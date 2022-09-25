Red Bull Imagination 2022: And the winner is…

After a

the most progressive man-made freeride course on earth, it was time for 10 of

to take the course for their main event competition runs at

. While tension was building amongst the rider field and anticipation amongst the spectators, the overall vibe of the event held true throughout the entire competition day. The rider’s camaraderie with one another and the energy created from the week leading into the competition made an enjoyable atmosphere and fostered an elevated level of riding.