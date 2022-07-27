© Alyssa Del Valle/Red Bull Content Pool
Motocross
Freeride motocross dreamland returns again with Red Bull Imagination 2022
Tyler Bereman joined by returning riders Colby Raha and Josh Hill.
It’s the premier freeride motocross competition dreamt up by Tyler Bereman and brought to life by DreamTraxx’s Jason Baker – Red Bull Imagination is officially back and returning in September to Fort Scott, Kansas for its third year. This event brings together top freeriders for a week of some of the biggest and baddest tricks, whips and lines on a custom-built, life-sized “playground” course not found anywhere else in the world. New this year are more riders, more course updates, and for the first time ever, a limited number of tickets for spectators to witness the epic competition in person on September 17. Those that cannot make it to Kansas will be able to catch the highlights streaming on ESPN+ on September 25.
This “bespoke course” we speak up draws inspiration from sports like skateboarding and mountain biking with a pool-bowl style course for riders to drop in at any location they choose. Paying homage to Red Bull Imagination’s legacy of progressing the sport of freeride, the course will evolve yet again in year three to take shape with features that offer riders more methods of creative freedom across the board. Just when we thought it couldn’t get much more innovative, Baker and Bereman will dial it up a notch. The viewer can expect a gnarlier, more dense course heading into year three.
The competition format, shaped from years past, will remain the same and inform the September 17 contest. In advance of the competition, riders will spend three days session-ing and fine-tuning their craft, followed by a rest day that precedes the competition day.
Leading freeride motocross rider and 10-time X Games medalist Bereman will be joined by returning riders and rookie riders, including 2022 X Games Gold medalist, 10-time X Games overall medalist Colby Raha and former AMA Supercross/motocross rider Josh Hill.
Tickets are limited to the first 1,500 guests and are available for purchase today at https://win.gs/imaginationtix starting at $45 for adults at $25 for kids. Ticket prices will go up on September 1.
All the action will stream in a one-hour show on September 25, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN+. More information on the course development, full rider roster and judging panel will be announced in the coming weeks.