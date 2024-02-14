Red Bull Heavy Metal 2024 Saint Paul recap

Summary 1 Full results

One of the highest honors that can be bestowed in snowboarding is describing something as an NBD—Never Been Done. The first to do it. The only one to make it happen. An acknowledgement that seal has been cracked on a jar no one else had been able to open. New possibilities are now illuminated (in sight). When it comes to snowboarding in the streets, NBD is often applied to new tricks done at locations they were previously unthinkable. But every once in a while, the location itself falls into the NBD category.

The crowd watches Grace Warner slide a rail at Red Bull Heavy Metal 2024 © Mark Clavin / Red Bull Content Pool

Location is everything in street snowboarding . Ask any rider proficient in steel and cement and they’ll tell you about hours spent driving in unfamiliar cities, checking out architectural oddities they’ve collected like trading cards on Google maps. Is there enough snow? A run-in? How trafficked is the area? These spots are the building blocks for video parts and collecting them is hard earned. Not only does the rail or ledge or wall need to align with the physics required for snowboarding, but mainly, it needs to be possible to hit it before being kicked out—by neighbors, by security guards, or most seriously—by the authorities.

The kick out. The bust. The bane of snowboarding in the streets (the only worse thing is when there’s no snow). Street snowboarders operate under an understanding that while what they’re doing isn’t actually illegal, it’s generally considered undesirable by local law enforcement, and not only does that add an extra complication to the work of stacking footage, but it renders some spots entirely unhittable. Until suddenly they’re not.

On Saturday, February 10th, the mayor of Saint Paul, Melvin Carter, stood on the terrace of the Minnesota State Capitol Building. Directly behind him was a snow run-in, a small-but-powerful winch, and a sizeable jump. Mayor Carter held up a framed document and proclaimed February 10th Red Bull Heavy Metal Day in the city of Saint Paul, echoing the sentiments of the Minnesota Governor’s state-wide mandate the day before. Then the mayor stepped out of the way so 32 snowboarders could snowboard the Capitol.

Austin Visintainer at Red Bull Heavy Metal 2024 in Saint Paul, Minnesota © Dean Blotto Gray / Red Bull Content Pool

That’s definitely an NBD.

For the past two winters, Red Bull Heavy Metal had been building to this moment. In 2022, the beloved event from the early 2000s was revived and brought to Cascade Park in Duluth. In 2023, Red Bull Heavy Metal touched down on the banks of the Detroit River at the infamous Hart Plaza . Both Cascade Park and Hart Plaza are spots deeply embedded in snowboarding lore through video parts and magazine covers. Red Bull Heavy Metal paid homage to these locations by getting permission to snowboard there and then unleashing a beautifully controlled chaos in front of enormous crowds, spotlighting the riders who excel in this arena in a way that honors their craft in the environment they do it best in.

Then this year, Red Bull really threw caution to the wind. Snowboarding at a state capitol. Snowboarding at the state capitol in the hallowed rail mecca of Minnesota. Since street snowboarding’s emergence in the late nineties, Minnesota has been a breeding ground for rail riding precision—the sort of immaculate technique to which others aspire. For MN’s state and local officials to welcome snowboarding to its most distinguished steps in order to ride rails on government property? Let’s go.

The Minnesota State Capitol Building is a beautiful behemoth in downtown Saint Paul. It was erected at the turn of the 20th century, built in white marble and Minnesota-quarried granite. The Capitol dome is modeled after St. Peter’s Basilica in The Vatican. The golden, four-horsed statue just below it is called the Quadriga. And at the base of the façade, three stacks of stairs lead into a sprawling lawn. To say that the Capitol was a stunning setting for Red Bull Heavy Metal would be an understatement. It was a stage fit for the riders who had come to compete.

In addition to this year’s shining setting, Red Bull changed up the contest’s format, adding more opportunity for podiums and prize money. In homage to the original Red Bull Heavy Metals in the early 2000s, Heavy Metal Saint Paul crowned men’s and women’s winners and runners-up in each of the three contest zones, in addition to two overall winners. With the different zones highlighting different sets of technical skills, more trophies meant more excitement and more reasons for the riders to leave it all out on the granite.

Zone 1 was on the far side of the Capitol Building: a 40-foot, two-story gap from the terrace to the lawn below (winch assist for run-in speed). Zone 2 was on the Capitol’s sprawling steps: a set of 25-foot down rails, looker’s right with a gap into and looker’s left with a stair gap after. Zone 3 was the finale: a massive 60-foot down-flat-down right in front of the Capitol’s entrance. It was as glorious looking as it was intimidating.

Zone 1 kicked things off. The crowd was packed shoulder-to-shoulder, stretching out from around Zone 1’s landing far into the Capitol grounds. The voices of contest emcees Todd Richards and Chris Grenier took over the speakers, the winch whirred on, and riders sailed over the gap into the crowd below setting a defiant tone that would only rachet up as the contest continued.

Sebastien Toutant tows into a feature at Red Bull Heavy Metal in Saint Paul © Ashley Rosemeyer / Red Bull Content Pool

Things were high gear from first drop. The 40-foot gap was an ideal size for tricks that were both technical and overflowing with style. North Carolina’s Luke Winkelmann , whose riding is equally at home on the World Cup circuit and in street-heavy videos, put down a textbook frontside 360 crail. Quebec’s Sebastien Toutant has a similar pedigree and put his uncanny ability to stomp on display. Local ripper Pete Croasdale staked his claim with a barrage of tricks, including a crowd-pleasing backside 540 tail. Hometown boarder and Red Bull Heavy Metal Duluth winner, Benny Milam , cloaked his technical prowess, as always, with effortless style with a cab underflip and big backside 720. Denver Orr, Pat Fava, Irie Jefferson, and Derek Lemke were crowd pleasers, too. But it was Utah’s Austin Visintainer whose explosive riding earned the highest marks; a back seven nose, off-the-toes rodeo, and crowd-pleasing backflip secured him the Zone 1 trophy for the men. Croasdale took runner-up.

On the women’s side, Red Bull Heavy Metal Detroit winner Egan Wint was on another level. She started things off with a big crail before stomping a front three and a floaty backflip, securing her first win of the day for Zone 1. Local destroyer Jaylen Hansen is known for her rail prowess but her jumping talent is high, as well. She put down a nice stalefish before riding away from a backside 360 to lock in second place. Veda Halen, Iris Pham, and Jordyn Rical were decidedly raising the bar, adamantly declaring that the momentum on the women’s side of street riding is in full force.

Zone 2 was where the riders dug in further. The set of down bars was the perfect showcase for the complex tricks that the crew has collectively on lock. By this time, the crowd had grown even bigger, lining the fencing and all sides of the Capitol’s steps. As the crowd cheered, the riders seemed to build on one another’s efforts, putting on more and more of a show with each drop.

Grace Warner at Red Bull Heavy Metal 2024 in Saint Paul, Minnesota © Mark Clavin / Red Bull Content Pool

For the women, Gabby Maiden, Venla Mustonen, and Emily O’Connor were locked in. Iris added mega style every time she dropped and Jaylen did Minnesota proud. When it came down to the top two, Grace Warner took runner-up thanks to the clean technicality of her riding and deft switch tricks. It was Veda, up-and-comer from Tahoe, that took Zone 2 top honors. She staked her claim throughout the duration of session, putting down frontlips on both rails and a heavy front blunt 270. On the men’s side, local luminary Ryan Paul was stoking the crowd with flips over the stair gap. Mike Liddle was proper, as always. Garrett McKenzie, Denver Orr, Mees Oostdijk, Sam Klein, the brothers Fava, and Austin Vizz were pushing the level high. The judges didn’t have it easy.

Throughout the duration of Zone 2, Benny Milam and Luke Winkelmann were in rare form—except that they both ride that way all the time. While their styles are individual, they share an uncanny ability to make the difficult look easy and whenever doing so, land on demand. Their efforts were rewarded: Luke took the W for Zone 2 and Benny was a close runner-up.

The sun was setting as the contest moved to Zone 3. Spotlights brought the down-flat-down into sharp relief against the Capitol’s entrance. It was a rare sight: the rail stood on a pathway usually reserved en route to enacting bills, holding senate sessions, and deliberating state supreme court cases, but for one night only, the steps would host a different breed of decisive action: an all-out brawl on 60-feet of kinked steel.

The fever pitch of Red Bull Heavy Metal Saint Paul had led to this moment. The DFD is the great equalizer in street snowboarding. And a 60-foot DFD is both technical and massive; it’s a true test of skill and style. Finding the balance can be a battle. Speculation had begun earlier that day: What was even possible on that thing?

Iris Pham at Red Bull Heavy Metal 2024 in Saint Paul, Minnesota © Ashley Rosemeyer / Red Bull Content Pool

Well, the assembled Red Bull Heavy Metal riders had no intention of filibustering. From the moment Zone 3 began, it was unanimous: Nothing was held back; it would all be left out on the Capitol grounds. The drops were fast and adamant as everyone tried to make it the length of the rail. Then Iris Pham greased a boardslide all the way to the end. It was perfect. The crowd went wild. It was on. Garrett McKenzie, Pat Fava, Sam Klein, Beck Loben, Sam Anderson, and Austin Vizz rode strong. Luke Lund landed an effortless-looking switch board pretzel. Grace Warner dropped a clean 50-50. Egan Wint snagged a proper boardslide, putting the overall win in her sights. Then Joey Fava put down the most perfect backlip anyone at the Capitol Building could have dreamed of. In total, he’d do it under the lights twice. The crowd roared so loudly it was likely heard across the Mississippi.

When Zone 3 was wrapped, Iris Pham was the winner and Grace, the runner-up. For the men, it was Joey Fava’s night and Luke Lund earned second. The judges took their time deliberating the overall winners, going back through the riding from Zone 1, 2, and 3.

On the men’s side, Luke Winkelmann took his first Red Bull Heavy Metal overall win after excelling in all three zones. For the women, Egan Wint doubled down on her win in Detroit in 2023 by going back-to-back with the overall win in Saint Paul.

As the lights were shut down and the Capitol grounds went quiet, the set up was dismantled by the event crew. By the next morning, there would be no trace of the snowboarding from the night before—just how it is when these riders film in the streets—other than the photos, video clips, and memories of what had taken place, for the first time ever, on the Capitol stairs.

Overall champions Egan Wint & Luke Winkelmann at Red Bull Heavy Metal 2024 © Mark Clavin / Red Bull Content Pool

Overall Winners:

Egan Wint and Luke Winkelmann

Zone 1:

Winners – Egan Wint and Austin Visintainer

Runners-Up – Jaylen Hansen and Pete Croasdale

Zone 2:

Winners – Veda Hallen and Luke Winklemman

Runners-Up – Grace Warner and Benny Milam

Zone 3:

Winners – Iris Pham and Joey Fava

Runners-Up – Grace Warner and Luke Lund