The 8 most exciting winning runs at Red Bull Joyride

Red Bull Joyride returned to the slopestyle calendar for the first time since 2019.

picked up from where he left off in 2019, taking the win for what was then an eighth-straight Crankworx slopestyle event win. His winning score of 94.60 consisted of an early half cab bar-spin down the opening step down, a 360 double tail whip into an opposite 360 windshield-wiper on the four pack, as well as a double downside whip of the log jam.