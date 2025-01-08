© Jesper Gronnemark / Red Bull Content Pool
Fitness Training
The wildest obstacle race through Ibiza Castle is calling
Applications are open for a new obstacle race – Red Bull Ibiza Royale – comprised of outrageous obstacles participants will take on as they run, slide and jump their way to the top of Ibiza Castle.
This April, 250 mixed-pair teams from around the world will take on the inaugural Red Bull Ibiza Royale, the wildest obstacle race through Ibiza Castle – and you could be a part of it! Teams will take on entertaining and outrageous obstacles designed by incredible creators and Red Bull athletes as they run, jump and slide to the top. The application period opens on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and concludes on Friday, March 14, 2025.
On April 11–14, 2025, up to 250 selected teams from over 50 countries will immerse themselves in a four-day Ibiza adventure. The top 10 teams will advance to the Grand Finale on April 13, with spectators cheering them on live.
Designed to challenge body and mind, every obstacle is different, testing speed, strength, balance and reaction. Each is designed by a different athlete or creator, such as American adventure sports and fitness athlete Demi Bagby, Obstacle Course Racing champion and HYROX competitor Ida Mathilde Steensgaard of Denmark, sports-loving content creator David Jones of New Zealand, Spanish social media star Nil Ojeda, Canadian snowboarding legend Seb Toots (Sébastien Toutant), and parkour content creators Charles Poujade and Mélanie Buffetaud. Two content creators from different countries, Germany’s Paul Frege and Switzerland’s Adrian ‘Aditotoro’ Vogt, are putting their heads together to design yet another obstacle, and professional esports player Arslan ‘ASH’ Siddique of Pakistan is responsible for his own unique obstacle for teams to take on.
“I don’t think anyone has ever made obstacles like these before,” says Bagby. “But also, I love Step 1 of the application process, where people are calling their friends to find a teammate and get excited about doing something together. A cool trip with a friend to somewhere you’ve never been and taking on never-before-seen obstacles…this is the memory of a lifetime.”
01
How to sign up for Red Bull Ibiza Royale, the wildest obstacle race
Step 1: Find a friend to form a two-person team.
Your team needs to be comprised of one male and one female. The competition is open to all fitness levels: just keep in mind that you’ll need to run close to a mile-long course that’s generally uphill and have a good sense of humor!
Step 2: Complete the qualifying challenge game or at a local qualifying event.
The fun starts when you enter by completing a qualifying challenge which you can decide whether to do it in person or online. Check out the website to find a public qualifying event near you or take on a gamified version online. Either way, once you complete it, you’re on to Step 3!
Step 3: Submit your team video
Once you’ve completed the initial qualification, you’ll be invited to submit a team video that showcases why your team should be chosen. The video shouldn’t be more than 60 seconds long. Selection is based on energy, creativity and flair, so be sure to show off your active lifestyle and energetic personalities.
Then, hold on tight, because the 250 global teams selected for Ibiza will be revealed. Your chance to be one of those chosen teams and represent the U.S. starts today.
Visit the website for all the details and be sure to complete the qualifying challenge and submit your video by March 14, 2025.