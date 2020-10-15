Inside the construction of Red Bull Imagination with Jason Baker

Since its conception in 2003 Dream Traxx has been; in their own words, “The leading force in the design and construction of motocross and supercross tracks across the world.” And they’re not lying. From athletes like

and

private facilities to world class events such as X-Games, X-Fighters, and

— Dream Traxx has been the industry leader in dirt bike course design. While honing in on the event or rider’s specific needs, Dream Traxx has been able to design challenging yet safe courses that have reshaped the mold in the dirt bike industry. So, when it was time to find a designer for the

course -

Jason Baker

and his team at Dream Traxx were shoo-ins. But just how would they go about designing and constructing the first freeride course on earth?