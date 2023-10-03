Red Bull Imagination returns with a brand-new format

Summary 1 Category Breakdown

Four years ago, Tyler Bereman had a dream: to create the biggest and first ever freeride competition. Since 2020, nestled in the rolling hills of Fort Scott, Kansas, Dream Traxx’s Jason Baker has brought to life Bereman’s vision of creating a custom-built, life-sized “playground” course not to be found anywhere else in the world.

Brian "McGnarls" McCarty throws a backflip on the new course for 2023 © Chris Tedesco

Over the last three years , the world’s best freeride athletes competed in a judged event with each rider getting two runs to showcase their style and creativity to impress the judges in order to determine the winner. This year in 2023, the format will be completely changed.

For the first time in Red Bull Imagination history, the format will be broken down into two teams competing in five different categories. Three judges will determine the winner of each category, culminating in an overall team win based on the most category wins.

“With this format change there are five different categories which basically tell the story of a freeriding,” said Bereman. “We get to go be freeriders like we do in the rolling hills of Southern California and just go jam stuff together and kind of get our timing all synchronized and there's a million jumps out there we can basically do.”

Julian Vanstippen & Josh Hill session the 2023 Red Bull Imagination course © Chris Tedesco

Red Bull tapped freestyle legends Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg and Robbie “Maddo” Maddison to be team captains for the inaugural year of the team format. Following three days of practice, a coin flip will determine the order of the draft. The team captains will then select five athletes to compete in the five different categories: Best Whip, Big Dawg, Speed and Style, Creative Line, and Team Line.

01 Category Breakdown

Tyler Bereman, Patrick Evans & Guillem Navas survey the massive 2023 course © Chris Tedesco

Best Whip : Three riders from each team will be judged on four jumps. A coin flip will determine which teams start in the knockout style format. Six riders, three per team, will do one run each and then one rider from each team will be dropped until the final two riders take a run to determine the winner.

Big Dawg : One rider per team will be scored on the biggest hits they can land.

Creative Line : One rider per team will be judged on the most creative line they can find through the course.

Kohl Denney works the challenging wallride feature at Red Bull Imagination © Kyle Lieberman

Speed and Style : One rider per team will take a timed run through a predetermined course to decide a winner based on a combination of speed and style.

Team Line : Think synchronized swimming on dirt bikes. Each team will coordinate their “best team line” during a three-minute run to determine a category winner between Team Twitch and Team Maddo.

Joining Bereman at Red Bull Imagination 4.0 will be fellow four-year competitors Vicki Golden and Tom Parsons. Newcomers Patrick Evans and Brain “McGnarls” McCarty will join returnees Julian Vanstippen, Guillem Navas, Christian Dresser, Josh Hill, and Kohl Denney.

The camaraderie at Red Bull Imagination was at an all-time high © Kyle Lieberman

“Everyone's so hyped about it. Everyone's bringing their strengths to the table for their team,” said Bereman. “It's going to be really interesting to see how this whole thing shakes out. You can't call a winner as of right now.”

The full show of Red Bull Imagination will air on ESPN2 on October 8 at 4:00-5:00 pm EST.