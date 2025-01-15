Ida Mathilde Steensgaard shares her insider tips for Red Bull Ibiza Royale

Ida Mathilde Steensgaard: No! This is nothing like the World’s Toughest Playground or the competitions I do. It’s going to be much more like an experience, I would say, than a really hard competition format. Of course it still has the competitive element, but you’re going to be challenged in different aspects, like for example your senses and maybe your fear of heights. And there are many different elements compared to just being able to run fast and be very agile over obstacles, which is what I primarily do.

Also, Red Bull Ibiza Royale has a team format, and overcoming obstacles together is a very big part of it, whereas the formats I compete in have been individual. This is more a team challenge mixed with fun elements and surprising elements.