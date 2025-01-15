A new obstacle race is making its debut from April 11 to 14 this year, and it’s open to everybody. In Red Bull Ibiza Royale , two-person teams from around the world will take on challenging and outrageous obstacles as they run, jump and slide to the top of the historic castle that crowns Ibiza, Spain – a bucket-list destination in the Mediterranean sunshine.

Each obstacle is designed by an athlete or content creator known for innovation, and they all let their minds run free to dream up features that are fun and entirely unique.

One of the masterminds behind the racecourse is the Danish “obstacle queen” Ida Mathilde Steensgaard , who is using her championship-winning experience across a decade of obstacle course racing, as well as her talent for creating mind-blowing projects , to advise the designers.

Pointing out that you don’t need to be an elite athlete to enter, she explains, “It’s going to be much more like an experience than a really hard competition format. It still has the competitive element, but you’re going to be challenged in different aspects…and there are many different elements compared to just being able to run fast and be very agile. I hope that people will sign up for the event and have a lot of fun with it.”

Designer: Demi Bagby

Sketch of The Glass Wall © Samuele Cocchiaro / Red Bull Ibiza Royale

Obstacle name: The Glass Wall

Key factor: Moveable pegs

Hailing from the USA, Demi Bagby is known for her gravity-defying calisthenics and fearless pursuit of life’s challenges. She has carved out a space in the world of action sports and fitness as an athlete, entrepreneur and social impact advocate.

The American’s obstacle requires true teamwork. Her top tip: “Communicate.”

Designer: Sébastien 'Seb Toots' Toutant

Sketch of the Turning Tables © Samuele Cocchiaro / Red Bull Ibiza Royale

Obstacle Name: Turning Tables

Key factor: Timing of rotating platforms

A history-making snowboard champion who is also renowned for innovative videos, Seb Toots won his very first event at age 13 and never looked back. His determination to push the progression of snowboarding has resulted in titles across the Winter Olympics, X Games and FIS World Cup events, and his incredible creativity is apparent in his jaw-dropping obstacle runs .

The Canadian’s obstacle incorporates the theme of Ibiza’s amazing music scene, and his tip for race participants is to “use your partner to move fast.”

Designer: David Jones

Sketch of Tunnel Vision © Samuele Cocchiaro / Red Bull Ibiza Royale

Obstacle name: Tunnel Vision

Key factor: Interior space with lighting and sound effects

With over a million followers, David Jones is an entrepreneur and content creator from New Zealand. He is best known for his creative genius in video adventures featuring board (and other) sports, travel, zany cardboard builds, celebrity collaborations and plenty of humor.

Jones’ obstacle may be the most mysterious on the racecourse, and he hints that it is more mental than physical. His advice? “To conquer this obstacle, you must first conquer your mind.”

Designer: Arslan 'ASH' Siddique

Obstacle name: To be revealed

Key factor: To be revealed

Arslan ‘ASH’ Siddique is an esports star who is widely regarded as one of the all-time Tekken greats . After an early start playing games in Lahore’s arcades, today he’s a Tekken World Tour Finals champion (2023) as well as a five-time – and defending – EVO champion who has been key in bringing Pakistan’s fighting game community into the spotlight.

ASH is applying the expertise he has learned from gaming to the design of his obstacle and says, “It will definitely be unlike anything you’ve seen in a typical obstacle race.”

Designers: Adrian 'Aditotoro' Vogt, Paul Frege

Sketch of Castle Twitch (open door for example purposes only) © Samuele Cocchiaro / Red Bull Ibiza Royale

Obstacle name: Castle Twitch

Key factor: Live interaction with the obstacle designers

Individually and together, content creators Aditotoro of Switzerland and Paul Frege of Germany draw millions of followers with video clips that are unfiltered and entertaining. Whether it’s riding an e-scooter from Milan to Munich (Aditotoro), comically crashing his bike (Frege) or belting silly songs together, they’re always funny and relatable.

The creative duo will livestream from their obstacle on Twitch throughout the Grand Final, so their advice for teams is to go really fast without thinking – and smile!

Designers: Charles Poujade, Mélanie Buffetaud

Sketch of Pendulum Parkour © Samuele Cocchiaro / Red Bull Ibiza Royale

Obstacle name: Pendulum Parkour

Key factor: Swinging “blades”

Charles Poujade and Mélanie Buffetaud are French content creators and parkour artists who share their adventures (including Charles’ win at Ninja Warrior) with over 3 million YouTube subscribers. Whether they’re paragliding, running a marathon, filming for commercials and movies, or creating a sensational loop-the-loop track, they look to push the boundaries and inspire others to expand their own limits.

Inspired by classic adventure movies, the pair have designed an obstacle that includes three exciting challenges. And because each challenge is different, they encourage participants to remember that “speed is not everything.”

Designer: Nil Ojeda

Sketch of Spaghetti Boulevard © Samuele Cocchiaro/Red Bull Ibiza Royale

Obstacle name: Spaghetti Boulevard

Key factor: Potential for tangling

Ojeda is one of Spain’s most creative and charismatic creators, posting content on travel, challenges, vlogs, curiosities, technology and food that is followed by millions. In 2023 he was named "Idol of the Year" by the prestigious Ídolo Awards, which highlight the innovation and creativity of Spain’s digital content creators.

Spaghetti Boulevard will be the very first obstacle on the racecourse, and Ojeda advises, "The most important thing is to coordinate with your partner: communicate well, agree on your moves, decide who goes first and combine your strengths."

