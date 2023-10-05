Motocross
Red Bull Imagination makes history
For the first time ever, a draft is held.
A coin-flip went wrong, a rookie picked first and lots of excitement. Welcome to the first draft in Red Bull Imagination history. After three days of practice, team captains Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg and Robbie “Maddo” Maddison were tasked with selecting which riders would compete in five categories under a brand-new format.
“I have a plan, but I can’t let Maddo know,” joked Stenberg following practice.
In typical freeride fashion there was a bit of chaos to begin the draft. A coin flip decided the draft order with picks alternating between captains and head judge Steve Haughelstine accidently awarded the first selection to Team Maddo when the pick should have gone to Team Twitch, who won the coin toss. After some back and forth it was decided a second coin flip would take place which went to Team Maddo. With veterans Tyler Bereman and Juilen Vanstippen available, Maddison went with rookie Patrick Evans with his first pick.
“I’m pretty flattered,” said Evans. “It’s an honor.”
During the three days of practice, Evans stood out with his big whips and an aggressive and fluid style. Matching Maddo’s pick, Team Twitch selected Josh Hill to presumably go against Evans in Speed and Style. Team Maddo then took Vanstippen, who could fit into multiple categories. Twitch matched with Brian McCarty, who is known to go big.
Kohl Denney was selected next by Team Maddo, with Team Twitch taking veteran Vicki Golden. In an effort to beef up his Best Whip team, Maddison took three-time X Games Best Whip gold medalist Tom Parsons with Twitch then selecting Spain’s Guillem Navas. The mind behind the event, Tyler Bereman, went to Team Maddo with his fifth pick. Team Twitch followed with Christian Dresser.
“These are some really cool matchups and I’m just really stoked on the format changes and I really think that’s what brings out the best riding,” said Bereman.
With the teams selected, the team captains had one more chance to watch their riders in action before picking which category each would compete in. On the final day of practice Vanstippen dropped a massive backflip over the tree jump while Bereman took it to another level and jumped an 185 foot gap. Unfortunately, McCarty came up short on a massive jump and sustained an injury which ruled him out of the competition. With McCarty out, it was determined that Team Twitch would be able to select a rider from Team Maddo, which he used to pick Vanstippen to complete his roster.
“It stinks I’m down a rider now, but I think we can still do this,” said Maddison.
“Losing McNarls [Brian McCarty] is heartbreaking, but Julien is a sick rider,” said Team Twitch’s Golden. “We’re stoked to have him.”
After the change in rosters, the team captains then had to determine which riders would fill out the five categories: Best Whip, Big Dawg, Speed and Style, Creative Line, and Team Line. Team Maddo put rookie Evans to go against Hill in Speed and Style with Denney (Team Maddo) taking on Golden (Team Twitch). Following his massive jump in practice, Maddo put Bereman in the Big Dawg category against Team Twitch’s newest member Vanstippen.
“It’s crazy to have the first draft in history,” said Bereman. “I think the teams are even and I’m stoked to watch it play out.”
01
Final Roster and Categories
Team Maddo
- Patrick Evans: Speed and Style and Best Whip
- Tom Parsons: Best Whip
- Kohl Denney: Creative Line
- Tyler Bereman: Big Dawg and Best Whip
Team Twitch
- Josh Hill: Speed and Style
- Julien Vanstippen: Big Dawg and Best Whip
- Vicki Golden: Creative Line
- Guillem Navas: Best Whip
- Christian Dresser: Best Whip
“I’m super stoked on my team,” said Twitch. “I feel like we are back in this.”
The full show of Red Bull Imagination will air on ESPN2 on October 8 at 4:00-5:00 pm EST and will be available to stream on Red Bull TV afterwards.