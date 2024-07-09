Red Bull Jukebox is coming to Nashville, Tennessee

There is no getting to the big stage without a big dream, which is why Red Bull Jukebox wants to celebrate the aspiring songwriter. Over the past few months, songwriters from all over Music City (and beyond) have submitted a song to the Red Bull Jukebox songwriting competition. Applicants were narrowed down to the five that you now get to

. The winner will be announced on October 2 at Red Bull Jukebox and awarded an all-expense paid trip to record at Red Bull Music Studios in Los Angeles, California. The winner will also receive one-on-one coaching sessions with a professional songwriter and BMI centered around publishing and the music business at large.