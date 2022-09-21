Red Bull Imagination: Take a look at the first ride

The first full day of Red Bull Imagination can be overwhelming. When you’re facing down 120+ jump combinations on a custom-built course not found anywhere else in the world that is often compared to a life-sized video game, first day nerves can be hard to manage. Built at the hands of Jason Baker’s DreamTraxx , Tyler Bereman’s dream course was brought to life. Axell Hodges, Vicki Golden, Josh Hill , Kohl Denney, and the rest of the freeriders invited to Red Bull Imagination 3.0 are in for a treat.

Event participants prepare to compete at Red Bull Imagination 2022 © Garth Milan

There are a few key sections of the first day of practice that keep these riders moving in the right direction. How does each rider prepare for their first-time run? During the practice/jam format, they measure the jump distances, eye out the course lines, and then finally get to riding and test out all of the jumps unique to the course to prepare for the competition a few days away.

Riders use this first day of riding to begin figuring out their lines and testing their comfort levels on the course . While preserving the integrity of freeride motocross , the competition can be compared to a free-run skatepark style event, it’s important that each rider take time on the course to figure out not only how to link the course together in a run, but how to get the most out of every section as well.

As Bereman and Hodges made their way around the course on foot (and pit bike) to get eyes on it early, you could literally see the fire ignite and the ideas start churning in their minds. “There are so many options, it’s hard not to get excited,” Bereman told us.

Axell Hodges and Tyler Bereman train at Red Bull Imagination 2022 © Chris Tedesco

Measuring distances between takeoffs and landings, and knowing how far each peak is from lip to lip is a key part of the rider preparation during Red Bull Imagination. Armed with a measuring tape and some spray paint to mark distances, Bereman made his way around the course with the riders to measure out some of the big dog jumps on the course, including over in K-Dubs Kingdom. Riders use these course walks to gauge entry speed based off of jump distance and the way the jump face is constructed. With years of experience, professional freeriders can correlate the muscle memory of throttle movement with the distance of a jump. While other factors come into play, standard distances like 80 feet and 120 feet are commonly used in freestyle contests to keep riders safe and consistent in landing their tricks. Red Bull Imagination is unique though, being that every jump face is made of dirt and constructed differently, and with multiple line options. One feature may have seven or eight various entry and exit points, and encourages the rider to get creative in their approach.

Tyler Bereman at Red Bull Imagination 2022 in Fort Scott, KS © Garth Milan

When measuring concludes, there’s only one real way to get the course test going — by riding it. In the words of Bereman himself, “Honestly, it’s going to take one person to just go and things are going to happen.”

It was time to hit the course and start the session. As Bereman is the visionary and host of Red Bull Imagination, he puts on his cap as leader and takes off first, towing in some of the riders even at various points of the course. As soon as Bereman hit the dirt, the rest of the freeriders jumped into action shortly after, towing each other in on several parts of the course.

With blind jump landings and intimidating features, the first ride jitters were in abundance. However, there’s nothing to it but to do it they say, and Bereman was quick to start busting out nac-nacs and a turn-up over the large container. Once the comfort fully set in, Bereman even reached his hand out over the iconic Red Bull Imagination tree jump and touched some leaves on his way over — which was a clear crowd favorite.

Kohl Denney hopped in on the session and started following Bereman off of some jumps. Denney seemed to shine on the warm up day. While he made a few mistakes like casing the shark fin transfer for instance, he was able to rebound and pull off a first try backflip seat grab line that no one saw coming. Except Hodges of course, who got a first hand view of the line as he cruised the jump lines only a few feet behind Denney.

Hodges had a close moment of his own after going deep on a backflip and slamming into a barrier, but he quickly figured out his comfortable lines. Christian Dresser got in on the session during the opening day as well and impressed the crowd after almost losing control on a huge nac-nac over one of the larger features.

As the sun began to set though, it was the wall ride line the entire squad ended up seasoning last. After going a bit too fast and hooking up off of the wall ride, Bereman had a crash that ended his day. While Bereman had to put his bike on the stump for the night, the rest of the riders put on a show.

After the measuring tape was put away, the lines were eyed, and the course was tested. Everyone made their way out of the first day healthy and chocked full of creative ideas to take into practice on day two. Stay tuned for the second episode of Red Bull Imagination on September 23 to find out where these riders escalate freeriding to next!