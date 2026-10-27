Kameron Marlowe and Cassidy Daniels come full circle at Red Bull Jukebox

Fans packing The Pinnacle on November 7 for Red Bull Jukebox Nashville will have their thirst for a great live music experience satisfied by the rising stardom of 27-year-old Cassidy Daniels and 29-year-old Kameron Marlowe , built on a childhood love of country music.

For Marlowe, Brooks & Dunn’s honky-tonk musings and the outlaw-country grit of Travis Tritt came to him on rides with his grandfather. Daniels, an army brat from Asheville, North Carolina, says she moved more than 20 times before turning 18 and found therapeutic solace in legends like Fleetwood Mac and Gretchen Wilson, who traveled with her wherever life took her.

Cassidy Daniels © Courtesy of Cassidy Daniels Kameron Marlowe © Couresty of Kameron Marlowe

“Country music was the only constant thing I ever had besides my family. Every time we moved out of the South, where country music is popular, I missed that culture of everyone knowing the same songs, everyone knowing the line dancing to the songs,” Daniels says.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Red Bull Jukebox Nashville overview:

Date: November 7

Venue: The Pinnacle

Headliner: Max McNown

Special Guests: Cassidy Daniels and Kameron Marlowe

Buy tickets here

01 Country music shaped their journeys

Kameron Marlowe's rise continues on major stages © Courtesy of Kameron Marlowe

Country music took root in their hearts and grew into fruitful careers. After years of developing the confessional authenticity of his sound, Marlowe recently scored his first Billboard Hot 100 entry with his stirringly soulful hit single “ No Need For Leavin’ ,” a sonic descendant of Ray Charles and Gary Clark Jr’s bluesy influence. This breakthrough comes after becoming a live music draw while touring with country music greats Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Laney Wilson. Seeing Marlowe on stage or the charts speaks to country music’s long sonic lineage.

“It's always a blast to be able to play with those guys and learn from them. They've always been super kind to me and kind of taking me under their wing anytime I’ve gone out on tour with someone else. Nashville is such a family and a community that I feel like we all get to learn from each other,” shared Marlowe.

Daniels manifested this professional milestone the same way she willed her recent summer tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd into existence when 12-year-old Daniels looked the band’s frontman, Johnny Van Sant, in the eyes and said, “I’m going to open up for you one day.” After wowing America with her booming powerhouse voice on Taylor Sheridan’s country music competition show The Road, Daniels finished in the top 3. Daniels' time on the show got her an appearance on Sheridan’s Dutton Ranch, as well as in an upcoming, unannounced show from the Yellowstone creator in December.

Cassidy Daniels found her voice through country music © Courtesy of Cassidy Daniels

Her undeniable talent earned her $50,000 to record at Red Bull Studios in Santa Monica, resulting in her debut album, What Have I Got To Lose.

“[What Have I Got To Lose] wouldn’t have been possible without Red Bull. As a company, they’re doing more for music than anyone right now. They pick the artists they believe in, and by God they support them. I’m very thankful for Red Bull’s support.”

02 Why Red Bull Jukebox is a full-circle moment

Red Bull Jukebox is set up as a full-circle moment for both openers. That debut that has started a new era for Daniels features a rousing song, “ Ain’t No Jukebox ,” inspired by her time singing in honky-tonk bars on Broadway. To pay for rent and groceries, Daniels performed renditions of songs audience members requested. Although she didn’t always know what people wanted to hear, the experience prepared her for a fast-paced, high-energy Red Bull Jukebox show where fans vote on parts of her setlist, including possible cover songs, a “big band moment,” as she describes it, and even a potential collaboration between herself, Marlowe, and headliner Max McNown.

Marlowe says he’s been “preparing for shows like this my whole life,” working hard to be the best artist he can be on stage. Those in attendance will get a look at the next phase of his career, as he says he’s fired up to perform new songs he plans to release in January. This will represent a big leap in his sound. So, when you see Marlowe on stage at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville, you’re seeing a journey as much as you’re seeing an artist.

“I'm finding myself in my writing and finding myself in my production. I'm really just learning how to be the artist that I want to be,” he says.