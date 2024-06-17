Red Bull Levels: Elden Ring showcases Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

A good two years have passed since developer FromSoftware changed the genre of souls-like games forever with Elden Ring. The rest is history: the game sold over 20m copies in a year. With 324 awards, the open-world action RPG is the title with the most awards and it ranks among the 30 highest-rated games of all time on Metascore.

Together with Bandai Namco and some well-known content creators, Red Bull Levels ventured into the dangerous Shadowlands to take a first look at Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree in an exclusive livestream ahead of its official release.

Watch the exclusive live stream in full below:

01 Which streamers took part?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree takes you beyond the land in between and into the dangerous and mystical Shadowland. Of course, Red Bull Levels needed brave fighters to take on the challenges. Fortunately, some big names answered the call to take their first steps in the new environment:

For around six hours, the participants were thrilled by a varied program that had a lot to offer, from The Tarnished Trials Bingo Edition to the cooperative Boss Challenge . With the best outcome for MissMikkaa and Elajjaz, who impressively showed how well they know Elden Ring.

Well-known streamers from all over the world were in Berlin for the event

Later in the evening, the streamers, led by host Giniro and Bertrand Mangin, producer at Bandai Namco Europe, turned to Shadow of the Erdtree, which the producer introduced with an exclusive, coherent lore trailer for the eagerly awaited expansion. Afterwards, the streamers were allowed to set foot in the new world of the Shadowlands and explore the open map freely. Bertrand also showed the Divine Beast Dancing Lion , one of the new bosses that you can expect in the DLC and which posed a real challenge even to the producers.

02 Major bosses awaited

Elden Ring’s boss battles are notoriously difficult. By all accounts, Shadow of the Erdtree will ramp things up a notch, with Divine Beast Dancing Lion and Twinned Knight Relanna the first two bosses you’ll encounter. The former resides at Belurat Castle and is more or less an undead lion in a suit of armor. Who can fly…

Watch Mangin fight one of the new bosses from the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC below:

Hyped by the intense battle, the participants ventured on to explore the caves and met Curseblade Labirinth , another new boss that would challenge not only EliasN97, but also experienced pros like Elajjaz and MissMikkaa. NoWay4u_Sir was the first to defeat the boss saying, "I was able to stun him with the light attack of the new weapon. Then I think I was just extremely lucky."

NoWay4u_Sir was the first to crack the new boss © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

Meanwhile Twinned Knight Relanna resides at Castle Estis and if you thought Dancing Lion was difficult, well, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Two things to look out for: magic arrows and massive magic swords.

03 PvP FTW

Like the other Dark Souls games before it, Shadow of the Erdtree excels in player vs player action. Like previous games, you can set a summon sign to play competitively or mercilessly invade unsuspecting players. And yes, traditional 1v1 duels abound and can take place almost anywhere in the open world.

04 Secret areas galore

It wouldn’t be Elden Ring without plentiful secret areas to explore. Want to go spelunking in treasure and enemy-filled caves? They got you. Want to battle a giant golem in a labyrinthine cave? Say no more. Want to return to another poisonous swamp? Well, sorry about that – you’ll have to battle through one anyway. Take a look at exploring the map below:

05 How do you start the Elden Ring DLC?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree starts in the main game, which is required for the expansion. You can’t just jump into Shadow of the Erdtree. Instead, you’ll have to make sure you’ve hit certain milestones in the base game first, including having defeated the boss of Redmane Castle, Starscourge Radahn. Sure, Radahn is supposed to be an ‘optional’ boss, but he does get you a Great Run, opening up Nokron, Eternal City and Ranni's questline – all of which just might be useful…

Mogh quickly causes blood loss © From Software

Another optional boss, Mohg Lord of Blood needs to go if you want to explore the new DLC. The reason why is because the site of his boss fight is the location of the entrance to the Land of Shadow. And it’s pretty difficult to go through a door when there’s a big hulking robed demon in the way…

Kurolily shows Sabaku the ropes © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

The path to the add-on begins in Miquell's Cocoon. If that doesn't mean anything to you: you'll find him in the arena where the boss fight against Mogh, Lord of Blood takes place. That also says a lot about the level of difficulty, as Mogh is perhaps the toughest boss in the main game. Miquella stretches his hand out of the cocoon. Up until now, you haven't been able to interact with it. From now on, however, it will serve as a portal into the world of the add-on.

06 The story was supposed to be part of Elden Ring

This is no throwaway DLC. Nor is it a cash-grabbing afterthought. Rumor has it that halfway through the development of Elden Ring, the team realized part of the story wouldn’t fit and began planning the expansion we’re all about to enjoy.

This means it’s literally a vital part of the Elden Ring mythology, and one that will enhance your experience of the base game, and vice-versa. Canyons, castles, fields, graveyards, towering giants, zombie birds all abound, ready to make the best game of all time even better.

Watch this epic lore deep dive by ‪ @VaatiVidya‬ from Red Bull Levels, ahead of the launch of the new ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree DLC:

07 How difficult will the DLC be?

Shadow of the Erdtree is an endgame expansion. According to initial preview reports, the recommended character level is between level 130 and level 150. This means that the expansion is aimed at those who have already completed Elden Ring or at least played it for a long time.

Shadow of the Erdtree is an endgame expansion and it's going to be tough. But of course the level is only half the battle. Your build and equipment should also be upgraded and adapted accordingly in order to survive in the Shadowland.

The expansion offers a huge amount of new content © Bandai Namco

08 How extensive is Shadow of the Erdtree?

Shadow of the Erdtree will not be a small expansion that you can play through in just three or four hours. It has now been revealed by PlayStation Game Size's X-Account that the PlayStation version will be a whopping 16,502 gigabytes in size to download.

Series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki has already revealed in interviews that the map of the new area (the Shadowland) will be about the same size as Limgrave from the main game. The area is made up of large open-world areas, smaller linear dungeons and huge legacy dungeons. The expansion also has a lot to offer in terms of content, including:

10 new boss enemies

A whole range of new standard opponents

10 new branches of arms

A brand-new progression mechanic

Souls expert and speedrunner Iron Pineapple has already been able to play the add-on for around three hours. In his estimation, Shadow of the Erdtree will be about half as long as the main game. Realistically, he expects the game to take between 40 and 50 hours.

Shadow of the Erdtree is an endgame expansion and will be tough © Bandai Namco

09 The gameplay of Shadow of the Erdtree

The most important innovation is undoubtedly the unique progression mechanic that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree introduces and which is only active in the new DLC area.

For defeating bosses you will receive powerful buffs that will make you significantly stronger so that you can take on the game's greatest challenges.

The system is somewhat reminiscent of the Covenants from Dark Souls and is deactivated as soon as you return from the Shadowland to the normal world of Elden Ring.

The buffs are divided into Scadutree Fragments (provide bonuses to attack and defense) and Revered Spirit Ash Blessings (bonus to attack and defense of your spirit summons) . Both buffs are redeemed as consumables at the Places of Grace. The boosts they provide you remain permanently active - but only in the DLC areas.

The extensive expansion introduces some new game mechanics © Bandai Namco

Of course, the 10 new weapon classes also have a significant impact on the gameplay. These include a shield spear and the ability to take on all kinds of enemies with your bare hands in martial arts style.

10 What is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the first (and only) major expansion to the acclaimed action RPG hit. The add-on features a brand new story in which you, led by the Celestial Miquella, are transported to the Shadowlands - a place hidden by the Earthtree and where Marika first appeared.

Shadow of the Erdtree takes you to a new endgame area © Bandai Namco

Preload begins before launch

Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21 on all platforms where the main game is available (PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One), but you can get a head start, with preload available 48 hours before launch time on PlayStation. There is, sadly, no preload for Xbox or PC, meaning players will have to work extra hard to catch up.