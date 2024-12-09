Shaboozey – A Bar Song – Red Bull Jukebox Nashville 2024
© Natalie Somekh
Music

Red Bull Jukebox: Watch Live Performance Videos from All 7 Artists Now

Watch Shaboozey, Breland, Brothers Osborne, The Castellows, Muscadine Bloodline, Priscilla Block and Tucker Wetmore perform with special guests at Red Bull Jukebox in Nashville.
By Riley Hunter
1 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Jukebox

Red Bull Jukebox makes its USA debut in Nashville on October 2, 2024, allowing fans to curate the show of their favorite country artists.

United StatesAscend Amphitheater | Nashville, TN , United States
View Event Info

Summary

  1. 1
    Breland – “My Truck”
  2. 2
    Breland – “Cross Country”
  3. 3
    Breland – “Praise The Lord”
  4. 4
    Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”
  5. 5
    The Castellows – “Hurricane”
  6. 6
    The Castellows – “No. 7 Road”
  7. 7
    Muscadine Bloodline – “Porch Swing Angel”
  8. 8
    Priscilla Block – “Off The Deep End”
  9. 9
    Priscilla Block – “Still Into You” (Paramore Cover)
  10. 10
    Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  11. 11
    Shaboozey – “Vegas”
  12. 12
    Tucker Wetmore – “Wine Into Whiskey”
For the first time ever, Red Bull Jukebox took place in the United States at the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee in October 2024. The eventful night went down at Ascend Amphitheater and Red Bull Jukebox invited Nashville’s biggest stars, from household names to rising talent, to perform a one-of-a-kind concert for one night only. Artists performed a setlist entirely curated by the fans, giving them the power to decide what songs are performed and how.
The night featured unforgettable performances from Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Priscilla Block, Tucker Wetmore, Muscadine Bloodline, BRELAND, The Castellows and even a few surprise guests. Take a look at some of the top moments and songs from Red Bull Jukebox Nashville below.
01

Breland – “My Truck”

4 min

Breland – "Cross Country" LIVE

Breland and special guest Mickey Guyton perform "Cross Country" with Red Bull Jukebox House Band, Nashville.

English

02

Breland – “Cross Country”

4 min

Breland – “My Truck” LIVE

Breland perform “My Truck” with Derek Wells and the Red Bull Jukebox House Band in Nashville.

English

03

Breland – “Praise The Lord”

4 min

Breland – “Praise The Lord” LIVE

Breland performs “Praise The Lord” with world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers at Red Bull Jukebox in Nashville.

04

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

6 min

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault” LIVE

Brothers Osborne perform “It Ain’t My Fault” with the TSU Marching Band and Red Bull Jukebox House Band.

05

The Castellows – “Hurricane”

5 min

The Castellows – “Hurricane” LIVE

The Castellows perform “Hurricane” with Derek Wells and the Red Bull Jukebox House Band in Nashville.

06

The Castellows – “No. 7 Road”

4 min

The Castellows – “No. 7 Road” LIVE

The Castellows perform “No. 7 Road” with Derek Wells and the Red Bull Jukebox House Band in Nashville.

07

Muscadine Bloodline – “Porch Swing Angel”

5 min

Muscadine Bloodline – “Porch Swing Angel” LIVE

Muscadine Bloodline perform “Porch Swing Angel” with Derek Wells and the Red Bull Jukebox House Band.

08

Priscilla Block – “Off The Deep End”

4 min

Priscilla Block – “Off The Deep End” LIVE

Priscilla Block performs “Off The Deep End” with Derek Wells and the Red Bull Jukebox House Band in Nashville.

09

Priscilla Block – “Still Into You” (Paramore Cover)

3 min

Priscilla Block – “Still Into You” (Paramore Cover) LIVE

Priscilla Block covers Paramore's “Still Into You” at Red Bull Jukebox in Nashville.

10

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)

3 min

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” LIVE

Watch Shaboozey perform “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” at Red Bull Jukebox in Nashville.

11

Shaboozey – “Vegas”

4 min

Shaboozey – “Vegas” LIVE

Watch Shaboozey perform “Vegas” at Red Bull Jukebox in Nashville.

12

Tucker Wetmore – “Wine Into Whiskey”

3 min

Tucker Wetmore – “Wine Into Whiskey” LIVE

Tucker Wetmore performs “Wine Into Whiskey” at Red Bull Jukebox House in Nashville.

English

Part of this story

Red Bull Jukebox

Red Bull Jukebox makes its USA debut in Nashville on October 2, 2024, allowing fans to curate the show of their favorite country artists.

United StatesAscend Amphitheater | Nashville, TN , United States
View Event Info
Music