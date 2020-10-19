Red Bull Imagination: Contest recap

All good things must come to an end - and with that in mind

2020 has come to a close.

dream has been accomplished and the first freeride event in history will go down in the record books. From track build to podium Tyler was there every step of the way, and it was incredible to watch an empty field in Kansas turn into freeriding history in a brief twenty day span. So, now that the end is upon us, let’s take a look back at some of the important aspects and highlighted moments of Red Bull Imagination 2020.