique perspectives will likely be eyeing up the walls, too. Jed Anderson , Alexis Hernandez-Roland, Benny Milam , Miles Fallon, Denver Orr, Mike Liddle, Savannah Shinske, and more will all be throwing down in Zone 2.

Blake Lamb attempts the kink rail in zone 3 at Red Bull Heavy Metal 2022 © Emily Tidwell / Red Bull Content Pool

The final session of the day is Zone 3: The Down Rail, a 50-foot length of steel that runs down the stairs of the Hart Plaza Amphitheater. A 50-foot bar is no small feat and in addition to the podium, bragging rights are up for grabs. There’s no doubt that staking a claim to this Detroit spot will prompt the assembled crew to go all in. Grace Warner, Brady Lem, Casey Pflipsen, Mike Skiba, Jaylen Hanson, and Ben Bilodeau will be among those setting the pace in the Hart Plaza finale.

Standing on top of the podium at the end of the night will require riders to dominate in all three areas, no small task given the stacked roster of invitees. Last year’s winners, Benny Milam and Maggie Leon , will surely be looking for a two-peat, but a few dozen of their peers are also vying for those top spots. On February 11th, it’s truly anyone’s game, but here are a few riders to make sure you’re familiar with heading into the event.

Red Bull Heavy Metal trophy’s will be given out by Cold Hard Art. © Cold Hard Art

01 Marty Vachon

It was this Canadian’s combination of proper tricks and uncommon lines that landed him in second in Duluth. His riding is a crowd favorite—smooth and powerful all at once—so there’s plenty of anticipation for what he’ll bring to Detroit this year.

02 Grace Warner

Grace Warner © Mark Clavin / Red Bull Content Pool

Grace is coming into Heavy Metal with momentum: She topped off her contribution to Hot Coco with an early season second place finish at Red Bull Rail Yard in North Carolina. The newest addition to the Red Bull Snowboarding team will be on her home turf in Detroit, too, so for sure she wants to put it down at Hart Plaza.

03 Miles Fallon

Miles Fallon drops into the rider favorite section at Red Bull Heavy Metal © Emily Tidwell / Red Bull Content Pool

This New Jersey-born boarder excels on a variety of terrain. He rides fast, is tech on rails, and doesn’t hesitate to throw in a flip or two to keep the crowd on their toes. Miles’ snowboarding has mega-watt energy, easy style, and tons of creativity; see fly away closer, how dark blue feels, and X Games Knuckle Huck for (loads of) examples.

04 Jesse Augustinus

Jesse Augustinus © Miriam Lottes / Red Bull Content Pool

This Dutch destroyer combines consistent precision with polished finesse that lends itself both to standout video parts and contest successes (check out his riding in Postland Theory’s videos and X Games Real Snow). He brings an immaculate style to Heavy Metal.

05 Iris Pham

This Montanan exploded onto snowboarding’s radar two seasons ago while she was a junior in high school due to her casual style and proper tricks. Diploma now in hand, she’s been on the road this season, ticking off spots for a highly anticipated debut part. At Heavy Metal Duluth, Iris stepped to the kink rail without hesitation, so expect her to level it up at Hart, too.

06 Denver Orr

Just one watch of this Tahoe native’s three-minute ender in fly away closer (not to mention his previous parts) and his stake in the streets is apparent. What you may not know about Denver, though, is that he is a true all-terrain destroyer. He steps to both the big and the complex and brings easy style to every spot. His all-around ability will fare well at Hart.

07 Alexis Hernandez-Roland

One of the most technical rail riders out there, Lex generally goes for complex tricks on consequential features, a trait that was on display in last year’s event and in Pink Dollar Possy’s recent video, Out at Sea. In Duluth, Lex landed in third place and this year, Zone 2 especially plays to her strengths.

08 Mike Skiba

A Trollhaugen local raised on the rails of the Midwest, Skiba is known for creative combos that make you rewind and watch again. His pool of tricks is deep and as he often throws in the unexpected; he’s one to keep tabs on whenever he drops.