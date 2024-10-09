Like many songwriters, Frost said he is committed to staying in Nashville and developing roots in the writing community. It makes sense — it’s one of the only cities where writing and creating music is a full time job on its own. Just look at

, the weekly party highlighting up-and-comers hosted by

. Whiskey Jam collaborated with Red Bull on the Jukebox event and Guenther hosted the evening. Since launching in 2011, Whiskey Jam has had nearly 400 number one singles written or performed by its alumni, an incredible amount of success that’s only possible because of its home city. This culture is a major draw that promises songwriters like Frost the opportunities they crave and work so hard for — and why Frost says he’s sticking around.