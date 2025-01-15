Demi Bagby gives us the lowdown on her obstacle for Red Bull Ibiza Royale

Part of the fun of the workshop was being able to brainstorm ideas on multiple obstacles. But the one that is mine is designed to be all about teamwork. It’s impossible to get through unless the two team-mates work together.

Imagine a clear plexiglass wall in the form of a pegboard, with six pegs all on one side along the top and a foam pit underneath. One team-mate will start moving along the top of the wall using the pegs, and as they advance they’re going to have to push the pegs to the other side of the wall for their team-mate to also move along. Essentially, the challenge is for the team-mates to mirror each other from opposite sides of the wall. So they’ll need to talk to each other, like, “This one! Higher, lower!”

And because they’re mirroring movements, I think it’s maybe the only obstacle where the difficulty is the same for both team-mates.