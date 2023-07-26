The 8 most exciting winning runs at Red Bull Joyride

Bike
Historically, Red Bull Joyride has been a competition that sets the standards in slopestyle mountain biking. We've seen everything from unexpected and unknown winners to hometown heroes and record-setting moments. So without further to do on the competition's 10th year anniversary, these are seven of the most exciting winning runs we've seen so far.
2022 – Joyride returns and so does Johansson
Emil Johansson’s winning run – Red Bull Joyride
Emil Johansson won Red Bull Joyride in 2019, and the Swedish slopestyle star has done it again in 2022.
Red Bull Joyride returned to the slopestyle calendar for the first time since 2019. Emil Johansson picked up from where he left off in 2019, taking the win for what was then an eighth-straight Crankworx slopestyle event win. His winning score of 94.60 consisted of an early half cab bar-spin down the opening step down, a 360 double tail whip into an opposite 360 windshield-wiper on the four pack, as well as a double downside whip of the log jam.
2019 – A new talent emerges
Emil Johansson's winning run – Red Bull Joyride
Check out Emil Johansson's incredible winning run from Red Bull Joyride at the Crankworx World Tour 2019.
After being away from competitions for almost two years – battling an autoimmune disease that almost ends his career – Emil Johansson wins his first major slopestyle competition in spectacular style, and at the most prestigious slopestyle event in the world. During his winning run, the commentators proclaimed: “Emil has been referred to as the future greatest of all time, showing so much potential.” Little did they know just how spot-on they were…
2018 – An historic Triple Crown
1st place run – Whistler
Watch Nicholi Rogatkin's winning run in Whistler, Canada in the Crankworx Slopestyle World Championship 2018.
At the 2018 Red Bull Joyride, Nicholi Rogatkin made history by winning the first-ever Triple Crown of Slopestyle (having also won at Crankworx Innsbruck and Les Gets). Battling with Brett Rheeder right down to the last run, Rogatkin’s smooth top-to-bottom run included his signature Twister straight into a double backflip. Adding to the excitement was the fact that he also became the only person in the history of the event to drop in last and win.
2017 – The debut of a new trick
Semenuk's winning run at Red Bull Joyride 2017
Brandon Semenuk on his way to the win at Red Bull Joyride.
Before announcing that he would no longer be competing at slopestyle events, Brandon Semenuk made history one more time in 2017 with his fifth career win at Red Bull Joyride. In true Semenuk style, he left no feature un-tricked. He stomped a stylish half cab to start his run, followed by a backflip double tailwhip into the step-up straight into a cork 720, then an opposite cork 720 – his first time pulling the trick off in competition. He capped off his winning run by flawlessly debuting his brand new trick, a backflip candy bar.
2016 – The comeback
Brett Rheeder's winning run at Red Bull Joyride 2016
Watch Brett Reeder's full winning run from Red Bull Joyride 2016 at Crankworx Whistler.
After finishing third in 2014 and a disappointing loss in 2015 when he crashed in both his runs, Brett Rheeder showed the world what he was capable of in 2016 when he dethroned Semenuk, the reigning champion. Rheeder’s near-flawless run included big combination tricks, including a backflip barspin to opposite tail whip, his signature cork 720 and a backflip into the finish area that thrilled the crowd of more than 30,000 spectators.
2014 – Quintessential Semenuk
Brandon Semenuk's winning run at Red Bull Joyride 2014
Red Bull Joyride 2014: Brandon Semenuk 1st Place
In 2014 Semenuk became the first person to win Red Bull Joyride three times, having previously taken the top step in 2011 and 2013. His winning run would be the first of the event and included his signature easy flow as he linked together mind-blowing tricks. His 360 fast plant off the Joyride Cabin feature would be the only one of the competition.
2012 – The unknown rider
2011 – Hometown hero
Red Bull Joyride 2011 highlights
Ahead of Red Bull Joyride on August 18, check out the highlight's from last year's incredible event.
In 2011, 22-year-old Whistler local, Semenuk, won his first Red Bull Joyride. The clincher against a stacked lineup of experienced slopestyle athletes was his perfectly executed flipwhip over the last feature that thrilled locals and visitors alike.
