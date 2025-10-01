VALORANT teams to clash in New York City for Red Bull Home Ground 2025

Red Bull Home Ground returns for the sixth consecutive year in 20025. This time, the VALORANT tournament is heading to New York City, where pro teams from all over the world will compete in a thrilling four-day competition from November 13-16 . Over the course of the main event weekend, we'll see some of the globe's top teams compete on U.S. soil for end-of-season bragging rights and a slice of the prize pool.

01 What is Red Bull Home Ground?

Red Bull Home Ground is a LAN Esports event which sees some of the world's top VALORANT teams compete in fierce multi-round games. Over the last five editions of the competition, elite squads from VALORANT's top regions have competed in full-force competition everywhere from London to Tokyo and, last year, Berlin.

This year, lower-ranked teams from around the world will have the chance to qualify for the Play-In event through national qualifiers, all to earn a shot at competing in the Main Event.

Red Bull Home Ground delivers some epic VALORANT battles © Barış Acarlı/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Where can I watch Red Bull Home Ground 2025?

For 2025, Red Bull Home Ground heads to the United States of America for the very first time, with this year's event taking place in New York City. With the Big Apple serving as the battleground, North American teams will duke it out on home soil and local fans will be able to root for their favorite teams in-person. Tickets available here.

Online fans will be able to stream the action live on Twitch and YouTube at your leisure.

03 How does Red Bull Home Ground 2025 work?

With the event kicking-off in just a few short weeks, here's what sets Red Bull Home Ground apart from any other VALORANT event – and why it should be in your calendar to watch.

Top teams compete from across the globe

While the VALORANT Champions Tour brings together local teams to compete in their respective regions, before culminating in a global event, not every team gets to play each other. The likes of ZETA DIVISION have been unable to hit the same highs of the likes of G2 Esports, but it's still fascinating to see them compete.

Similarly, the nature of some of the top flight-competitions mean that many teams completely miss each other due to group placements or how brackets unfold. Red Bull Home Ground gives us another opportunity to see these top teams face-off in the spotlight. And who doesn't want to see G2 or Fnatic take on T1?

Red Bull Home Ground is home to top VALORANT talent competing © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

See rising stars compete on the world stage

With local country qualifiers for the play-in stage for Red Bull Home Ground, this year's event gives smaller home heroes the chance to earn their way into the limelight, and eventually, the chance to compete against the globe's top teams.

With an opportunity to showcase their talent and skill, these smaller squads will no doubt relish each chance to take down their favorite stars and perhaps make themselves known on the global stage – showing off just how they can keep their composure in the heat of battle.

Relieve the post-season blues

The main VCT season ends once VALORANT Champions wraps-up in October and you might think that's the end of the competitive calendar until next year. But, now in its sixth incarnation, Red Bull Home Ground signals that there's still plenty of life left in the post-season. With top teams coming together to compete for their share of the prize pool, the elusive trophy and, of course, bragging rights, Red Bull Home Ground is a true signal flare that the competitive calendar doesn't end just when Champions crowns its winner.

It might be even more fun than the main season: teams might try something different than in their regular season scrims and use Red Bull Home Ground as an opportunity to try new strategies that they've been thinking about – or to just let loose and play a little bit more relaxed. In any case, local VALORANT fans in New York City will have the opportunity to see top-flight teams compete in the flesh, something that might not have been possible during the main VCT season. And that in itself is something to look forward to.

Will you be rooting in person? © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

The format itself

The main meal itself: Red Bull Home Ground brings together some of the world's top teams, all aiming for the top spot. The event kicks off with a Play-In Stage before the Main Event gets underway.

Six teams will be heading directly to the Main Event: Last year's winner T1, Fnatic, G2 Esports, Sentinals, Zeta Division and one more TBD.

Two more teams will join them through the Play-In stage, decided from the 12 teams that will compete in the Play-In Group stage, which kicks-off on November 13, 2025.

The Play-In Group stage consists of four Double-Elimination Format Groups – each group has four teams and will play Best of One games to determine who advances to the Play-In Knockouts. A single elimination bracket is in play during the Knockouts and the top two advance to the Main Event.

Teams will qualify for the Play-In Group Stage from national qualifiers dotted all over the world: from Canada to Belgium, Japan, South Africa and Turkey, plenty of global teams are looking to take on the best and prove themselves on the Red Bull Home Ground Stage.

The format guarantees action all the way through the tournament © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

Three teams have qualified for the Play-In Group Stage as of writing are:

Cubert Academy – Canadian Qualifier

BLX CORP – Dutch Qualifier

Eintracht Frankfurt – German Qualifier

More teams will be detailed in due course. When the Main Event kicks-off on November 14–16, eight teams will compete in a Double Elimination Bracket. Upper Bracket Round 1 and 2, and Lower Bracket Round 1, 2 and 3 are all Best-of-One Games. The Upper Bracket and Lower Bracket Finals are Best-of-Three, while the Grand Final is Best-of-Five.

04 What talent will be at Red Bull Home Ground 2025?

Talent for this year's tournament is yet to be announced, but watch this space to find out who will be on mic duties and behind the analysts' desk.

05 Which teams are taking part at Red Bull Home Ground 2025?

The mighty T1 took the win last year will hope to repeat in 2025 © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

This year, six teams will be competing in the main event:

T1 – Last year's Red Bull Home Ground champions will be heading over from their native South Korea to defend their crown.

Fnatic – Led by the charismatic Jake 'Boaster' Howlett, Fnatic will be aiming for another Red Bull Home Ground trophy in the cabinet after claiming the top prize in 2023.

G2 Esports – The North American squad will be looking to capitalise on a high-flying year by securing the Red Bull Home Ground silverware.

Sentinels – The VALORANT Masters Madrid 2024 champs will be aiming for the top spot to secure a successful finish to their season.

ZETA DIVISION – This Japanese squad will be looking to prove themselves against some of the world's top teams after a challenging season.

Further teams will be announced as local qualifiers secure their slots in the Play-In portion of the competition.

06 What happened last year?

Berlin's crowd was big and boisterous © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

2024 saw eight teams from across the globe compete live in Berlin, Germany, and fierce action whittled down the pack, which included the likes of Fnatic, Team Heretics and G2 Esports to name a few.

South Korean squad T1 and North America's Cloud9 faced-off in the grand final, where each team took a map each before T1 went to take the lead and close out the Best-of-Five series with a 3-1 victory.