Red Bull Imagination 2022: Rider roster and course updates

It’s nearly time for Red Bull Imagination 2022. In the past three years, the growth of Imagination has been nothing less than unimaginable (no pun intended). From the course to the rider roster, Red Bull freerider Tyler Bereman has pushed Imagination into a constant state of evolution since its inception in 2020. Bereman is back in 2022 and set to impress with this year’s group of freeriders as they embark on the course of a lifetime.

1 min Red Bull Imagination 2022 Course Preview By Drone

For this year’s course, the goal was to create a dirtbike freeride area that mimicked a skatepark. “There’s a ton of inspiration from other action sports,” Bereman said. “My whole goal with this is a dirt bike skatepark with so many jumps you can’t hit them all in a three minute run. I want to set it up like a skate contest where you have to pick your lines through a dirt skatepark,” he added. With inspiration from mountain bike contests like the Red Bull Rampage , and snowboard contests like Red Bull Natural Selection , Bereman hopes to mimic the style of action sports contests that offer riders more options and creative lines to express themselves while still competing.

Course overview at Red Bull Imagination 2021 © Chris Tedesco

One major update for Red Bull Imagination this year was the addition of a live audience, which created its own set of challenges with the track. Bereman told us, “This year having fans, we had a whole ‘nother element especially for the build crew.” With Jason Baker and his Dream Traxx crew on site, dirt began to move and platforms were created to raise bleachers, which in turn created changes for this year’s track that Baker and Bereman want to surprise the live audience with. “There’s some prime-time seating and the fans can see all of the course,” Bereman said. He added, “Riders feed off of the energy of the fans, so it’ll be rad to have them there. This is an event that the footage never does justice, so having fans be there to see it live in person is going to be rad when they see how big the mounds of dirt are and how much dirt has been moved,” Bereman told us.

While Baker moves dirt, the evolution of the course is in a constant state of change up until the day of competition. Instead of having a perfectly formed course layout yet for 2022, Bereman wanted to let Baker form lines as he worked to allow a smoother flow to the course. This allows Baker a creative platform that he rarely gets the chance to work with. “Baker’s used to being at Supercross tracks where everything has got to be a certain length and distance,” Bereman told us. He added, “With this project, he kind of has creativity and free rein to do whatever he wants.”

Josh Hill at Red Bull Imagination 2021 © Chris Tedesco

So with a seasoned crew on the course build, Bereman’s next job for 2022 was the rider roster. First up was Josh Hill , who is making his way back this year, and will surely take down some of the largest dirt to dirt transfers on the course. Unfortunately, Colby Raha is out this year being that he is getting shoulder surgery the same week. “That’s a bummer because it was quite the show between him (Raha) and Axell last year as it always is,” said Bereman.

Axell Hodges at Red Bull Imagination 2021 © Chris Tedesco

This brings us to our next competitor Axell Hodges who is making his return to Imagination. Hodges has always performed well at Imagination, and breaks out some of the most creative lines on the course. Tom Parsons , the seasoned vet is next on our rider roster list. While he may be a veteran, don’t count him out of any contest. Parsons made his transition late into freeriding after an injury racing and still has the drive to compete on a top level.

Tom Parsons at Red Bull Imagination 2021 © Chris Tedesco

Christian Dresser , a newcomer to free riding that has a ton of talent and a bright future ahead of him will also be hitting Imagination this year, followed by Vicki Golden - the most seasoned woman in freeriding. However, while Golden will be at Red Bull Imagination 2022 representing the women, Bereman says that’s hardly why she was invited. “The reason why Vicki is coming to the event is not because she’s a woman,” Bereman told us, “She’s such a good rider and honestly she rides just as good, if not better than most of the boys.”

Vicki Golden and Tyler Bereman at Red Bull Imagination 2020 © Chris Tedesco

Kohl Denney also joins the rider roster this year. While Denney was invited in 2021, a last minute injury required him to pull out of the event. Denney rides with little fear and won’t be afraid to go big when he has to. This year, the rider roster for Imagination proudly represents four countries as Guillem Navas from Spain, Julien Vanstippen from Belgium, and Lewi Woods from Australia also join the crew.

Last but not least, we have Tyler Bereman himself. While Bereman suffered an injury at Mammoth Motocross leaving him unconscious for multiple minutes with broken bones in his arm, he still hopes to give it his all being the host of the event and competing in 2022. “I’m the host, and last year I was basically the guinea pig. I think I hit 89 of the 90 jumps on the course first,” Bereman said. He added, “I’m getting pulled in so many directions. I have to be like, 'Okay guys, I’m done being the host I have to put my helmet on and be an athlete now.' So there’s a lot of moving parts and it’s pretty intricate, but it’s something I really enjoy.”

With the course in a constant state of evolution, and an unreal rider roster, Bereman is sure to outdo himself once again this year. Stay tuned for more as Red Bull Imagination 2022 closely approaches on September 25th 2022.

Red Bull Imagination will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. on September 25. Tickets are now on sale and limited to the first 1500 guests. Click here for more information.