David Jones dishes (a bit) on Red Bull Ibiza Royale’s mystery obstacle
How did you get involved in this event?
It started with a call asking me if I wanted to go to Ibiza in 2025. And I said, “To do what?” When I heard there was going to be an obstacle race and I would be designing one of the obstacles, I thought, “That sounds right down my alley! That sounds perfect. Let’s do it!”
Have you been to Ibiza before?
No, and I’m pretty excited!
All the obstacle creators came together in a workshop, developing their designs in collaboration with each other and experts like Ida Mathilde Steensgaard. Did you already have a pretty good idea of what you wanted to do when you arrived there?
Ever since I heard about it, I was thinking about possible aspects of my obstacle and talking it over with my friend Taiaroa Tait. Tai and I have actually built quite a few of the projects that I do, but they’re not professional – they’re more like DIY, in-the-garage projects.
However, it was only at the workshop that we found out the exact specifications of the location where my obstacle will be. So we had to switch up everything we had thought of before and come up with something completely new.
How was it to brainstorm with all those athletes and creators who were designing the other obstacles?
It was amazing! I’ve never experienced anything quite like that – that kind of collaborative experience with so many amazing people, getting everyone’s input and coming up with a solid idea. It was a very supportive environment, everyone supporting each other’s features and giving critiques – but not criticism – with thoughts on where you could improve.
What can you tell us about what you finally decided on for your own obstacle?
It's a tricky one, because if I fully explain what the obstacle is, any racers who see this are going to know exactly what to expect. And the element of surprise is an important part of the obstacle.
This is definitely going to be the most mysterious obstacle on the course
That sounds different from the others, where the challenges are pretty apparent.
This is definitely going to be the most mysterious obstacle on the course. It’s just not something you’d expect in an obstacle race.
Can you talk about why it’s called Tunnel Vision?
It does involve a tunnel – a tunnel where things aren’t what they seem. And because it’s an enclosed obstacle, we can affect the lighting, the sound… You can expect to use your senses more acutely than in other obstacles. It’s more of a sensory experience.
So ultimately…
Let’s just say that it’s going to be more of a test of the mind than of the body.
Do the team-mates have to work with each other to make it through the obstacle?
There’s nothing about how it works that will require them to work together physically, but depending on how people react, maybe one person will have to encourage the other person to keep going.
Do you think it’s going to be a fun challenge?
Oh, I think it’s fun! It’s also toward the end of the racecourse, and people are going to be really tired by the time they get to it. So, the fact that it focuses on the mind might give them a break for their bodies.
To conquer this obstacle, you must first conquer your mind
If you could give just one tip on how to approach your obstacle, what would it be?
“Expect the unexpected” is pretty appropriate, but I think maybe the best tip is that to conquer this obstacle, you must first conquer your mind.
So, now that your design process is complete, do you have to wait until the event happens in April to see Tunnel Vision in its finished form?
Yes! I’m excited to see it come to life and to actually go through it myself. Even though I know what it is and how it works, I want to see my own reaction!