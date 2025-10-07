These are the top plays in Red Bull Home Ground history

With the sixth edition of Red Bull Home Ground right around the corner, there's plenty to get excited about as high-level VALORANT competition drops into New York City. From clashes between teams you wouldn't see in the regular season, to epic strategies and killer clutches, there's plenty to look forward to in November.

If you've missed how exciting this post-season event can be, catch up with some of the best moments of the last few editions right here to get your hype levels properly adjusted.

01 G2 Esports vs Team Liquid - Red Bull Home Ground 2021

The very first Red Bull Home Ground took place online in January 2021, and was filled with some of the best VALORANT squads at the time, including a G2 Esports roster with the likes of Oscar 'mixwell' Cañellas , Patryk 'paTiTek' Fabrowski, and Aleksander 'zeek' Zygmunt, as well as Team Liquid, SUMN FC (who would later be picked up by Fnatic), Ninjas in Pyjamas and Guild Esports to name a few.

G2 Esports would meet Team Liquid in a nail-biting final which would eventually land 3-2 to G2, but not without a few jaw dropping moments, including an Ace from hotshot Adil 'ScreaM' Benrlitom near the end of the first map, to Dom 'soulcas' Sulcas securing a triple kill to claim a round in Game 3.

02 Team Liquid vs Acend - Red Bull Home Ground 2021

Let's run it back to November 2021, where Red Bull Home Ground took over the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London. As the first offline LAN event in Red Bull Home Ground history, it wasn't short on standout moments, and finished off with an epic final with Team Liquid taking on Acend.

Team Liquid's roster, which included heavy hitters such as soulcas and ScreaM, were on a roll having placed top four at Masters Reykjavík, and had taken the top spot in VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 2. Acend were similarly on a breakout run, with standout star Mehmet 'cNed' İpek leading the way, who would go on to take the MVP Trophy – and VALORANT Champions later that year. To see the two teams clash, was certainly a standout moment.

The whole series is stacked with incredible frags, impressive aim, and killer strategies, and still makes for fantastic viewing even years later, as Team Liquid took the series 3-1. You can catch the whole final here.

03 100 Thieves vs Cloud9 - Red Bull Home Ground 2022

An all-North American final capped off the third edition of Red Bull Home Ground, as 100 Thieves and Cloud9 descended on the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England for the unmissable grand final.

100 Thieves swept their rivals 3-0 in a thrilling conclusion, as Cloud9 eventually crumbled as the likes of Peter 'Asuna"' Mazuryk and Sean 'bang' Bezerra piled on the pressure – resulting in Cloud9 just picking up three rounds in the final map.

It wasn't all doom and gloom, as the two teams were closely matched in the first two maps, with Cloud9 able to capitalize on some momentum, but they were unable to shut down the might of 100T – bang, for example, clocked up an impressive 60 kills throughout the final, and all 100T players finished the night with positive K/D ratios. To witness a masterclass, 100 Thieves' piling pressure on the third map is certainly worth the watch.

04 Fnatic vs. Cloud9 - Red Bull Home Ground 2023

Fnatic emerged victorious in 2023 © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Home Ground headed east for 2023, as this time the VALORANT action took place in Tokyo, Japan, inside the historic Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena – home to sumo wrestling, and for this event, some of the world's top VALORANT pros. 100 Thieves were unable to reclaim their title won the year before, while Cloud9 almost went the distance and ended up in the grand final for a second time in a row – but were unable to shut down eventual winners, Fnatic, in a thrilling 3-2 finale.

Fnatic kicked things off by taking the win in the inaugural pistol round, before trading rounds fairly evenly before the half on the first map. Fnatic turned up the heat as they played attack, and Cloud9 could barely respond. Cloud9 turned the tide on the second map on Breeze, with Francis 'OXY' Hoang turning in an impressive performance on Jet, before securing another map on Ascent. At game point, Fnatic needed to take the next map to tie up the series – and they managed to do just that with tight play on Lotus. It all came down to the final map, Haven, where Fnatic controlled the game early, and barely gave Cloud9 a chance to break their momentum, as they wrapped up the series with a 13-5 win.

Throughout the series Fnatic's Leo 'Leo' Jannesson showed just why he was one of the team's best players with a healthy amount of kills and assists, showcasing some of the best Sova action in Home Ground history, while Cloud9's OXY showed just why he's one of North America's shining stars.

05 Cloud9 vs. T1 - Red Bull Home Ground 2024

T1 and Cloud9 in their huddles before the final © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

Third time could have been the charm for Cloud9, as they wound up in another grand final of Red Bull Home Ground, this time in 2024's edition held in Berlin, Germany. T1, however, proved to be an umovable object, as the South Korean squad wrapped up the series in a decisive 3-1 finish.

Cloud9 played their hearts out though, with plenty of standout moments, such as this 4K by OXY in the first map. Yet, T1 turned things around immediately, and were able to close out the map despite it being closely fought. C9's OXY and Victor 'v1c' Truong led the way on the second map, Pearl, with standout performances, and were able to tie up the series 1-1 with a 13-8 win. But T1 turned the tables, and put in one impressive play after another to close out the series.

T1's Yu 'BuZz' Byung-chul was head and shoulders above everyone else, and watching his plays throughout the series was like poetry in motion – Cloud9 simply could not compete.

Red Bull Home Ground 2025 kicks off 13-16 November. Catch the action live on Twitch and YouTube .

Find out more at redbull.com/homeground