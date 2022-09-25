© Chris Tedesco
Motocross
Red Bull Imagination 2022: And the winner is…
We take a run through of the results and highlights of Red Bull Imagination 2022! Watch the full freeride competition replay on ESPN+ and Red Bull TV now.
After a few days of sessioning the most progressive man-made freeride course on earth, it was time for 10 of the world’s best freeriders to take the course for their main event competition runs at Red Bull Imagination. While tension was building amongst the rider field and anticipation amongst the spectators, the overall vibe of the event held true throughout the entire competition day. The rider’s camaraderie with one another and the energy created from the week leading into the competition made an enjoyable atmosphere and fostered an elevated level of riding.
As the crowd filtered into the stands, the riders began to suit up and visualize for the final time their three-minute contest runs. Though freeriding is not all about competition, the three-day “expression session” was culminating, so find out who ended up on the podium at the end of the day.
For Red Bull Imagination's competition format, each rider had two runs. Once riders completed both runs, the best of the two would be their overall score. For a possible perfect score of 100, judging would be based on magnitude, creativity, execution, and the overall line choice throughout the entire run.
01
3rd Place
Julien Vanstippen
Julien Vanstippen gave the crowd a show, despite taking a big crash during the warm up that left him questioning whether he would even ride in the mains. While most of his riding in his hometown of Belgium is done off of steel ramps, he adjusted to the dirt very quickly.
Vanstippen opened his run with a huge 130 foot backflip, and laid out three more backflips to follow. As he whipped his way around the courses, he approached the end of his run with a large turn-up whip for the crowd. Vanstippen said, “I didn’t ride any dirt jumps (in Belgium), but all the jumps are so good here it gave me confidence for the run.”
02
2nd Place
Tyler Bereman
Red Bull Imagination visionary, Tyler Bereman, entered the week riding fresh off a compound fracture that had him on the sidelines for a 12-week recovery. The week of the event was Bereman’s first time back on a bike since his injury. And in typical Bereman fashion, not only did he ride, but he absolutely blew the minds of the judges and crowds alike. “Doctor said it was 12 weeks until I could ride. Twelve weeks was yesterday,” said Bereman.
As he made his way to the opening jump on his run, the crowd could see what he was lining up for — the biggest jump on the course. Not only was it the biggest jump at 180 feet long, but a jump that wasn’t even thought possible during the course build. The wind barreled and Bereman proceeded to the 180 foot jump in third gear, giving it everything the bike had. As he cleared the line with ease, the crowd erupted as they knew this run was going to get good.
Bereman went on to follow the rest of his runwith multiple large turn-up whips over trees and the 140 foot step up. He left few to the “imagination” as he hit every major jump on the course. Even after his run had ended, he continued to hit a few extra jumps for the crowd, jumps so large they rivaled the ones he did during his three minute run time. In the words of Jason Weigant, Bereman was, “A madman in his element.”
Freeriding and Red Bull Imagination isn’t about the competition and winning. Red Bull Imagination is about progressing the sport, impacting and challenging the athletes to reach new heights together. As the event's driving force, Bereman hopes to project that to not only the athletes, but to the rest of the world as well.
Bereman told us, “In my eyes freeriding isn't a competition. We all win by competing and doing the run that we wanted. In my eyes we already won.”
03
1st Place
Axell Hodges
Axell Hodges took the crown home as the Red Bull Imagination champion in 2021, and was hard pressed if he would be able to repeat the victory in 2022 given the incredibly talented rider roster. However, pulling inspiration from Bereman’s run, Hodges opened the run with the same 180 foot jump Bereman did, and added a no footer can over it. It was clear to the crowd that Hodges meant business. Hodges made his way to the container where he busted out a massive back flip in front of the crowd, really exercising all the “technical jib zone” had to offer on the course.
It wasn’t just the huge hits that gave Hodges the edge though, his technical ability was near perfection. With tricks like the front fender grab turn up, and his massive whip to nose wheelie landing, Hodges was leaving nothing on the table. He even used all of the technical wooden structs in one line in the wall ride to the container section.
With more combination tricks and bigger jumps than any other rider, and his classic Hodges style with flair like his peace to the crowd on one of the larger whips, it was evident who the winner of Red Bull Imagination was. On sections like the “Dumb and Dumber” jump section, Hodges was busting out backflip to Indian-air lines where most others were jumping straight. “I don’t think I’ve ever ridden that way in my life,” Hodges said adding, “It’s tiring by the end of the three minutes, it’s a long three minutes.”
Hodges earned a score of 98.00, and it was exciting to see Bereman as the first rider to congratulate him. The level of respect between the riders at Red Bull Imagination is like no other contest, which continues to elevate the sport to where it is today.
04
Notable Mentions
Kohl Denney
Kohl Denney opened up the contest in his button down shirt with a huge backflip on the moon booter - the steepest jump on the course. Hopefully Denney makes his way back to Red Bull Imagination in 2023 because his carefree style and creative lines had the crew amped all weekend.
Christian Dresser
Christian Dresser had some of the biggest whips and turn-ups in the contest, and rode both his runs to his full potential. Dresser was invited to the 2021 event and returned this year with even more skill and finesse on the course. When most riders passed on their second run due to fear of the wind, Dresser stepped up for his out of pure excitement. Dresser has had some of the biggest freeriders in the game take him under his wing and is thought to be one of the next up and comers in the sport.
Guillem Navas
Another rider that rode both of his runs was Guillem Navas, who had more creativity through the bowl section than anyone on the course. While he made his way over some of the bigger jumps later in his run, it was nice to see someone utilize the smaller features to show their technical skill. “I could stay out here for a month,” Navas told us.
While the wind held up, rather than take their last two runs separate for competition sake, Hodges and Bereman decided to take their first run scores and do their last run together in the true spirit of freeriding. Seeing both riders feed off of each other and think of lines in real time was a fan favorite. As they gave some fan’s high fives, they made their way to the top of the fast house ramp for a celebratory burn-out. The smoke went up, the crowd got one last adrenaline rush, and Red Bull Imagination 2022 came to a close as one of the most innovative contests in the sport of freeriding.
Congratulations to all of the riders, and most importantly congratulations to the sport of freeriding that has yet again taken a huge step in the right direction.
05
Red Bull Imagination Final Scores
- Axell Hodges – 98.00
- Tyler Bereman – 96.00
- Julien Vanstippen – 92.00
- Kohl Denney – 90.00
- Guillem Navas - 88.00
- Josh Hill - 87.00
- Christian Dresser - 85.00
- Lewi Woods – 82.00
- Tom Parsons – 80.00
