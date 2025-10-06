The VALORANT teams you need to watch at Red Bull Home Ground 2025

Following an incredible event in Berlin, Germany last year, Red Bull Home Ground returns for the sixth consecutive time, this time heading to the Big Apple itself, where pro teams from all over the world will compete in a thrilling four-day competition.

With teams hailing from Asia, Europe and the Americas, these high-flying rosters are looking to either compete for glory or defend their crown in New York City. Let's take a look at the teams who are aiming for the top spot in the city that never sleeps.

01 T1

T1 will be wanting to go back-to-back © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

After emerging as the VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025 winner in February, T1 will be looking to add to their trophy cabinet and retain their Red Bull Home Ground crown. The South Korean powerhouse took the win in Berlin, Germany in 2024 – can they go the distance and take the top title twice in a row?

With a disappointing group stage exit during VALORANT Champions 2025, T1 will no doubt be licking their wounds and aiming to end the year on a high note by becoming back-to-back Red Bull Home Ground champions – with nothing left to lose for the rest of the year, we're sure they'll be out in full force.

02 Fnatic

Fnatic lift the trophy at Red Bull Home Ground 2023 in Tokyo © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

Led by the charismatic Jake 'Boaster' Howlett, Fnatic have proven themselves as one of the top VALORANT teams to come out of Europe. The squad are no strangers to competing in the top flight, having taken the grand prize at VALORANT Masters Tokyo 2023, along with second place at VALORANT Masters 2025, they'll be looking to showcase their skills in the Big Apple. Fnatic are no strangers to Red Bull Home Ground either, after taking the win in 2023 in Tokyo, Japan – and they'll be aiming for another trophy for their cabinet in New York City.

This season has seen the squad continue to flex their muscles against global gladiators, including a closely fought second-place finish at VALORANT Masters Toronto 2025, while they made it all the way to the grand final via a lower bracket run at VALORANT Champions 2025 – only to be stopped 3-2 by NRG after nearly making a comeback from behind.

03 G2 Esports

G2 Esports in the huddle © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

G2 Esports will be looking to wrap up a banner year with a Red Bull Home Ground-flavoured cherry on top. As one of North America's top teams, with a first-place finish during VCT 2025: Americas Stage 2, dropping just one game in the group stage and a complete 3-0 sweep over NRG in the Grand Finals, as well as a top-eight finish at VALORANT Champions, G2 have shown they're NA's team to beat.

With a close second-place finish to T1 at VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025, G2 were able to gain revenge and dump out T1 during VALORANT Champions 2025, and you can bet if they face off against each other again during Red Bull Home Ground, they'll be aiming to claim T1's crown too.

04 Sentinels

Sentinels are one of NA's top teams © Natalia Martinez/Red Bull Content Pool

Sentinels continue to be one of North America's top teams, and with top-three finishes during both stages of VCT 2025: Americas, they'll be aiming for the top spot at this year's Red Bull Home Ground.

Despite an early exit during VALORANT Champions 2025, they're still flying the North American flag high, and will certainly be a team to keep an eye on throughout their competition run on home soil in New York City.

05 ZETA DIVISION

ZETA DIVISION will be out to salvage their season © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

Japan's ZETA DIVISION have had a mixed season to say the least, falling short at two major hurdles throughout the year. Despite a convincing victory in the Stage 2 regular season over eventual league winner Paper Rex, they failed to make it to the play-offs for the second time after missing out on qualification in Stage 1 too.

Still, ZETA DIVISION have plenty of talent, and they'll be looking to pick up the pieces after a disappointing season and will be able to try some different tactics against some of the world's top squads in New York.

