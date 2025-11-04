Red Bull Jukebox
Meet the Red Bull Jukebox House Band

Meet the Red Bull Jukebox House Band: Miles McPherson, Kristen Rogers and Kelby Ray. They're bringing this year’s Red Bull Jukebox show to life.
By Lonnie Hood
Part of this story

Red Bull Jukebox

Red Bull Jukebox returns to Nashville on Saturday, November 15, 2025, allowing fans to curate the show of their favorite country artists.

United StatesThe Pinnacle, United States
A trio of Nashville’s brightest hidden gems are ready to take center stage November 15. With Red Bull Jukebox returning to Music City, Music Director and drummer Miles McPherson, background vocalist Kristen Rogers and multi-instrumentalist Kelby Ray will soon gear up to bring the house down with each and every artist on the evening’s lineup.
This year at Red Bull Jukebox, McPherson, Rogers and Ray will jam with Treaty Oak Revival, the night’s headliner, and help welcome the songwriting competition winner onstage along with the help of return host Ward Guenther of Whiskey Jam fame. They’ll also respond to all the sudden changes the show requires, from pivoting to the songs fans vote for during the live show to accommodating surprise guests on stage.
Collectively, the group has played with Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Paramore, oftentimes collaborating together on tours and recording sessions. In short, they’re the cream of the crop — compelling performers selected from the already-excellent Music City talent pool.
We sat down to discuss all the unique challenges the group faces. Interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.
What’s your relationship to Nashville?

Miles McPherson: I’m a really rare find — a Nashville native. I’m primarily a session drummer.

Kristen Rogers: I moved here in 2006. I’m becoming one of the grumpy native types.

Kelby, you’re a Nashville native, too. Where's the best Broadway bar to go listen to a set on a random Saturday night?

Kelby Ray: It all depends on what you’re looking for. There’s so many options! I’d probably go with Legends if I had to pick one.

Talk a little about Nashville house bands — they're usually the best of the best, right?

Miles McPherson: Without a doubt. Some of the most talented musicians out there are holding it down on Broadway every night.

What, in your opinion, makes a really great house band?

Kristen Rogers: Flexibility, definitely first and foremost. As a house band, you almost never get to rehearse with the artist. You’re using a record or a live recording. You’re just going to hope the artist does it like that live. Little mistakes happen. You have to be so attentive in that moment, paying such care to see if there is a pivot at the last minute. Especially as a singer, I don’t know any artist that sings live like they do on their records.

What are you most looking forward to about Red Bull Jukebox?

Miles McPherson: I was so excited to call up Derek Wells, last year’s director. He was like, ‘I get to play guitar while you do all the managing? Absolutely!’ I’m so excited to have him back and work together again, he’s a great friend and player.

Kelby Ray: I’m looking forward to playing music with some great people and meeting new friends. I’m excited to have the guys from Whiskey Jam hosting. I love Ward. I haven’t played at Pinnacle yet, so I’m looking forward to that!

Kristen Rogers: There is a surprise I’m very excited about that I get to play a big role in accomplishing. I’m really excited to have so many friends in Nashville, and be with these players I respect so much.

Tell us a little about preparing for such a unique show.

Miles McPherson: As Music Director, hours and hours of work and rehearsal have gone into prep beforehand. You really hope everything is set up to run smoothly before the event. We’ve rehearsed the set list, the crowd choice possibilities — all of it, so many times. On the night of, we’ll be part of it all onstage, and there will be a lot going on then, too. The stage manager will be in my ear, cueing me for artists as they come and go off stage. It’s a lot to manage, but we’re ready for the challenge. It's an incredible event.

What’s your musical goal when backing up an artist on stage?

Kristen Rogers: It's my goal to disappear. Of course, there are spaces where you’re not supposed to do that. But in this event, I’m not going to have that deep of a technical relationship with these voices because it’ll be my first time singing with each of them. I consider it respect to show up and really be there. The voice can be underestimated as an instrument. That’s a way to bring art to the table. That’s brave.

Didn’t two of you recently work together on tour with Post Malone?

Miles McPherson: Kristen has been on the Post Malone tour, but I got flown in for one show to sub in on drums while she was on the other side of the world. We were in totally opposite places for that one!

You guys have personal and group projects as a team going on, right?

Kelby Ray: Right now, I’m doing as many sessions and in-town shows as I can, and promoting The Road! Check me and the guys out Sunday nights on CBS and on Paramount+!

Kristen Rogers: A fun thing about my job is I don’t ever really know what’s next. Everything comes at the last minute. I’m always looking forward to just continuing to enjoy what I’m doing.

