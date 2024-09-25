Meet the house band for Red Bull Jukebox Nashville

We’re putting on the entire show, but for each individual artist and their own setlist of music, we have to consider the hit songs they think people will be disappointed if they don't play. You also might have songs that they know are great live songs that may not have been big radio hits but their fans will freak out if they play them. We have to balance that with these fan-voted experiences. This house band isn’t a karaoke band. So, if we end up doing some super alternate version of a song for Priscilla or Shaboozey or whomever, we don't just get through it. The artist needs to be proud of it. At the ACM Honors, we did this alternate version of a song for Tyler Hubbard, and he ended up loving it so much his team is talking about going into the studio and recording a proper version in the style of what we did. That's what I want for all these moments the crowd picks.