Red Bull Landing Gear takes off at Mt. Bachelor, Oregon

Mt. Bachelor, Oregon, is world-renowned for its unique and user-friendly terrain and from April 23rd to the 27th, that terrain was put to the test by eighteen of the world’s best inbounds riders in Red Bull Landing Gear .

In the inaugural event, nine teams of two riders each were invited. Each team member was in charge of filming their other team member (with an iPhone only), and at the end of the three days, both riders would be responsible for cutting and providing an 80 to 100-minute edit for Red Bull Landing Gear judges to consider. While on-hill, the riders were required to build “side hit” style features in designated building areas, but they were also allowed to rip around the hill and film at their whim. At least three designated build zone features must be included in the edit.

Red Bull Landing Gear judges were none other than legendary snowboard writer Annie Fast, one of the best to ever strap in Scott Stevens and newfound media mogul, professional snowboarder and host of The Bombhole podcast, Chris Grenier. While the rules of Red Bull Landing Gear were simple, the riding was anything but, and the talent at the event was nothing short of world-class. The full list of team riders and team names were:

Ben Ferguson rides at Red Bull Landing Gear in Bend, Oregon © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool Sean FitzSimons rides while Brock Crouch films at Red Bull Landing Gear © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool Cannon Cummins & Jadyn Chomlack ride at Red Bull Landing Gear © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool Craig McMorris films Mikey Ciccarelli riding at Red Bull Landing Gear © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool Kai Huggin rides while Nora Beck films at Red Bull Landing Gear in Bend © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool Valentino Guseli rides at Red Bull Landing Gear in Bend, Oregon © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool Gabe Ferguson does a backflip while Ben films him at Red Bull Landing Gear © Jeff Urbahn / Red Bull Content Pool Jared Elston spins off a feature at Red Bull Landing Gear © Jeff Urbahn / Red Bull Content Pool

Throughout the week, the riders were throwing down, and it was evident on Day One when, after brief morning sessions all over the mountain, all of the teams gathered up on the iconic Mt. Bachelor cornice feature. The cornice is a rite of passage at Bachelor, and throwing yourself off of it—let alone riding out of it—is a stamp of honor. Nearly every team sessioned the gargantuan drop with tricks like switch back fives, backside sevens, frontside sevens and switch backside 180s stomped cleanly and pinned straight down the cirque to a raucous live crowd.

While that was the marquee feature for the week, it was far from all the action. A multitude of sessions went off until the final buzzer sounded, and despite inclement weather rolling in for days two and three, every team emerged from the week with ridiculous clips. And then, it was time to edit. Teams hunkered down in their rooms in downtown Bend and took to their computers and phones and worked hand-in-hand with Red Bull’s contracted editor to finalize and submit their edits. Once all of the videos were successfully submitted, it was time to party at the River Pig and show everyone what the riders had been up to all week. The winning edit would receive $10,000, so to say the hype was real would be an understatement.

Jared Elston rides at Red Bull Landing Gear in Bend, Oregon © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool

Downtown at the River Pig, Red Bull Landing Gear officially touched down after days of high-flying action, and in front of an incredible crown of a few hundred Bend locals, a winner was crowned. The judges deliberated heavily before crowning the first-ever Red Bull Landing Gear champion, and it was none other than Sloth. Bend locals Jared Elston and Dru Brownrigg came out on top and $10,000 richer for their efforts up on Mt. Bachelor. Their riding, editing and music was the judges’ favorite at the end of the week and the crown erupted at the announcement. After that, there was nothing left to do but get the party started.

Red Bull Landing Gear was an incredible and innovative event that produced some of the best content of the winter. Massive thank you to everyone at Mt. Bachelor, The Oxford Hotel and The River Pig for a whirlwind week in Bend, Oregon and congratulations to not just Sloth, but all of the teams that competed and took off for Red Bull Landing Gear.