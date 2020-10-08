Red Bull Imagination: Behind the course

Snowboarders have slopestyle, downhill mountain bikers have

, skateboarders have the park series, and surfers have the newly introduced wave pool contests. All of these style events allow an athlete to take on a course and express themselves on a distinguished platform to be judged on creativity, style, technical skill, and amplitude. Currently the sport of freeriding doesn't have a distinguished platform, but this October,

and

Jason Baker

at Dream Traxx hope to change that. With

, Tyler and Dream Traxx are aiming to provide freeride athletes with a platform and course that allows them to express themselves and be judged on similar criteria as their action sports counterparts. This course took some serious thought and gained inspiration from

tracks, natural hillside freeriding, and the courses of FMX past. In the words of Tyler himself, “Trying to take a blank canvas here in Kansas and figure out how everything was going to come together wasn’t going to be easy.” So let’s dive into it before Imagination premieres on October 14.