Freeride motocross dreamland returns again with Red Bull Imagination 2022

is officially back and returning in September to Fort Scott, Kansas for its third year. This event brings together top freeriders for a week of some of the biggest and baddest tricks, whips and lines on a custom-built, life-sized “playground” course not found anywhere else in the world. New this year are more riders, more course updates, and for the first time ever, a limited number of tickets for spectators to witness the epic competition in person on September 17. Those that cannot make it to Kansas will be able to catch the highlights streaming on ESPN+ on September 25.

This “bespoke course” we speak up draws inspiration from sports like skateboarding and mountain biking with a pool-bowl style course for riders to drop in at any location they choose. Paying homage to Red Bull Imagination’s legacy of progressing the sport of freeride, the course will evolve yet again in year three to take shape with features that offer riders more methods of creative freedom across the board. Just when we thought it couldn’t get much more innovative, Baker and Bereman will dial it up a notch. The viewer can expect a gnarlier, more dense course heading into year three.