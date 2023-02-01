Road cycling scouting program Red Bull Junior Brothers launches

German UCI World Tour pro cycling team BORA - hansgrohe and Red Bull have joined forces to launch a new talent scouting program aimed at finding the next generation of male professional road cyclists.

Red Bull Junior Brothers will specifically focus on unearthing U19 riders, with pro contracts being awarded to two athletes that show the most promise. These riders will be placed in BORA - hansgrohe’s U19 development team, Team Auto Eder. Additionally, the two chosen riders will be given a Red Bull athlete partnership deal.

The name Red Bull Junior Brothers has its origins in BORA - hansgrohe's racing motto a ‘Band of Brothers’.

4 min What is Red Bull Junior Brothers? Wondering what Red Bull Junior Brothers is all about? Find out more about the pro cycling program here.

To compete for a chance to become a Red Bull Junior Brothers, participants should visit redbull.com/juniorbrothers to sign-up and have the ability to record rides on indoor riding platform Zwift and cycling performance tracking app Strava.

Participants can log their rides on specific ride segments on Strava and five routes on Zwift that will then be monitored. The period to log in rides starts today (February 1) and ends on May 31, 2023. For more details on the Strava segments and Zwift segments being used, click here .

To be considered for Red Bull Junior Brothers, participants must be under 19-years-old and born between 2006 and 2007.

Brothers together – BORA - hansgrohe and Team Auto Eder © Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool

At the end of the qualifying period, the top performing riders on the Strava and Zwift segments will be invited by the Red Bull Junior Brothers program to submit an application. From there, 15 athletes will be chosen to participate in a performance camp in August. Following deliberation, two athletes will be signed in September.

Further details about the entry process can be found here .

A forward-thinking cycling team

BORA - hansgrohe have a history of thinking outside the box when it comes to discovering new cycling talent. In 2020, they signed ski mountaineer Anton Palzer to the team after the German showed impressive numbers in training rides and measures like his V̇O₂ levels.

2 min Interview with Ralph Denk We speak with Ralph Denk about Red Bull Junior Brothers. Ralph is the founder and owner of professional road cycling team, Bora-Hansgrohe.

Ralph Denk, BORA - hansgrohe's team manager, believes the new partnership will allow BORA to reach talent they've not been able to in the past.

"This is the first time that Red Bull is involved with a project in road cycling globally, and I am proud that they are doing this together with BORA - hansgrohe," said Denk.

"The program itself is also a milestone for us in terms of scouting. Through the Red Bull Junior Brothers, we can search for talent worldwide and even reach those who might not otherwise take part in races at all."

Dr. Christian Schrot, Head of Scouting & Development at BORA - hansgrohe, will be closely involved in selecting the two athletes that will receive contracts at Auto Eder. Schrot has already overseen U19 athletes making the jump directly up from Auto Eder to the main BORA - hansgrohe team in German Luis-Joe Lührs and Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks.

Denk and Schrot with the 2023 Auto Eder intake © BORA - hansgrohe

Lührs can testify to the success of Auto Eder having spent two years with the juniors before getting a pro contract at the main BORA - hansgrohe team in 2022.

Speaking at BORA – hansgrohe's Red Bull Junior Brothers launch press conference in January, Lührs said: "I can confirm that it's really a special team. Why is it so special? It's so professional already. You benefit from the structures of the World Tour team. You ride the same bike as those pros. You get the same support. You can really concentrate on just racing. This is super good."