Music
Red Bull Jukebox Makes Its Texas Debut
Jordan Davis headlines the first-ever Red Bull Jukebox in Texas, bringing the fan-powered live music experience, where the crowd controls the setlist, to Dallas. Tickets on sale May 15!
© Red Bull
There’s a new kind of country show landing in Texas—one where the crowd doesn’t just sing along… they call the shots. Red Bull Jukebox Texas is bringing “The Show of Your Choice” to Dallas for the first time, turning a traditional concert into a fully interactive live music experience—powered by the fans.
On August 20, 2026, the party hits The Bomb Factory in Dallas, where every choice builds the night: the songs, the vibe, and the moments you’ll be talking about long after the last note drops.
I’ve always had a love for Texas - I have some family that still lives there and I spent some time as I was growing up in Texas. I am looking forward to headline the first Red Bull Jukebox in Dallas. I’m pumped to see how the show shakes out with fan votes and the fans deciding how the night plays out!
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Meet the Headliner: Jordan Davis
Dallas–Fort Worth is built on storytelling, originality, and a deep love of live music—and Jordan Davis is stepping into the spotlight to headline the inaugural Texas edition of Red Bull Jukebox.
Known for pushing country forward while staying rooted in authenticity, Davis brings the perfect mix of heart, edge, and energy for a show where the audience sets the tone.
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Event Details & Tickets
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 15 at 10 AM CT.
- Date: August 20, 2026
- Location: The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226
- Doors: 7:00 PM (CT)
- Show: 8:00 PM (CT)
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How Red Bull Jukebox Works (aka: You’re in Control)
Before the show: vote to shape the setlist.Red Bull Jukebox is the concert where fans decide what gets played and how it gets played. It’s part setlist, part spectacle, and completely driven by crowd energy.
Red Bull Jukebox will return to Nashville later this year—so keep your eyes open for the next chance to call the shots.
During the show: vote live in real time. The experience doesn’t stop once the lights go down. Throughout the night, fans vote on live decisions that can change the direction of the show—right as it’s happening.
Every attendee gets a light-up wristband on entry, turning the crowd into the control panel: vote red or blue and watch the night evolve.
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What to Expect: The Show You Can’t Predict
Red Bull Jukebox is built for the unexpected. Past moments from Red Bull Jukebox events have included surprise on-stage appearances and genre-swerving curveballs that nobody saw coming—because once the fans are steering, anything can happen.
Bottom line: you never know what (or who) is showing up at Red Bull Jukebox.