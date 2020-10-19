Red Bull Imagination: Contest recap
© Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool
Check out our after thoughts as Red Bull Imagination 2020 comes to a close and the podium is chosen.
All good things must come to an end - and with that in mind Red Bull Imagination 2020 has come to a close. Tyler Bereman’s dream has been accomplished and the first freeride event in history will go down in the record books. From track build to podium Tyler was there every step of the way, and it was incredible to watch an empty field in Kansas turn into freeriding history in a brief twenty day span. So, now that the end is upon us, let’s take a look back at some of the important aspects and highlighted moments of Red Bull Imagination 2020.
For Red Bull Imagination, Bereman was joined by Ryan Sipes, Cole Seely, Vicki Golden, Colby Raha, Tom Parsons and Darryn Durham to take on the Dream Traxx built masterpiece. As the multi-day session portion of the event kicked off, the riders arrived and proved to show their distinctive skills on the course. Nerves were high and rock paper scissors decided who would take first run at most of the obstacles, yet riders would quickly warm up to what would be a session for the ages. In the words of Vicki Golden, “I think we’re all semi terrified, but we're going to have some fun.”
The competition
Fun was most definitely had at the very first Red Bull Imagination. Each rider stepped-up to the plate to shine in their own realm and kept the session firing, all the while participating in jump follow-trains as a group. While Bereman and Raha handled the quarter-pipe, Sipes surprised everyone and took care of the storage container with a wheelie and nose-wheelie. Seely also contributed to the storage container session with a few solid wallrides. One could say that the most interesting part of the contest was watching where each rider would excel on the course.
As the session commenced with an all-time Bereman-Raha quarter-pipe session under the lights, the attention turned towards the competition that would take place the following day. Red Bull Imaginations three judges; Jeremy Stenberg, Ronnie Renner, and Robbie Maddison had a watchful eye on the riders, and tensions began to ride once the drop-in order was drawn. Each rider would get five minutes and two runs to prove they had the style, creativity, and backbone to take home the win at the first Red Bull Imagination. To no surprise after the prior day’s session, Raha and Bereman would go head to head for the win. While Raha barely pulled back a no-footed can-can, sent it within inches of injury, and then went on to backflip one of the biggest course jumps, Tyler’s pure finesse, flow, and understanding of the course would land him with the win and Seely rounding out the top three.
“Definitely feeling good about it after, the biggest thing is that I just wanted to get through it in one piece,” said Tyler after designing, constructing, organizing, and winning his first freeride event. “These are really technical jumps and we've had a lot of issues dealing with weather and wind all week,” Tyler added. While Tyler had his share of scary moments on the Red Bull Imagination course, Durham and Golden both had crashes that would sideline them from the event. So, seeing the first freeride event in the world come together, a champion crowned, and everyone walk away to ride another day was a goal accomplished in itself. At the very least, Tyler and Red Bull Imagination are leaving the sport of free riding in a very good place, he said, “I think this is a good place to start and hopefully we can build on it and bring it back for round two. I’m just stoked for the future.”