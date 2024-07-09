© Red Bull
Red Bull Jukebox is coming to Nashville, Tennessee
Lineup includes Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Priscilla Block, Tucker Wetmore, Muscadine Bloodline, BRELAND, The Castellows and more.
Coming to Nashville on October 2 is the U.S. debut of Red Bull Jukebox, a groundbreaking new live music experience where fans rule the setlist.
Taking place at Ascend Amphitheater in the country’s heart of songwriting, Red Bull Jukebox invites Nashville’s biggest stars, from household names to rising talent, to perform a one-of-a-kind concert for one night only. Artists will perform a setlist entirely curated by the fans, giving them the power to decide what songs are performed and how. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 12 at 10:00 AM CST here.
Leading up to the event, fans can visit the Red Bull Jukebox website to cast their vote across multiple categories and shape the musical performances they want to see on stage. The first vote opens to the public on July 9. In addition, attendees will be able to vote on more unique categories live in person at the October 2 experience, as well as on artists' socials throughout the summer. Each attendee will receive a light up wristband upon entry into the venue, allowing them to choose “red” or “blue” to vote for each live pick all while giving fans an unprecedented live experience.
Featuring unforgettable performances from some of Nashville’s finest including GRAMMY-Award winning duo Brothers Osborne, Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper Shaboozey, Priscilla Block, Tucker Wetmore, Muscadine Bloodline, BRELAND, The Castellows and even a few surprise guests. The event will be hosted by Ward Guenther of Whiskey Jam and backed by the Red Bull Jukebox house band, specially curated for Red Bull Jukebox Nashville by legendary guitarist and producer Derek Wells.
Red Bull Jukebox Nashville
01
Songwriting competition
There is no getting to the big stage without a big dream, which is why Red Bull Jukebox wants to celebrate the aspiring songwriter. Over the past few months, songwriters from all over Music City (and beyond) have submitted a song to the Red Bull Jukebox songwriting competition. Applicants were narrowed down to the five that you now get to vote on here. The winner will be announced on October 2 at Red Bull Jukebox and awarded an all-expense paid trip to record at Red Bull Music Studios in Los Angeles, California. The winner will also receive one-on-one coaching sessions with a professional songwriter and BMI centered around publishing and the music business at large.
02
What is Whiskey Jam?
Whiskey Jam is a live music series in Nashville with a simple mission: connecting great new music with great audiences, and having a great time doing it. Since 2011, they have put on over 1,000 shows, hosting thousands of amazing artists - names like Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Old Dominion, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney and many, many more. Located in a lively downtown bar, the uninhibited energy and up-close nature of the show create an unparalleled environment to enjoy original music in Music City. In 13 years of existence, Whiskey Jam alumni have been responsible for writing or recording over 430 number-one songs. They have received 129 ACM awards, 80 CMA awards and 36 Grammys. Nine members of the Whiskey Jam Fam have gone on to be inducted in the Grand Ole Opry.