From the moment fans stood waiting in anticipation, swathed in red and blue stage lights while DJ A.J. Thomas hyped everyone up with tunes new and old, to the final, blood-pumping performance by the Brothers Osborne, Nashville concert-goers truly took centerstage at Red Bull Jukebox on October 2 in downtown Music City.

Brothers Osborne at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Nathalie Somekh

The event marked the USA debut of Red Bull’s unique live music experience that gives the audience control over which songs make the setlist, how artists reimagine favorite tunes, and which special guests hit the stage with country’s biggest stars. With some of Nashville’s most iconic skyline features, like the AT&T Tower lovingly known as the “Batman Building,” hovering over the outdoor Ascend Amphitheatre, country music’s household names and brightest rising talent stormed the stage for nearly three hours in a fast-paced, customized and curated show hosted by none other than Ward Guenther of Whiskey Jam .

Shaboozey at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Catherine Powell Muscadine Bloodline at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Justen Williams Brothers Osborne at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Nathalie Somekh The Castellows at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Catherine Powell Tucker Wetmore at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Catherine Powell Priscilla Block at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Nathalie Somekh Shaboozey at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Nathalie Somekh Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Nathalie Somekh Shaboozey and the crowd at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Justen Williams The Castellows at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Catherine Powell

“Welcome to the music show where you get to have your say,” Guenther called happily as he opened the show. “[We’re here to] showcase the breadth of talent coming out of Nashville — the songwriters, unsung heroes of Music City.”

The first vote of the evening was made as fans entered the amphitheater, nestled on the banks of the rushing Cumberland River. Audience members chose to sing a rousing rendition of “Friends in Low Places” together with the Whiskey Jam house band, and it was one of many songs the entire crowd seemed to know every word to. Immediately after, South Georgia-based sisterly trio, The Castellows, graced listeners with their hard-driving, rock n’ roll style of country topped by sweet vocals reminiscent of singers like Alison Krauss or Jewel. Audience members saw firsthand the online voting process, which overwhelmingly elected for the group to cover “Come Together,” by the Beatles. They also performed “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls, their original “Hurricane” and “No. 7 Road.”

Audience uses wrist bands to vote for song choice at Red Bull Jukebox © Justen Williams / Red Bull Content Pool

Next came cross-country, genre-blending artist Breland , whom Geunther warned may have a few surprises for the set up his sleeve.

“I got two sleeves, so just know!” Breland joked back.

The rising star expertly mixes gospel, country, and hip-hop, and is the current cover star of this quarter’s issue of The Red Bulletin . His set included the smash single, “My Truck,” which may very well be largely a rap song but featured multiple impressive vocal runs from the singer. Next, online voters wanted Breland to bring out a country friend, so singer Mickey Guyton joined him onstage. The set also included a high-energy surprise performance from Armani White, who got everyone dancing to his single “Billie Eilish,” and was topped off by a visit from the historic Fisk Jubilee Singers, hailing from Nashville’s own Fisk University.

Breland at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Catherine Powell / Red Bull Content Pool

As the party hit a fever pitch, Alabama-based duo Muscadine Bloodline took the stage, performing major hits from their album “Coastal Plain.” “Dying For a Living,” like other tunes of the evening, had been decided by fans on the group’s own Instagram page. Folks in the audience were quite literally boot scootin’ on the amphitheater lawn, and were happy to switch to two-stepping and slow dancing during the crowd’s live pick, “Porch Swing Angel.”

Following close behind was fast-rising star Tucker Wetmore, a country singer who’s exploded onto the scene in the last year. Fans got to choose between two of Wetmore’s tunes that appeared on the recent soundtrack for “Twisters,” this year’s sequel to the original 1996 hit film “Twister.” The crowd chose “Already Had It,” which had fans do-si-doing in the chill autumn evening air. Wetmore made sure to let the crowd know his new EP “Waves On A Sunset ” drops October 4, and finished his set with “Wine Into Whiskey.”

Priscilla Block at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Catherine Powell

Next, fans amped up the energy for the “Block party,” the light-hearted term Geunther used to introduce singer Priscilla Block , a longtime friend of Whiskey Jam. Her first tune, “Bad Guy,” let the audience know that sometimes, a pretty girl can be as dangerous as anyone. Voters chose her cover tune, a Block-style rendition of Paramore’s “Still Into You.” Block donned her signature bright safety vest with a quippy catchphrase on the back, and shared the origin story with the crowd. She’d run out of clothes to wear before a show and headed over to a gas station to look for a t-shirt to buy. What she found was a neon green safety vest — and the rest is history.

Ward Guenther and Shaboozey © Nathalie Somekh

As Geunther mourned the coming end of the show, the crowd’s energy skyrocketed. The audience exploded when Geunther announced Shaboozey, one of the genre’s biggest stars whose single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” sat at the top of the Hot 100 charts for 12 weeks this year. Online voters chose his song “Anabelle,” and voters used their wristbands live to select “Vegas.” Of course, he also performed his signature single, and there didn’t seem to be a single toe, boot or foot staying still in the entire venue.

Immediately after, Red Bull announced the winner of a special songwriting competition which — of course — gave concertgoers the chance to vote on five finalists. Gary Frost, a 26-year old songwriter from New Jersey who moved to Nashville only two years ago, took home the top prize and performed his song, “Reason That I Love Life.” The tune was written in response to Red Bull’s writing prompt and his win secured an all-expenses paid trip to Red Bull Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California — which will be Frost’s first time in LA.

Brothers Osborne and the Tennessee State University Marching Band © Catherine Powell

The show wrapped up with an incredibly energizing performance from Brothers Osborne, the country powerhouse whose final tune of the night brought out The Tennessee State University Marching Band. As majorettes and drum majors, resplendent in shining blue and white uniforms, plus a full brass section, joined the duo onstage for “It Ain’t My Fault,” the crowd proved Geunther’s earlier statement right. Midway through the show, Geunther had told the crowd the real VIP section was out there, in the audience. Based on the delight, dance moves and down home feel, he was exactly right.